According to reporting by The New York Times, with core elements independently confirmed by NPR, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did something unprecedented for a Defense Secretary in recent weeks. He personally inserted himself into the military’s one-star promotion processt a point where there were 36 mostly while male officers on the list. Hegseth then personally struck four officers from the list. Two were Black males, two were females. NPR separately reports that a Black colonel and a female colonel in another service were also personally blocked by Hegseth from promotion. Let’s take a deeper look.

The first scandal is the interference itself

Start with the institutional point, because it is the bigger one.

The secretary of defense is not supposed to function like a political ward boss rummaging through a promotion slate and crossing out names he does not like. That is NOT how the US military works. Civilian control of the military is not the issue here. Of course civilian leadership sets policy and exercises oversight. But a promotion system for general officers is supposed to be insulated from personal and ideological manipulation precisely because the officer corps is not supposed to become an extension of partisan political warfare.

That is what makes this reporting so serious. The allegation is that Hegseth reportedly spent months pressuring Army leaders to remove specific officers. When Army Secretary Dan Driscoll refused, then Hegseth allegedly broke the impasse by striking names himself. The Times further reports that some senior military officials questioned whether Hegseth even had the authority to do that, because the normal rule is that the defense secretary accepts or rejects the list as a whole, not name by name. For a reason.

Even if race and gender were not part of the story at all, that would still be a scandal. It would still be an effort by a political appointee to reach into a professional military promotion process and shape it according to his own ideological preferences.

Then there is the pattern of who got cut

But race and gender are what jumps out from the story.. Very much so.

According to the reporting, the four officers removed from the Army list were two Black officers and two women. On a list otherwise dominated by white men, that is not a detail. That is the story’s most glaring visible fact.

NPR then adds something even more damning: that a Black colonel and a female colonel in another service were also blocked from promotion consideration.

To put it bluntly, when the secretary of defense reportedly starts picking individual officers off a promotion list, and the officers getting picked off are Black officers and women while the white male core of the roster remains in place, the official talk about “meritocracy” begins to sound less like a governing principle than a public relations cover story. Yet the larger irony is tha Hegseth would justify this (if he admitted to ) as “restoring meritocracy” because, you see, he would make the case that the people he struck were not qualified — they were “DEI” and on the list for “woke” reasons, not merit.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll reportedly wasn’t having any of it, and went to the mat by refusing to acquiesce. At least that way, Hegseth was forced to put his own signature on the move. Driscoll deserves high praise for forcing that.

But wait, there’s more . . . .

This is a defense secretary who has made a political brand out of denouncing “woke” leadership in the military. In his 2024 book, he described senior officers elevated under Lloyd Austin as “cowards hiding under stars” and “whores to wokesters.” He wrote: “The Left captured the military quickly, and we must reclaim it at a faster pace,” adding: “We must wage a frontal assault. A swift counterattack, in broad daylight.”

Those are not the words of someone performing neutral stewardship over a professional institution. They are the words of someone who sees the upper ranks of the military as enemy-held ground to be retaken.

Once that framework is in place, the rest of the story starts to fit together. Diversity programs are not treated as efforts to widen the pool of qualified leadership; they are treated as evidence of institutional capture. Officers associated in any way with those changes become suspect. The rhetoric of “merit” is then deployed not as a standard to be fairly applied, but as a weapon used selectively against categories of people already marked as politically undesirable.

That is why the quotes matter. They are not side color. They are the ideological map.

This is about politicizing the officer corps

Washington will be tempted to digest this story as another culture-war flare-up. Hegseth says he is restoring merit. Critics say he is purging women and minorities. Everyone yells, then everyone moves on.

That would be the wrong way to understand it.

The real danger here is not just offense. It is politicization.

A professional military depends on officers believing that advancement turns on performance, command, judgment, service, and reputation among peers and superiors operating within a recognized process. Once it becomes understood that political appointees may reach into that process to remove specific names for ideological reasons, the signal sent to the entire officer corps is corrosive. It tells ambitious officers that the safest path upward may not be excellence. It may be ideological compliance. It may be avoiding the wrong assignment, the wrong association, the wrong paper written fifteen years ago, or simply the wrong demographic symbolism.

That is how institutions rot. Not always through dramatic purges, but through the slower internal lesson that politics has become part of the promotion calculus.

And if that lesson takes root in the military, the damage will extend far beyond the officers crossed off this list.

The “meritocracy” defense does not survive contact with the facts

The administration’s answer is that Hegseth is restoring meritocracy. Fine. Then the obvious question is: by what neutral standard were these particular officers selected for removal?

If the answer is that one Black officer had written a paper years ago about why African American officers historically gravitated toward support roles, that does not sound like merit review. It sounds like ideological screening. If another officer was targeted because she served during the Afghanistan withdrawal, despite reporting that she performed well under chaotic conditions, that does not sound like a dispassionate evaluation of fitness for promotion either. It sounds like the settling of political scores.

And if the reasons for removing the other officers remain unclear, that only deepens the concern. A merit system worthy of the name should be legible. It should have standards. It should not operate like a blacklist assembled behind closed doors.

The administration wants the word “meritocracy” to do a great deal of work here. But it seems clear enough that what we are looking at is not meritocracy. It is ideological intervention wrapped in the language of meritocracy.

And so it goes.

The permanent or at least long-term damage being done to the institutions that have made this country great is where outrage meets obligation. That is the point where anger stops being enough, and careful attention becomes a civic duty. That’s what’s happening here, in some fashion — civic duty by all of us in our own way. Let’s keep at it, and thank you to everyone in the community. I know I pitch the “please upgrade to paid” thing — I have to. Paid subscribers are what makes it possible to allocate the amount of time it takes to do this thoroughly and responsibly. But everybody is doing their part - just bear witness, comment, and on something like this, think about sharing or just talk about it with someone. Cumulatively it might produce accountability at some point. Or am I dreaming. Anyway — truly, I appreciate everyone here. I’ll keep paddling the boat as best I can.

SOURCES

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/27/us/hegseth-promotion-list.html

https://www.npr.org/2026/03/27/nx-s1-5343201/hegseth-promotion-black-female-officers

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/mar/27/pete-hegseth-cuts-black-men-women-military-promotion-list

Sources

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/27/us/hegseth-promotion-list.html

https://www.npr.org/2026/03/27/nx-s1-5343201/hegseth-promotion-black-female-officers

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/mar/27/pete-hegseth-cuts-black-men-women-military-promotion-list