DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Michael Sellers's avatar
Michael Sellers
1h

I want to start the comments by noting the obvious-- I didn't cover everything. No one could. I look forward to commenters adding other examples that I didn't get to. That will make this post have more meaning -- not just my contribution, but the commenters contributions as well. Think of the post as a starting point for a shared effort to put this issue in perspective.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
1h

Not just corrupt but a satrap of Russia. Day before yesterday Trump had an hour and a half long conversation with Putin. Not reported in the US press, but bragged in the Russian press, after which the Pentagon announced a withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany,and there is more to come, a Russian wet dream since 1945.

Then again Trump is a KGB agent named Krasnov and has been since 1989 his first wife, Ivana was the daughter of a Cech KGB official

huahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-u4d6Zwdns&t=5s.Hi

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