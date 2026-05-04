There are so many things to be alarmed about in the second Trump presidency that corruption can almost get crowded out of the frame.

ICE raids. The Iran war. The Strait of Hormuz. Attacks on judges. Threats against universities. Weaponized prosecutions. The dismantling of federal agencies. The assault on voting rights. The daily flood of unhinged Truth Social posts, threats, lies, memes, boasts, pardons, and manufactured emergencies.

In that environment, corruption becomes one more item in an already overloaded threat matrix. At least that is how it tends to work in my own overloaded bandwidth. I see the stories. I register them. I think, yes, that is bad. Then the next emergency arrives.

But corruption deserves its own assessment.

Not as a slogan. Not as a reflexive partisan accusation. Not as a way of saying, “Trump is bad,” which we already know. The more useful question is sharper: Is this really corruption at an unprecedented level? Or did we simply trade one swamp for another? And what does this mean for the preservation of liberal democracy—which is the central project that motivates me to soldier on.

So I decided to take a deeper look.

Here is what I found.

The Old Rules No Longer Apply

The first finding is that Trump’s corruption does not look like the old model.

The old model was a suitcase full of cash. A lobbyist with an envelope. A government contract steered to a brother-in-law. A cabinet secretary caught using public money for private travel. A congressman with gold bars in the closet.

That still exists. But Trump has moved corruption into a different category.

The most important thing about Trump-era corruption is that it is not hidden. It is not whispered. It is not conducted in some back room far from cameras. It is public, branded, monetized, and defended as normal.

Trump did not place his business interests in a blind trust. He did not meaningfully separate the presidency from the family enterprise. He returned to office with a real estate empire, a social media company, a crypto venture, foreign licensing arrangements, and a family that has continued to expand its business footprint while he exercises presidential power.

That is the essential architecture.

CREW, which tracked Trump’s conflicts during his first term, says it identified more than 3,700 conflicts of interest from 2017 to 2021 and has continued tracking them in the second term. In February, CREW reported that foreign government officials had already visited Trump properties 60 times in the second term and that special interest groups had held 57 events at Trump properties.

This is the basic problem: the president’s private businesses remain open for people who want something from the government.

They do not need to pass an envelope under the table. They can book the ballroom.

Crypto Changed the Scale

Another key finding: The most glaring new corruption channel is crypto.

Trump and his family are not merely “crypto friendly.” They are crypto participants. That changes everything.

The Trump family’s crypto ventures have created a new mechanism through which money can flow toward the president’s financial interests at extraordinary speed, from sources that may be difficult to trace, while the administration simultaneously controls the regulatory environment for crypto.

That is the core conflict.

By several published estimates, Trump’s net worth roughly doubled or nearly doubled after his return to office, with crypto playing a central role. TIME, citing Forbes, reported that Trump’s net worth jumped from $3.9 billion in 2024 to $7.3 billion in 2025. Bloomberg later estimated the Trump family fortune at $6.8 billion and reported that digital assets added $1.4 billion over the prior year, making up about one-fifth of the family fortune. CBS, citing State Democracy Defenders Action, reported an even more aggressive estimate: that Trump’s crypto holdings represented nearly 40 percent of his net worth, or about $2.9 billion.

A traditional hotel conflict is bad enough. A foreign official books rooms. A lobby group holds an event. Money goes to the president’s business. That is easy to understand.

Crypto is more opaque. Tokens can be bought, sold, hyped, dumped, routed, anonymized, and inflated. A foreign investor, domestic interest group, regulated company, or favor-seeker does not need to sit down with a bagman. They can buy into a Trump-linked financial product and potentially enrich the Trump family while the administration is deciding how aggressively to regulate the industry.

That is not just corruption. It is corruption adapted to the financial technology of the moment.

The Watchdogs Were Removed

A related major finding is that this has not been happening in an environment of normal oversight.

Within days of returning to office, Trump fired roughly 17 inspectors general across the federal government. The Associated Press described the move as a sweeping removal of independent watchdogs and noted that some members of Congress said it violated federal oversight laws because the administration did not provide the required 30-day notice to Congress.

Reuters later reported that a federal judge declined to reinstate eight fired inspectors general even after finding that Trump had unlawfully fired them by failing to notify Congress and justify the removals.

That matters because inspectors general are not decorative. They are the internal alarm system. They investigate waste, fraud, abuse, retaliation, contracting irregularities, and misconduct inside agencies.

So the sequence is important:

Trump returns to office with massive unresolved conflicts of interest.

His family and allied businesses expand into new financial channels, especially crypto.

