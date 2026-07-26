DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Greg Ryan's avatar
Greg Ryan
2h

I'm one of your long term paid subscribers. You gave me the option to get your content for free. I paid because I support your remarkable work and want to see it thrive. Keep pushing.

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1 reply by Michael Sellers
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Riki
2hEdited

"They supported him because sounded different. He was a business “genius” (supposedly.) He promised specific, measurable results. Prices would come down. Gas would become cheaper. The border would be secured. Wars would end. Government would start working for ordinary Americans again."

Ummm... he also attracted millions who wanted a return to a white-centered male-dominated Christian-led country and his two signature issues -- removing anyone non-white who lacked perfect paperwork [and even some who did] along with attacking trans people [plus women of color and ANY gesture to increase diversity] finally offered them a political vehicle for doing so.

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