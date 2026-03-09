I’ll admit it. I’m really pissed off late on a Sunday night to the point that I will set aside my measured, reasonable tone and ventilate my rage for a minute. So put this one in the commentary bucket, not straight reporting. It’s not the bombing itself. That’s tragic, gut-wrenching, and proof (as if we needed it) that even precision missiles can cause collateral damage. What fries me is Trump and Hegseth blatantly lying about it when they full well know the US did it. Let’s take a deeper look.

New Footage Shows a US Tomahawk Hitting Minab Near the School on Feb 28

First, new footage shows a Tomahawk missile landing in the vicinity of the girls school in Minderba on Feb 28. This has been geolocated and confrmied by the NY Times, Bellingkat, and others, including here at Deeper Look.

Here is the footage showing the Tomahawk.

Now, I’ll go back to being measured for a moment and point out that, contrary to what many online are saying — this is NOT the actual strike on the school. It’s a strike NEAR the school. The school itself is in the direction of theupper right part of the frame, and there is smoke there, so it seems likely another Tomahawk hit the school prior to this one hitting the base.

So to be clear, the video confirms this much:

On February 28, the United States was firing Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Minab naval base on the very day the girls’ school was hit. A newly surfaced video, geolocated and analyzed by Bellingcat and independently verified by major outlets, shows a Tomahawk striking the base area. Smoke is already rising from the school area in the same sequence. And that matters because, in this war, the United States is the only participant known to have Tomahawk weapons.

Beyond that, we know several other things.

We know the United States was carrying out strikes in southern Iran, including around Minab, while Israel’s operations were concentrated elsewhere. Reuters and other reporting on the opening phase of the war placed U.S. strikes in that southern sector, and CBS reported that investigators found Israel was not operating in the Minab area at the time.

We also know the U.S. and Israel were not both firing into the same area at the same time. And we know Iran had not yet launched the retaliatory missile barrage Trump is now trying to use as a convenient explanation. Even if Iranian missiles can miss, the odds that Iran somehow hit that school in Minab at the precise moment the United States was firing Tomahawks at the adjacent base are not just low. They are microscopic.

At this point, the circumstantial evidence is not merely suggestive. It is overwhelming.

We are left to draw the analytical conclusion from facts that all point in one direction. Trump and Hegseth, however, are not limited to inference. They know more than we do. They know exactly what the U.S. targeted in Minab on February 28. They know where American missiles were going. They know whether Israeli aircraft or missiles were operating there. They know whether Iran was firing in that location at that time. In other words, they know the part the public can only reconstruct.

Bottom line, when you line up all the available evidence, the conclusion is plain: no one but the United States could realistically have done this.

Trump and Hegseth Are Denying the Obvious

Next, watch the video of Trump and Hegseth:

If you don’t want to watch, here is the transcript:



REPORTER: Mr. President, did the United States bomb a girl’s elementary school in southern Iran on the first day of the war and kill 175 people? my opinion TRUMP: Based on what I’ve seen that was done by Iran. REPORTER: Is that true, Mr. Hegseth? It was Iran who did that? HEGSETH: We’re certainly investigating. Still investigating. But the only the only side that targets civilians is Iran. TRUMP: We think it was done. We think it was done by Iran because they’re very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever. It waS done by Iran.

Yeah, right. I’m sorry but this is pathetic.

The mystery is not who hit the school.

The mystery is why this administration is still lying about it.

Why Won’t They Just Own It?

Back to plain speaking.

This is actually very simple.

Here’s the simple, correct message that should be coming from the US, and would be coming from any other US administration, Repub or Dem:

A mistake happened. A horrific one. A school full of girls was hit during a U.S. strike on Minab on February 28. This was a tragedy, it should not have happened, and we deeply regret the loss of innocent civilian life.

That would not erase the deaths. It would not absolve whoever made the targeting decisions. But it would at least clear the first moral hurdle, which is to tell the truth about what happened.

And yes, after taking responsibility, they could still add all the usual throat-clearing lines about Iran, deterrence, military necessity, or the broader context of the war. That would be annoying, but acceptable — and at least it would be recognizably adult and human.

Instead, they are doing something worse.

They are refusing to own what appears beyond reasonable doubt to have been an American strike, and are trying to pin it on the very country that was being attacked.

That is not leadership. That is cowardice with a press office.

Bottom Line

Hold up a mirror, America.

This is who you elected. Who we, the nation of America, elected.

Not just men willing to wage war.

Men willing to preside over the strike that killed a school full of girls, and then lie about it when the evidence starts closing in.

That is the scandal now.

Not just the strike itself, but the denial.

Not just the deaths, but the dishonesty.

Not just the horror, but the refusal to say: we did this.