The administration weakens enforcement in areas that overlap with those interests.

And the independent watchdog structure is purged at the start.

That is not an accident of optics. That is how a corruption-friendly system is built.

Meanwhile, other examples of relaxed regulation abound.

In 2025, the Justice Department disbanded its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team and ordered prosecutors to narrow crypto investigations. The SEC also dropped crypto from its examination priorities for the fiscal year in November 2025. Meanwhile, Trump’s own family-linked crypto ventures were growing.

In December 2025 a Trump Media deal with Crypto.com raised conflict-of-interest concerns. In that one the SEC investigation had been closed before the companies announced deeper business ties. Crypto.com denied any connection between the SEC decision and its political or business relationship with Trump-linked entities.

The Pardon Power Has Become Part of the System

The pardon power is another piece of the picture.

Presidents have always used pardons controversially. Bill Clinton’s Marc Rich pardon was infamous. Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden created a serious and legitimate controversy. Trump’s first-term pardons of political allies already pushed the boundaries.

But Trump has gone further by repeatedly using clemency in ways that blatantly and without apology reward loyalists, political allies, wealthy defendants, and people convicted of corruption-related offenses.

The Justice Department’s own list of Trump’s second-term clemency grants includes pardons or commutations for people convicted of bribery, fraud, honest services fraud, and other public-corruption-related offenses. Campaign Legal Center’s analysis argues that Trump’s clemency pattern has erased accountability for public corruption and created incentives for future misconduct.

This is one of the most dangerous forms of corruption because it does not merely reward past conduct. It changes expectations.

If political loyalty can produce legal rescue, then the justice system is no longer a neutral threat. It becomes another instrument of the faction.

The message is not subtle: protect Trump, support Trump, finance Trump, align with Trump, and there may be a way out.

That is how rule of law turns into patronage.

How Does This Compare to Biden and Obama?

This is where it is important to call balls and strikes.

What about Biden and Obama?

Biden

The Biden years were not corruption-free. Hunter Biden traded for years on the family name. He created obvious conflict-of-interest problems. His foreign business dealings were sleazy, damaging, and politically radioactive. Biden’s decision to pardon Hunter was arguably a serious abuse of judgment and, at a minimum, confirmed the worst suspicions of those who believed the family expected special treatment.

So no, Biden does not get a clean bill of health.

But this is where the comparison needs to be precise. There is a difference between personal or family corruption and the more familiar swamp of Washington influence politics.

With Biden, the hardest version of the case is personal-family corruption: the president’s son and other relatives monetized proximity to the Biden name, and Biden did not adequately separate himself from it. Republicans investigated that theory relentlessly. They produced damaging evidence about Hunter Biden and embarrassing evidence about the Biden family’s use of the family name. What they did not establish was anything remotely comparable to Trump’s open fusion of presidential power and personal business.

Obama

When the frame is personal or family corruption, the Obama comparison looks very different. There were no serious, sustained allegations that Obama, Michelle Obama, or members of Obama’s immediate family used the presidency as a private enrichment platform. There was no Obama hotel business taking money from people seeking favor from the administration. No Obama crypto coin exploding in value while his administration regulated the industry. No Obama family business enterprise expanding in parallel with presidential power. No clear Obama equivalent to Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling operation. Certainly no equivalent to the Trump family’s direct overlap between government power and private monetization.

That distinction matters.

Yes, the Obama administration had the usual controversies of donor-access complaints, ambassadorships for major fundraisers, Solyndra, and the normal ugly machinery of money and influence in Washington. Those are legitimate ethics issues. But they are not the same thing as personal or family corruption.

With Biden, the hardest version of the case is: family members monetized access to the Biden name, and Biden failed to keep enough distance from it.

With Obama, the hardest version of the case is: his administration participated in the ordinary Washington system of donor access, appointments, and political favoritism.

With Trump, the case is more direct and much more severe: the president himself remains financially entangled with businesses that can benefit from people and entities seeking favor from the government he controls. His family’s crypto ventures have grown while his administration shapes crypto policy. His properties remain venues for influence-seeking. His clemency power has rewarded allies and corruption defendants. His watchdogs were purged. His private financial interests sit close enough to public power that every major decision carries a corruption question inside it.

That is not the same scale.

It is not the same structure.

It is not the same threat.

This Is Not “One Swamp for Another”

The “both sides are corrupt” argument has emotional appeal because Washington is, in fact, full of money, lobbying, self-dealing, favors, family access, and revolving-door influence. Nobody should pretend otherwise.

But the Trump corruption model is different in three ways.

