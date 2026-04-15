The first real sign that the new U.S. blockade is changing behavior in and around the Strait of Hormuz is not a direct naval clash. It is what some ship operators are doing to their signals to disguise their identity and location. It’s called “spoofing” and it’s worth a deeper look.

Vessels going dark, trasmitting odd identities….

Since the blockade began, maritime intelligence firms and shipping reporters are picking up a rise in vessels going dark, transmitting odd identities, masking port calls, or otherwise muddying the tracking picture around Iran. Ami Daniel, the chief executive of Windward, the maritime intelligence agency, told the New York Times: “Now, we are starting to see vessels going dark or using ‘zombie’ or random identification.” That is a vivid clue that operators tied to Iran’s trade are already adjusting to a much more dangerous environment. Windward’s own daily intelligence update reported continued transits, rerouting, delays, dark activity, and sanctioned vessels still moving under the new enforcement regime.

What “Spoofing” Looks Like

Commercial vessels are supposed to broadcast AIS data: identity, position, route, and other basic information used by ports, navies, insurers, intelligence firms, and traders. So at any given time the locations and identities of ships transiting the globe can be tracked reliably. Spoofing means falsifying some part of that picture. A vessel can switch its transponder off, borrow or alter an identifying number, declare a false destination, or create a misleading record of where it has been. Maritime experts say these are methods already familiar from sanctions evasion by Russian shadow-fleet shipping after the invasion of Ukraine.

We are now seeing signs of the same playbook around Hormuz. Windward reported that on April 14, the second day of the blockade, 19 vessels transited the strait: five inbound and 14 outbound. It also described one “dark southern-corridor crossing” and highlighted higher-risk vessels continuing to move, including the sanctioned tanker RICH STARRY and the tanker MURLIKISHAN. Earlier reporting from Windward described dark port calls, unusual speeds, abrupt reversals, and sanctioned or falsely flagged vessels still active as operators tested the practical limits of enforcement.

Lloyd’s List adds another useful piece. It reported that spoofed port calls and AIS manipulation are already common sanctions-evasion tools in the region and quoted Joshua Tallis of CNA saying such manipulation can complicate the intelligence side of a blockade by making ships harder to search for and identify. While the ships don’t become completely invisible to tracking, the picture becomes noisier, slower, and more dependent on judgment calls.

Erik Bethel of Mare Liberum put it neatly: “Right now, the strait is a contested information environment.” This is not only a contest over who can sail. It is also a contest over who can produce a reliable picture of what is happening at sea, quickly enough to act on it.

How it affects the blockade…

To be successfully, the blockade operators must be adept at identification and classification of all vessels in the conflict zone. There must be a reliable means to establish who the vessels are, where they are headed, and whether declared cargo or destination can be trusted, and whether the ownership trail means anything at all. If the data are being manipulated, the process gets harder.

Spoofing will be unlikely to defeat the blockade in a major way, but it can make enforcement messier and increase the resources needed for the blockade to be effective. A false declaration can force a need for more checks. A dark transit can trigger a requirement for more surveillance. A ship that reappears after an AIS gap can complicate the legal and operational judgment about what exactly it has been doing. In a waterway as politically sensitive as Hormuz, as well as the waters on either side of the strait, those delays and ambiguities are not trivial.

Reuters’ reporting helps show the mixed reality. On the one hand, U.S. forces said six merchant vessels complied with radio orders and turned back to Iranian ports in the blockade’s first day. On the other hand, Reuters also reported that traffic through the strait was “barely affected” on day one and that at least one U.S.-sanctioned Chinese tanker passed through despite the blockade. That is exactly the kind of untidy early picture you would expect when enforcement begins before the rules have fully bitten into behavior.

UKMTO’s advisory points in the same direction in more cautious language. It warned mariners on April 13 that new maritime access restrictions affecting Iranian ports and surrounding waters were in effect, and said ships should expect military presence, direct communications, and possible right-of-visit procedures. At the same time, it noted that transit to and from non-Iranian destinations was not reported to be impeded. That is not the language of a neatly sealed maritime box. It is the language of a heavily managed and uncertain operating environment.

Can It Actually Work?

Spoofing complicates enforcement and buys time. It can create enough confusion to help some vessels probe for openings or shift into gray-market networks farther from the chokepoint. But there is a reason experts remain skeptical that it can break the blockade in any broad or lasting way.

Hormuz is still narrow. Traffic still has to pass through a highly watched exit. And the U.S. does not need to intercept every single vessel to impose real costs. Fabrizio Coticchia of the University of Genoa told Reuters that Washington “does not need to block every type of ship or enter the Strait of Hormuz” because it can operate an “intermittent blockade.” His practical point was straightforward: “Ships will not be attacked, but rather diverted.” That is a useful way to think about this. The American position means the test is not whether every vessel is physically stopped. The test is whether enough are delayed, diverted, or deterred to make Iranian seaborne trade harder and more expensive — and create conditions within Iran that give rise to irresistable political pressure on the Iranian regime.

Bottom line: the blockade is not a perfect wall. Ships can get through, but probably not enough to make a huge difference.

MS Note: I took a bit of a “breather” this morning to just pursue “spoofing” as something that tickled my curiousity, and is somewhat important to an understanding of the operational environment around the blockade. Backs to tracking the war now, with updates to follow. Thanks for supporting Deeper Look.

https://insights.windward.ai/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/six-ships-turned-around-part-strait-hormuz-blockade-us-military-says-2026-04-14/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-sanctioned-chinese-tanker-passes-strait-hormuz-despite-us-blockade-data-shows-2026-04-14/

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/uk-will-not-back-blockade-strait-hormuz-pm-starmer-says-2026-04-13/

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/14/world/middleeast/strait-of-hormuz-naval-blockade-ship-spoofing.html