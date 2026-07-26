Last weekend I suggested (link here) that perhaps we’ve been thinking about the coming midterm elections the wrong way. Instead of assuming the November electorate already exists and merely needs to be measured, I argued that perhaps the electorate itself is still forming. Millions of Americans who normally pay little attention to midterm elections may be deciding that this one matters enough to participate. The people who decide November may not be limited to the people who usually decide elections.

This week another piece of evidence emerged that may be every bit as important, not because it suggests the electorate is growing, but because it suggests part of Donald Trump’s coalition may be beginning to soften in measurable ways that are alarming GOP pollsters.

What the polls are showing is not exactly that Trump is “losing” his voters although he is definitely losine some. Something subtler but measurable and meaningful appears to be happening. He may be losing their certainty. Meaning, they are disappointed and just not motivated to get out and vote. The trend is alarming and the ones who are alarmed are GOP Pollsters and research groups.

Republicans Are the Ones Raising the Alarm

This observed trend is not coming from Democratic strategists looking for encouraging headlines. It is coming from Republican pollsters and conservative organizations trying to understand what they are seeing inside their own coalition.

Americans for Prosperity Action—the conservative political organization founded by Charles Koch—has concluded that roughly one in five dependable Republican voters in several key battleground states is now “at risk.” These are not irregular voters (who were already a problem). They are people who have participated in each of the last four primary and general elections.

Nathan Nascimento, the group’s executive director, described the findings in unusually blunt terms.

“We have a high-propensity base problem.”

That is an extremely revealing statement.

Republicans have long understood that some Trump supporters vote enthusiastically when Trump himself is on the ballot but lose interest in ordinary congressional elections. That’s not new.

What’s new is that the uncertainty now appears to extend into the party’s dependable voters—the people Republicans assumed would always show up.

Reliable Republicans are becoming less reliable—at least that is what GOP Pollsters are finding.

This Isn’t Really About Persuasion, it’s About Motivation

According to Washington Post/Ipsos national poll conducted July 8–13, 2026, among registered voters overall, Democrats lead Republicans by only 48% to 45%. That’s a close election—well within the range where either party could still prevail.

But when the same poll narrows its focus to voters who say they are absolutely certain to vote in November, the Democratic lead expands dramatically—to 53% to 45%. The electorate hasn’t changed. The political preferences haven’t suddenly shifted. The difference is that the less motivated voters have largely disappeared from the sample.

That is almost a perfect statistical reflection of the problem Republicans are now describing based on their own polling and research. This isn’t primarily a persuasion problem. Dems aren’t persuading GOP voters that their policies are better. It’s a motivation problem.

Here’s another interesting point. Republican pollsters told The Washington Post that Democratic enthusiasm looks roughly comparable to where it stood before the Democratic wave election of 2018. In other words — dems were motivated then ,and they are motivated now. No big change.

So — the surprise is not that Democrats are unusually energized. It is that Republicans are not.

A voter who stays home hurts his party every bit as much as one who changes sides. Republicans do not need millions of supporters to become Democrats in order to lose close races.

They simply need enough supporters to move from “I’m voting” to “Maybe I’ll skip this one.”

The Coalition Trump Built

To understand why this may be happening, it helps to think about the kind of coalition Trump assembled. It was to some degree based on party identification, but that is just a piece of it.

He also attracted millions of voters whose relationship with him was more transactional. They supported him because sounded different. He was a business “genius” (supposedly.) He promised specific, measurable results. Prices would come down. Gas would become cheaper. The border would be secured. Wars would end. Government would start working for ordinary Americans again.

These were not abstract ideological promises.

They were promises about everyday life.

That difference may now be proving important.

People vote for many reasons. But perhaps, when people vote because they expect results rather than because of party loyalty, failure to produce those results affects motivation much faster than party identification.

A lifelong Republican may remain loyal through disappointments because Republicanism has become part of his identity.

A voter motivated primarily by expected performance asks a different question.

Did the product deliver?

If the answer becomes “no,” he does not necessarily become a Democrat.

He simply becomes less motivated to participate.

That appears to be precisely what Republican strategists are beginning to encounter.

“This Isn’t What I Voted For”

One of the Republican voters interviewed by the Washington Post illustrates the point perfectly. He was not describing a conversion to liberalism. He was describing disappointment.

We voted for Trump, and he did the opposite of what he said he was going to do,Gas prices were going to be two dollars, food was going to be cheaper, energy prices was going to be in half, we were going to get two rebate checks to the American people, and we weren’t going to have any new wars, and we were going to build a wall and deport 30 million illegal aliens, and he did none of it. (Lance Sulentic, three time Trump supporting Iowa voter.)

Trump asked voters to evaluate him based on results.

Some of those voters now appear to be doing exactly that.

The Electorate May Be Changing From Both Directions

Last week I suggested that millions of infrequent voters might be entering the electorate because they increasingly see November as an unusually consequential election. The polling cited above does reflect democrat enthusiasm, but not to a phenomenal degree. But this week’s Republican polling points toward a complementary possibility.

It is still far too early to conclude that Trump’s coalition is breaking apart. And there is an eternity between now and November during which things can change. Trump may change course in a way that re-energizes these voters. The republican mid-term convention may draw some of them back.

But something genuinely new does appear to be emerging.

For years, Republicans worried about motivating the less reliable voters Trump brought into politics.

Now, according to their own polling and voter-contact efforts, they are worrying about motivating people who have reliably voted Republican for years. That’s different. And potentially decisive if the trend continues.

MS Note: I mentioned yesterday that we are on the cusp, sort of, of reaching 1000 paid subscribers which is a big deal in Substackland, as it changes the classification from “baby besteller” to “bestseller” and causes the author to get a lot more play from the algorithm, etc. We had a few takers yesterday and I think you for that. And I apologize for having to beat the “please support Deeper Look” drum so hard, but these are critical times iwth the midterms coming; there is much much work to do, and somehow the collective work of independent media really matters. So today I will repeat the pitch—if you can swing $60 once a year of $6/month, now is a really good time to join the paid group. We need to push this over the top of the 1000 subscriber barrier. We are at 965. Thank you!

It’s Sunday, and Zawadi just got back from his first grooming. We can see his eyes now! He also just turned four months. He weighed 4 pounds when we got him at 8 weeks old — he’s almost 20 pounds now, two months later.

Making friends in the park:

Audio listeners can stop here.

Source list

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/07/26/republican-enthusiasm-problem-hits-even-core-voters/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/07/18/democrats-have-slim-lead-race-house-washington-post-ipsos-poll-finds/

https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/Washington-Post-Ipsos-Poll-July-2026

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/polling/