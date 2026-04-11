I go to Trump’s Truth Social account several times a day because, checking to see what he’s posted. And every time I go there looking for Trump’s actual posts, I find myself gawking at the amazing memes that dominate his feed. There are five memes for every post he puts up. Sometimes more. Today I thought, why hoard this? Why not share?

So — behold, the memes from Trump’s Truth Social feed on Friday, April 10, 2026, captured here for posterity. Sharing is caring.

That’s all I’ve got. I’m giving my brain a little Friday night relaxation. Happy Friday. Sellers out.