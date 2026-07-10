It’s looking more and more like Renee Good all over again.

A new surveillance video from Houston clearly contradicts the official account offered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after one of its agents shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on Tuesday morning.

ICE said Araujo had “weaponized his vehicle” (sound familiar?) and attempted to ram ICE agents, none of whom, conveniently, were wearing body cams. According to the agency, he rammed a federal vehicle, ignored commands and then attempted to run over an ICE agent—forcing the agent to shoot him in self-defense.

That description creates a very specific picture: an aggressive driver deliberately turning a van into a weapon and bearing down on a law-enforcement officer who had no reasonable choice but to fire.

The newly released video shows something else.

Instead, it shows Araujo’s white work van being followed by two dark, unmarked SUVs. One passes him while the other remains close behind. Araujo makes a U-turn and starts driving slowly back in the other direction.

The ICE vehicle turns around and follows.

Araujo complets the U-turn and starts in the opposite direction, but slows almost immediately, drives up on the sidewalk, and stops. Araujo’s van ends up partly off the roadway, on the sidewalk. Araujo is later pulled from the vehicle.

The precise moment of the shooting is obscured by distance, trees and passing traffic. But it is clear that during the moments around which the shooting occurred—Araujo was trying to turn his vehicle around, and was not attempting to ram anyone.

What it looks like is a man in a work van being pursued and boxed in by unmarked vehicles, attempting to maneuver out of the situation—and then, shortly afterward, losing control of the van.

Here is one of many news reports with the video.

What Happened in Houston

For anyone who has seen the headlines but has not followed the case closely, the shooting occurred at approximately 6:50 Tuesday morning in Houston.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican immigrant who had lived in the United States for roughly 35 years, was driving to work in a white van with three other men. Araujo worked in construction and had raised three sons in the United States, all of them American citizens.

Federal immigration agents had been investigating two people from Guatemala.

Araujo was not one of them.

Neither were the men traveling with him.

DHS has now acknowledged that agents had previously surveilled an address associated with one of the Guatemalan targets and had seen white vans at the property. When they returned Tuesday, they noticed a white van and someone whom they believed resembled the person they were looking for.

They began following it.

Before stopping the van, agents reportedly checked its ownership and learned that it belonged to Araujo, a Mexican national without permanent legal status. That means they apparently knew the registered owner was not the Guatemalan man they had set out to arrest, although they may still have believed the target was riding inside.

He was not.

Araujo was simply on his way to work.

The other men in the van have been identified as Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego, Daniel Tirado Pantoja and Araujo’s younger brother, Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo.

All three were detained. Araujo’s brother, an obvious eyewitness to the shooting, reportedly remains in immigration custody in Conroe, Texas.

ICE initially presented the incident as an attempt to arrest Araujo himself, describing him principally as an “illegal alien.” The agency said he failed to obey commands, rammed an ICE vehicle and then attempted to drive over an agent.

The agent fired into the van, striking Araujo in the abdomen.

He died at the hospital several hours later.

Only afterward did the public learn that Araujo was not the person ICE had originally been looking for—and that none of the operation’s intended targets had been inside the van at all.

What the Video Actually Shows

The surveillance footage does not capture every detail clearly, and the shooting itself cannot be seen.

But it captures enough of the encounter to raise profound questions about ICE’s version.

First, the operation did not look like a conventional marked-police traffic stop. Araujo was being followed by dark, unmarked SUVs.

That matters because his family believes he may not have understood that the people pursuing him were law-enforcement officers. Construction workers often travel with expensive tools and equipment, and thefts involving work vehicles are not uncommon. To someone who did not recognize the pursuers as federal agents, the encounter could have looked like an attempted robbery or carjacking.

The video then shows one of the SUVs moving ahead of the van while another stays behind. An ICE vehicle appears to turn across Araujo’s path, creating a sudden blockade.

Both vehicles move off toward the roadside.

The van reverses and then moves forward.

ICE calls this ramming and an attempt to strike an agent.

But from the available angle, it resembles a driver trying to turn around or get out of a confined space after being cut off.

There may have been contact between the vehicles. But even that would not necessarily mean Araujo deliberately rammed the ICE SUV. The footage raises the possibility that the federal vehicle initiated the collision by cutting sharply in front of him.

Then comes the most revealing part of the sequence.

After the turning maneuver, Araujo drives only a short distance before his van veers out of the normal lane and comes to rest near or on the sidewalk.

We do not know exactly when the bullet struck him.

But the van’s movement is consistent with a driver who has just suffered a serious abdominal gunshot and is losing his ability to steer, brake or remain conscious.

That interpretation would turn the government’s account on its head.

The van’s final erratic movement may not have been the threatening conduct that caused the agent to shoot.

It may have been the result of the agent shooting him.

The Missing Body-Camera Footage

There is one more major problem with the government’s account.

There is no body-camera footage.

DHS has acknowledged that the agents involved were not wearing body cameras.

The television reporter initially referred to demands that ICE release the agents’ body-camera video. But according to the subsequent DHS account, no such recordings exist.

That leaves the public dependent on distant business-surveillance cameras, bystander video and whatever evidence the federal government has not yet released.

The available aftermath video is difficult to watch.

It shows Araujo on the ground, bleeding and crying out while agents hold him down. Other men from the van are being detained nearby.

His oldest son, Ronaldo Salgado, said he first learned what had happened through social media. He recognized his father not from his face, but from his voice.

“I recognized him immediately,” he said, “not from his appearance, but from his voice crying for help as he lay on the street bleeding out.”

The government has not publicly released a detailed account establishing:

Where the shooting agent was standing.

Whether the agent was directly in front of the van or beside it.

