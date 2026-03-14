DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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RuthAnne Leibman's avatar
RuthAnne Leibman
Mar 14

The Iranian ship torpedoed by the US submarine was an example of Hegseth’s and Trump’s disdain for international law. I believe the term “rogue nation “ applies. Banana republic also

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Mar 14

This is an old "muscular" conservative attitude, first clearly manifested on the national scene by Barry Goldwater in 1964.

"Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice.

And moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue."

If you really LOVE our country you will fight for it with every fiber of your being in a kind of berserker state. The Berserkers were Viking warriors who went into battle without armor because they got so hyped up that they literally didn't feel any wound. Probably a lot of the enemy just ran away from them.

In other words, patriotism will induce a kind of berserker state in which any form of self-control becomes impossible. Conversely, if you don't get out of control, you clearly don't fully love your country.

This is a continuation of Pete Hegseth's media career where he went to bat for war criminals who loved their country so much that they couldn't hold themselves back from visiting their rage on the enemy.

Note that the name emphasize emotionality: Operation Epic Fury.

Similarly, The name for Operation Absolute Resolve, is totalizing. If your resolve is absolute, your consciousness has no room for limitations on your behavior.

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