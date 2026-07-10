DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josseline's avatar
Josseline
30m

ICE/ GESTAPO love to use the narrative that a person they murdered used their car to attempt to do them harm, which we all know is bullshit!

Reply
Share
Eudoxia's avatar
Eudoxia
1h

horrendous.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture