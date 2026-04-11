Here Are All The Memes From Trump's Truth Social Feed Today, April 10, 2026. Just Because.
I go to Trump’s Truth Social account several times a day because, checking to see what he’s posted. And every time I go there looking for Trump’s actual posts, I find myself gawking at the amazing memes that dominate his feed. There are five memes for every post he puts up. Sometimes more. Today I thought, why hoard this? Why not share?
So — behold, the memes from Trump’s Truth Social feed on Friday, April 10, 2026, captured here for posterity. Sharing is caring.
That’s all I’ve got. I’m giving my brain a little Friday night relaxation. Happy Friday. Sellers out.
DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So either a : "I don't need you, I'll do my own PR!" or his staff just took the weekend off
Really, who thinks any of these are anything but risible? And tragically comic?