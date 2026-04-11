DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Bob Mcbobson's avatar
Bob Mcbobson
3h

So either a : "I don't need you, I'll do my own PR!" or his staff just took the weekend off

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Terre Spencer's avatar
Terre Spencer
3h

Really, who thinks any of these are anything but risible? And tragically comic?

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