How many shots were fired.

Where the bullet entered the van.

What damage was sustained by either vehicle.

Whether emergency lights or sirens were activated.

What commands were given.

Whether Araujo could reasonably have known that the people surrounding him were federal officers.

Those details should be answerable through vehicle inspections, photographs, ballistics, the autopsy and testimony from the surviving passengers.

Instead, the public received an immediate declaration that Araujo “weaponized” his vehicle.

That phrase is doing an enormous amount of work.

It converts a complicated, chaotic and partially obscured encounter into a simple story of a dangerous immigrant attacking a federal officer.

It also places the dead man on trial before the evidence has been gathered, much less released.

The Echo of Other ICE Shootings

The case immediately recalls other immigration-enforcement shootings in which DHS issued forceful claims about officers being attacked, only for later video to complicate or contradict the initial account.

That is why the word “again” belongs in the headline.

“Weaponized the vehicle” has become an almost automatic federal formulation whenever an immigration agent fires at a driver. It sounds definitive. It sounds frightening. And it encourages the public to assume that the driver consciously transformed a car into a deadly weapon.

But vehicles move during chaotic stops for many reasons.

A frightened driver may try to flee. A driver may be surrounded by unmarked vehicles and not understand who is pursuing him. A van may roll forward as someone struggles with the driver. A wounded person may lose control after being shot.

None of those possibilities automatically justifies the driver’s conduct.

But neither do they establish an imminent attempt to kill an agent.

The constitutional question is not whether Araujo was unlawfully present in the United States. It is not whether he complied perfectly with every command. It is not even whether he was attempting to get away.

The question is whether, at the moment deadly force was used, the agent reasonably faced an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.

The video does not answer that question conclusively.

But it certainly does not answer it the way ICE claimed.

A Stop Based on a White Van and a Resemblance

It is also important not to lose sight of how the confrontation began.

ICE was looking for two Guatemalan men.

Agents saw a white van associated in some fashion with an address they had previously watched. They believed one of the occupants looked like one of their targets.

They followed the van.

They learned it was owned by a different man, from a different country.

They stopped it anyway.

Then, during the resulting confrontation, they shot and killed the driver.

The government may ultimately argue that the mistaken identification was reasonable and that whatever happened afterward independently justified the shooting.

Legally, those are separate questions.

But morally, operationally and politically, they cannot be neatly separated.

A poorly founded identification led to an aggressive vehicle stop involving people who were not the subjects of the investigation. The agents’ own tactics then helped create the dangerous confrontation they later cited to justify killing the man they had mistakenly pursued.

The surviving witnesses were taken into immigration custody.

The agents wore no body cameras.

And within hours, the government issued a statement portraying the dead man as the aggressor.

That is precisely why an investigation conducted solely within the Department of Homeland Security will not be enough.

The DHS inspector general is investigating. The FBI’s Houston office is also involved—but the FBI initially described its focus as determining whether Araujo assaulted a federal officer, rather than neutrally investigating whether the officer’s use of deadly force was justified.

Araujo’s family, elected officials and community leaders are demanding a genuinely independent inquiry and the release of all available evidence.

They are right to do so.

ICE Must Now Prove Its Story

ICE claims its agent was iniminent danger but the evidence produced thus far appears to show otherwise.

The agency should therefore produce the evidence.

Release the agents’ written statements.

Release all government-vehicle video, if any exists.

Release photographs documenting the alleged ramming.

Identify where the agent was standing.

Explain the bullet trajectory.

Preserve and interview every civilian witness before anyone is deported.

Explain why agents who were conducting a planned arrest operation were not wearing body cameras.

And explain why the public was initially given an account that omitted the rather significant fact that ICE had stopped the wrong people.

Until those questions are answered, the available evidence points toward a much darker possibility:

Federal agents pursued a van carrying men they had misidentified, used unmarked SUVs to force it off the road, shot its driver during the resulting confusion—and then portrayed the dead man’s attempt to maneuver away, or perhaps his loss of control after being wounded, as an intentional attack on an officer.

That is not merely a public-relations discrepancy.

It may be the difference between lawful self-defense and an unjustified killing.

MS Note: I have studied all of the video now available, enlarging it, slowing it down, and examining it forensically to glean the full story. Putting all the available pieces together, there is no doubt in my mind that Araujo was shot while trying to execute a U-Turn to get away from unmarked cars blocking his bath. There is no sign of any Law Enforcement markings on either of the vehicles that were following and trying to blockade him.

Audio listeners can stop here.

Sources



https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/09/us/witnesses-houston-ice-shooting.html

https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2026/07/10/new-video-expert-analysis-raise-new-questions-in-deadly-ice-shooting-of-lorenzo-salgado-araujo/

https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2026/07/09/harris-county-medical-examiner-rules-death-of-lorenzo-salgado-araujo-a-homicide/

https://apnews.com/article/7f8b3218b97c63388fc016b3da9718ee

https://apnews.com/article/ice-houston-shooting-lorenzo-salgado-araujo-b716621b52f7acea3cac0b7ea43fcc37

https://abc13.com/live-updates/lorenzo-salgado-araujo-shot-killed-ice-agent-houston-authorities-confirm-live-updates/19477523/

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/09/houston-man-killed-ice-agents

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/08/texas-ice-shooting-victim-son

https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/article/ice-shooting-houston-22339016.php

https://www.chron.com/news/houston-texas/article/houston-ice-shooting-video-22339108.php

https://www.ksat.com/news/national/2026/07/10/federal-agents-at-scene-of-ice-shooting-in-houston-didnt-have-body-cameras-dhs-says/

https://lulac.org/advocacy/alerts/ice-houston-shooting-july-investigation/