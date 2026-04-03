DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Karenza's avatar
Karenza
3d

If I were an American, I would be concerned about the possibility of tightening control over the military leadership leading to an acceptance of illegal orders. Positioning ahead of boots on the ground and/or the mid terms.

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
3dEdited

Pissdrunk Pete has been afraid for a long time - since SignalGate - that he will be fired and replaced with Driscoll. Poor a choice as Driscoll is, he would be a superior choice to the cashiered Major. Pete knew about Bondi and his insecurities got to him.

I'm at the point where I believe a major defeat needs to be inflicted on the U.S. Military, in a way that clearly puts the blame on the incompetence of Pissdrunk and Dilbert. The kind of defeat that makes those who experienced it want to kill the ones responsible.

As a veteran, I hate hate hate the thought of the worthwhile lives lost - all of who will be people who were superior in all ways to Pissdrunk and Dilbert. Dilbert's moron enough to order either an invasion of Kharg Island - placing a whole lot of Marines in a target zone for the military that invented modern drone warfare - or some paratroop drop where they're inland and get overwhelmed by an army quite happy to die to destroy them.

We've got to "over-perform" in November as we have been in the by-elections this past year, and send a veto-proof majority to DC to impeach, try, convict and remove the lot of these traitors while there's still a country to save.

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