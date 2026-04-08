DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Ricardo Castillo's avatar
Ricardo Castillo
3m

When I was active duty, I voted for Bob Dole, and Ross Perot because I considered Bill Clinton to be a draft dodger. How will military families vote now after all that has occurred?

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