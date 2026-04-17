DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karenza's avatar
Karenza
2h

This was a carefully considered response that I can readily accept. I do think that the fact that Magyar is a CENTRE right politician is important. American politics has, in its polarised approach, succeeded in alienating a very large section of the electorate - those who lean to neither extreme but respond to the position of careful compromise in the centre. I have, as an Australian, thought about this over an extended period. Our general election last year was won in a landslide by a centre left party that had carefully avoided being dragged too far from the centre where most of the electorate is comfortable. Critics can and did accuse them of compromising what many thought were core values, yet it turned out that the pragmatic approach, in meeting people where they were, was the right way to go. Perhaps the Democratic Party needs to re-examine its values in response to the expressed needs of ordinary folk who are busy trying to make a good life for themselves and their families, without the desire to engage in political fights that result in division when what is needed is unity. A return to the centre can yield unexpected but welcome results.

Reply
Share
California Jonathan's avatar
California Jonathan
2h

Thank You 🙏🏼 Michael‼️ I thought this was an excellent idea, basically a post mortem on the Hungarian election. It really helps when you articulate the nuances of this whole situation in written detail because it becomes much easier to track and analyze them. One thing I came away with was how important it is for us to confront fascism and “illiberal democracy” (for me they are the same) head on because at some point they no longer have enough credibility to influence people in the way they want. Once they revert to using brute force to get their agenda adopted you can see that the population will no longer cooperate with their madness because the cost becomes too high. My fervent hope is that we are getting close to that point here in the USA but I’ll believe it when Josh Hawley breaks ranks with the Republican herd. He may not be the first but he’s certainly a bellwether in this context.

Thanks again for your meticulous, clear and methodical approach to articulating your thoughts. I think the “marinade” is a complete success‼️👏🏼😅

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture