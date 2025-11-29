In recent days, information has surfaced that provides what appears to be a textbook example of an unlawful order that could have—and should have—been refused. It wasn’t. Instead, that order cascaded through the chain of command and resulted in what can only be described as the summary execution of two hors de combat survivors of a U.S. drone strike.'

This wasn’t a heat-of-battle mistake, a fog-of-war tragedy, or an ambiguous engagement. It was a clear chain of intent and action: a senior civilian leader issued a blanket command to “kill everybody”; a senior military commander interpreted that phrase literally; and a strike cell at the tactical level carried out a second missile attack on two wounded, shipwrecked men clinging to debris.

Hegseth started the kill chain — but he didn’t end it. There are three levels of responsibility here, and each matters.

A Deeper Look analysis follows.

1. The Order: “Kill Everybody”

According to multiple officials with direct knowledge of the Sept. 2 strike, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a pre-operation verbal directive to Special Operations Command: “kill everybody.”

This was not battlefield vernacular. It was a strategic instruction given before any targets had been assessed, limits defined, or rules of engagement clarified.

In the law of armed conflict, a blanket directive to kill all occupants of a vessel — regardless of status, circumstance, or capacity to resist — is known as a “no-quarter order,” — and such orders are one of the oldest and clearest prohibitions in the entire body of international law. To be very clear, International law treats a no-quarter order as one of the few absolute red lines in the law of war: it is inherently illegal the moment it is spoken, regardless of circumstances. Every modern military — including the U.S. — teaches that such an order must be disobeyed immediately, because carrying it out constitutes a war crime. Full stop.

So at this moment, when Hegseth gave such an order, a duty to refuse was triggered for anyone in the chain who recognized the illegality. And at the level of the officers directly receiving the order — there is no excuse because senior officers at that level absolutely know that a no quarter order is compleely and patently illegal. But in this case, no one balked when Hegseth gave the order. Perhaps this is the “warrior ethos” that Hegseth has been so anxious to establish? Regardless — no one said “Mr. Secretary, that appears to be a “no quarter” order and that’s illegal. Can you clarify?” Didn’t happen.

2. The Interpretation: Kill the Survivors

The operation began to unfold with the “kill everybody” order intact.

SEAL Team 6, operating from the US via a drone strike cell, launched the first missile. The boat was destroyed. Most of the eleven people aboard were killed instantly.

Then the drone camera stabilized. According to multiple accounts, two men were visible — injured, shipwrecked, clinging to or floating on debris. Hors de combat status could not have been clearer. (Note: international law makes clear that survivors in this situation are hors de combat — out of action due to injury or damage, and it specifically referenced “shipwrecked” which is literally what these two were — shipwrecked sailors clinging to debris, no threat to anyone and incapable of combat.)

From Fort Bragg, Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, then the commanding officer of JSOC, issued the second order: fire again. Why? What was the rationale?

According to witnesses, Bradley explicitly tied this second strike to Hegseth’s pre-operation directive: he needed to “comply with Hegseth’s order to kill them all.” This is really important — he specifically tied his command to Hegseth’s order.

This is the classic danger of an unlawful strategic command: subordinates interpret it broadly, literally, and lethally.

Again, a duty to refuse existed. Bradley didn’t. No one did. And as noted above, Bradley articulated his reasoning—Hegseth’s order called for it.

3. The Trigger Pull: The Operators Who Fired the Missile

The culpability of Hegseth and Bradley is clear — and both are in the kind of senior position where responsibility is inarguable.

But then there was a third group involved, this one much more junior, much less likely to challenge an order from on high. This group consisted of the tactical operators who physically launched the missile from the drone console. They had the clearest picture of all:

Two survivors

Wounded

Floating on wreckage

No weapons

No threat

No possibility of resistance

Under the Geneva Conventions, customary international law, and even under the U.S. Department of Defense’s own Law of War Manual, persons who are shipwrecked, wounded, or otherwise incapacitated must not be attacked under any circumstances. This is taught to every member of SEAL Team Six, or any other SEAL team or military operations entity.

And so the operators at this point received the very definition of a “manifestly unlawful” order — the type drilled into every soldier, sailor, airman, and Marine from basic training onward. The duty to refuse applies most strongly when the illegality is visually obvious. Here, it was.

And yet the operators fired.

(MS Comment: I feel for these guys and hate that these personnel are implicated. They should never have been called up on to enact such an order; never should have been put in such a spot. Yet once they are put in such a spot, they know what they have been trained to do. And they didn’t do it. It is not my purposes to pass judgment on them—we haven’t heard their description of what happened, and perhaps there are other factors or other aspects not yet understood. But they know that “I was following orders” is not sufficient to exonerate them. For their sakes I hope there is something more.)

4. Why This Case Matters

This is as close to a pure, uncontested case study as one is ever likely to see in modern military operations. There was no fog of war. No confusion. No split-second risk to U.S. forces. No ambiguity about the survivors’ status.

Every fact that normally complicates war-crimes analysis is absent here.

What remains is stark:

A pre-operation directive to “kill everybody that was manifestly illegal — a ‘no quarter’ order on the face of it.

A commander treating that directive as binding policy and, to comply, ordering a second missile fired at shipwrecked survivors.

