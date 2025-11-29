DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Sellers's avatar
Michael Sellers
Nov 29, 2025

I forgot to put the source list in the email. Here they are. I've also added them to the web page:

1. The Washington Post — “Hegseth order on first Caribbean boat strike, officials say: Kill them all”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2025/11/28/hegseth-kill-them-all-survivors-boat-strike/

2. The Independent — “Survivors on ‘narco boat’ targeted by Trump order were blown apart after Hegseth verbal command to ‘kill everybody’: Report”

https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/americas/us-politics/pete-hegseth-drug-boat-survivors-order-b2874580.html

3. ABC News — “Hegseth responds to report that boat survivors were killed as a result of his orders to military”

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/hegseth-declines-comment-report-boat-survivors-killed-result/story?id=127951385

4. Yahoo / Associated reporting — “Survivors on ‘narco boat’ targeted by Trump order were blown apart after Hegseth verbal command” (summary of the Post reporting)

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/survivors-narco-boat-targeted-trump-181519748.html

5. The Daily Beast — “Pentagon Pete in Legal Peril Over ‘Kill Them All’ Orders”

https://www.thedailybeast.com/pentagon-pete-in-legal-peril-over-kill-them-all-orders/

6. Reuters (background on broader boat-strike campaign) — “Exclusive: US Navy warship holding survivors from strike on Caribbean vessel, sources say”

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-military-holding-rescued-strike-survivors-navy-ship-sources-say-2025-10-17/

7. Newsweek — “Hegseth Defends Strikes on Alleged Drug Boats in Caribbean as Lawful”

https://www.newsweek.com/hegseth-defends-strikes-on-alleged-drug-boats-in-caribbean-as-lawful-11128336

8. CBS News — “New U.S. strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills 6 on board, Hegseth says” (for context on ongoing strike campaign)

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-us-strike-alleged-drug-boat-kills-6-hegseth-says/

Reply
Share
5 replies
FINTEL's avatar
FINTEL
Nov 29, 2025

Of course the 6 knew, that's why they made a case for it and only a week or so later this disclosure comes out. Bradley will probably do time in a USP, possibly life, Hegseth will get 25 years at the very least. The seal operators will do 15 years. All of them will pay the price for it. No statute of limitations on this case. Clearly they were all just following orders. But, that's not a defense for any of them.

Reply
Share
2 replies
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture