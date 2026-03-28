DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
3d

The demoralization amongst the ranks of preferential treatment is perhaps the most expensive flaw in all the points you so saliently bring up. In HR--statistical research as well as best practices-- "engagement" is one of the greatest keys to success. The corollary of dis-engagement is poison. Selective treatment is at the core of the fallacy of deriding and removing DEI policies that have strengthened our economy, military and democracy in American communities post WW2.

What gets me so unsettled is that general population folks are more observant, street-smarter than to turn a blind eye when promotion practices are not fair... in any organization. The military is (sadly) one of the last of our 'Trusted' American institutions (ex https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/institutions-americans-trust-gallup/).

The recent conditions on USS Gerald Ford, now docked in Crete during Trump & friends' Midddle East/Iranian war appears to be at least partly reflective of failing morale. Bad timing, with potentially catastrophic, irrevocable and heartbreaking consequences.

Thanks, Michael for highlighting this! Once again, so grateful you're deeply engaged!!

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Desiree Carter's avatar
Desiree Carter
3d

Hegseth, you are indeed a chickenshit, NAZI loving, Aryan wannabe, lol….a news anchor on a state sponsored media outlet….now a big boy as the Secretary of Defense pretending he knows ANYTHING about war.

With the exception of calling battleship placement on the board…”Yeah….B8. Was that a hit?”

What a dolt!!!

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