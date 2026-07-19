DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Author TK Eldridge's avatar
Author TK Eldridge
4h

This resonated with me. May both of our journeys continue to be long and rich in the connections with different people.

Thank you.

Reply
Share
Debra Pritchard's avatar
Debra Pritchard
4h

Lovely. Many similarities in adventures, loves, and losses with my own odyssey. Thank you for recounting the journey and penning it beautifully.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture