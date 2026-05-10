DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Vickie Turner's avatar
Vickie Turner
6h

That looks amazing. I am so happy for you❤️

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
5h

Enjoy family time Michael! I’m excited for you book to come out, hope it does well financially. Can’t imagine the time investment.

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