That order executed by SEAL Team 6 drone operators.

No attempt at capture, rescue, or restraint.

No refusal of the unlawful order at any level.

For decades, military officers have reminded service members that they must refuse an illegal order. Critics on the right spent the last week attacking six Democratic senators who merely echoed that bedrock principle.

Now we have a real-world example of why that principle exists — and what happens when no one in the chain of command has the courage to enforce it.

6. The Legal Bottom Line: Whether You Call It “War” or Not, This Was Unlawful

The legal analysis here tends to get complicated — but in this case, it doesn’t have to. There are only two possible frameworks under which this strike can be evaluated. And both lead to the same conclusion: the killings were unlawful.

Scenario 1: If you accept the administration’s claim that this is an “armed conflict”

The Trump administration has argued, via an OLC memo and War Powers notification, that the U.S. is engaged in a non-international armed conflict with groups like Tren de Aragua. Most international law scholars reject that premise, but let’s follow it through:

In any armed conflict, the law of armed conflict (LOAC) applies.

Under LOAC, the two survivors — injured, unarmed, and shipwrecked — were hors de combat .

Attacking them is explicitly prohibited under Common Article 3, Geneva Convention II, and long-established customary international law.

As Georgetown’s Todd Huntley (former Special Operations JAG) put it:

“Even in the context of an armed conflict, killing shipwrecked survivors is a war crime. This is the classic case of an unlawful no-quarter order.”

Sarah Harrison, formerly of DoD’s Office of General Counsel, was equally blunt:

“They’re breaking the law either way. If this is war, it’s a war crime.”

In this framework, Hegseth’s order and Bradley’s second strike are squarely prohibited as:

A no-quarter order

An attack on persons hors de combat

Both are well-established war crimes.

Scenario 2: If you reject the claim that an armed conflict exists

This is actually the majority position among LOAC scholars. Drug trafficking, even violent drug trafficking, does not meet the intensity and organization thresholds that define a “war.” As Michael Schmitt (Naval War College, Oxford) put it:

“Drug trafficking and related activities cannot, by themselves, trigger an armed conflict under international law.”

If there is no armed conflict, then:

LOAC does not apply.

The United States is operating under peacetime human rights law .

Lethal force is lawful only when absolutely necessary to prevent an imminent threat to life.

Two wounded men, floating on debris, posed no threat to anyone.

Under this framework, the second strike constitutes:

An extrajudicial execution under international human-rights law

Unlawful killing under maritime law

Potentially murder under domestic U.S. law

As Harrison put it:

“If this isn’t war, it’s simply murder.”

The One Point on Which All Experts Agree

The tricky legal question is which framework applies. But the consequences of each framework are not tricky at all.

Either the United States was engaged in a war on Sept. 2

→ and the killings were war crimes

Or the United States was not at war

→ and the killings were extrajudicial executions

There is no framework under which Hegseth’s directive and the second strike are lawful.

This is why the administration is now aggressively emphasizing the “armed conflict” narrative — because without the “war” claim, they are left defending a straightforward extrajudicial killing of two wounded men at sea.

But the irony is that even with the war claim, the killings remain illegal.

Either way, an ulawful order was given; no one refused as they were wholly responsible to do; and as a result the unlawful order was carried out against two shipwrecked, defenseless individuals.

7. The Administration’s After-the-Fact Cleanup Attempt Doesn’t Hold Water

After the story broke, the administration offered an alternative explanation for the second missile: they claimed it was fired only to “remove a navigational hazard”== not to kill survivors.

The problem is that this directly contradicts what Adm. Frank Bradley himself said in real time during the strike. According to officials on the secure call, Bradley ordered the second shot “to comply with Hegseth’s directive to kill them all.” That is the operational commander’s own justification—not debris removal.

The navigational-hazard story is also implausible on its face. A few fragments of a burned-out go-fast boat drifting in the Caribbean are not a threat to shipping, and the U.S. military does not use precision missiles to sink random flotsam. As Rep. Seth Moulton put it, the idea is “patently absurd.”

More importantly, the operators could clearly see two human beings clinging to the wreckage. Even if you accepted the cleanup claim, firing again would obviously kill the survivors—which is why the explanation rings hollow.

In short: Bradley said the quiet part out loud, and the post-hoc justification doesn’t align with the facts, the video feed, or basic maritime reality. It looks like what it is—an attempt to sanitize an order that was unlawful from the start.

MS Comment: I can easily imagine Hegseth giving such an order. My larger disappointment is that Bradley, who clearly knew better, blindly followed the command without even raising a question about it. Perhaps he could explain it in some way that would make sense — but his explanation that he gave at the time seems pretty conclusive. He was doing what he interpreted was necessary to follow the “kill everybody” order. And finally the SEAL Team 6 operators — my heart really goes out to the operators who were faced with the real-time dilemma — follow the order or refuse it, all happening in a matter of seconds. They were placed in a terrible spot, created by Hegseth in the first instance; and Bradley after that.

Looking at this — I can’t help but wonder. Did the “Seditious Six” know precisely about this incident when they made their video?

It would make sense if they did.

Bottom line for me: This is what happens when you place an unqualified, demonstrably unfit leader at the top fo the chain of command.