First, it is presidentially centered. The conflict is not merely around the president. It runs through the president’s own financial interests.

Second, it is systemic. It involves businesses, crypto, pardons, enforcement decisions, watchdog removals, foreign payments, political loyalty, and government policy.

Third, it is normalized by impunity. The response from Congress has been weak. The Republican Party has largely adapted. The legal system moves slowly. The public is overwhelmed. The scandals pile up so quickly that each one displaces the last.

That is how corruption becomes survivable.

Not because people approve of it. Because they lose the ability to process it.

Who Cares If Trump and His Friends Get Rich?

This is the hardest question because, on a certain level, many people do not care. Including, sometimes, me. Not because I really, truly don’t care — but because of exhaustion and bandwidth overload.

If Trump gets richer, so what? If his sons make money, so what? If billionaires get access, isn’t that how Washington always works? If a foreign government spends money at a Trump property, does that really change anyone’s grocery bill?

The answer is yes, eventually it does.

Corruption is not just a moral problem. It is a decision-making problem.

A corrupt government does not choose the best policy. It chooses the policy that benefits the people closest to power.

It does not enforce the law evenly. It enforces the law against enemies and relaxes it for friends.

It does not conduct foreign policy only through national interest. It has to consider who is investing, who is paying, who is buying tokens, who is hosting events, who is licensing the brand, who is flattering the leader, and who might be useful later.

That is the real cost.

Corruption turns public power into private property.

Once that happens, the damage is not limited to the money stolen. The larger damage is institutional. Citizens stop believing the law applies equally. Honest businesses stop believing they can compete fairly. Government professionals stop believing merit matters. Foreign governments learn that access has a price. Domestic oligarchs learn that loyalty is an investment class.

The country becomes more cynical, less competent, less lawful, and easier to loot.

The Assessment

So how corrupt is the Trump regime?

The answer is: profoundly corrupt, and in ways that are not normal. And yes, this is not revelatory. It’s a confirmation of what common sense casual observation has been telling us all along. But at least (I tell myself) now you’ve looked at it with some rigor, some sense of context, and can say so having done some meaningful homework on it and not just reacting emotionally.

The bottom line:

Trumpian corruption is unprecedented; it is corrosive; it is damaging the functions of democracy, and it is proceeding without much in the way of meaningful challenge.

It is not simply that Trump is surrounded by questionable people. It is not simply that his family benefits from his fame. It is not simply that donors and insiders have influence. All of that would be bad enough, but it would still fit within the familiar Washington pattern.

The deeper problem is that Trump has erased the boundary between public office and private monetization.

The presidency is not merely being used to advance an ideological agenda. It is being used as a platform for enrichment, protection, retaliation, and reward. The enforcement agencies are being redirected. The watchdogs have been purged. The pardon power has become a signal system. Crypto has opened a new channel for influence and wealth. And the president’s private interests remain close enough to state power that every major decision now carries a corruption question inside it.

And so it goes.

Source List

https://www.citizensforethics.org/reports-investigations/crew-reports/trumps-properties-remain-an-epicenter-of-his-conflicts-and-corruption-in-second-term/

https://apnews.com/article/trump-inspectors-general-fired-congress-unlawful-4e8bc57e132c3f9a7f1c2a3754359993

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-fires-least-12-independent-inspectors-general-washington-post-reports-2025-01-25/

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/judge-will-not-reinstate-us-government-watchdogs-despite-unlawful-firings-2025-09-24/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-disbands-cryptocurrency-enforcement-unit-2025-04-08/

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/wall-street-regulator-drops-emphasis-crypto-sector-exams-2026-2025-11-17/

https://www.ap.org/news-highlights/spotlights/2025/how-a-trump-media-deal-with-a-crypto-firm-exposes-potential-conflicts-of-interest/

https://www.justice.gov/pardon/clemency-grants-president-donald-j-trump-2025-present

https://campaignlegal.org/update/inside-pardon-playbook-analysis-president-trumps-clemency-abuses

https://campaignlegal.org/document/tracking-trump-administrations-most-corrupt-transactions

https://www.brookings.edu/articles/us-democracy-at-risk-as-corruption-threats-grow/

https://www.justice.gov/storage/report-from-special-counsel-robert-k-hur-february-2024.pdf

https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2024.08.19-Report-of-the-Impeachment-Inquiry-of-Joseph-R.-Biden-Jr.-President-of-the-United-States.pdf

https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2024-08-19.DEM%20Memo%20re%20Impeachment%20Inquiry%20Exonerates%20President%20Biden.pdf