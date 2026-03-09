DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Christine B's avatar
Christine B
Mar 9

Not a rant. An insightful commentary as usual. Here in New Zealand its hard to get straight facts. Thank you.

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gail's avatar
gail
Mar 9

We have known this after the initial reporting that the missiles were precision targeted in that vicinity by US forces. I don't want that mirror pointed at me. I voted against this felon and have been outraged for over ten years now. No accountability. No integrity. No sense of common decency. No respect for the rule of law, the traditions of the office of the President, the buildings and memorials to ACTUAL heroes, the history of this country good AND bad, the environment, the citizens of this country and those of our allies and the rest of the world.

The correct response to that reporter should have been: We deeply regret the loss of life in these random military actions we are taking just because we can.

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