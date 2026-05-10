I checked the news and there is nothing that can’t wait — so we are enjoying our Mother’s day in exciting way. This is our fifth Mother’s Day together, but it was only a month ago that we finally moved into an actual house where I can actually barbecue and so today is the inaugural barbecue extravaganza. On the menu at Abby’s request is nyama choma — which literally means “roased/charred meat” done the Kenyan way. It actually originated in this style from the Maasai people — and well, I am some sort of honorary Maasai by marriage, so I’ll try. It’s really something they do all over East Africa and it’s a very “feast” kind of food — lots of good vibes associated with it. Here’s what a plate might look — the key is the marinade and most importantly the crispy crunchy pieces. Gotta make them crispy without letting them get dry.

This is a plate with nyama choma, katchumbari (tomato onions etc salad) and ugali, the ultimate staple, made from maize flour and water, cooked into a firm, smooth, gently savory mound. You pull off a piece, roll into a ball, then use it to sort of dip or combine with the rest of the food.

Actually it’s ridiculous for me to explain. Here, let an expert show you.



And here’s a look at a nice Nyama Choma Plate!



Anyway, wishing all the best to all our moms out there — this is meant to be a special day for you and I hope it is.

Wish me luck with my cooking adventures!

See you tomorrow!