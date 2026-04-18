For a few hours on Friday, Donald Trump sounded like a man announcing the end of the war, the triumph of American power, and the collapse of every major Iranian negotiating position all at once.

In a sustained frenzy of social media activity, he posted that the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open and ready for full passage,” that Iran had effectively folded, that the United States would get the nuclear “dust” created by the B-2 strikes, that no money would change hands, that the blockade would remain in force until the “transaction” with Iran was complete, and that most of the important points were already negotiated, even while insisting the U.S. blockade of Iran’s ports would continue.

The problem was that Iran was not saying the same thing.

It was a darkly hilarious and revealing split-screen moment: on one side, Trump trying to create the impression of total success and imminent settlement; on the other, Iranian officials making clear that, from their point of view, none of the central issues had actually been resolved.

Iran’s version: the Americans are lying

Iranian officials answered with unusual bluntness.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz was open for commercial vessels for the remaining duration of the ceasefire. That was already narrower than Trump’s sweeping presentation. Then Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf went further, saying Trump had made “seven claims” in an hour and that all seven were false. He warned that “with the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” and added that the rules of passage would be determined “by the field, not by social media.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry was equally direct on the uranium issue. Reuters quoted spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei saying Iran’s enriched uranium was “not going to be transferred anywhere” and that sending it to the United States “has not been an option for us.” IRNA later put the same point even more plainly: transfer of Iran’s enriched material to the U.S. had “never” been under consideration.

That is the heart of the story. Trump was speaking as though Tehran had accepted the strategic logic of surrender. Tehran was speaking as though Washington was trying to bluff its way to a diplomatic victory it had not actually secured.

What happened later in the day made the gap even clearer

If Friday morning suggested momentum toward an off-ramp, the later developments showed how fragile and conditional that off-ramp really was.

The day began with Trump in full triumphal mode. He flooded social media with declarations that the Strait of Hormuz was open, that the key points were already negotiated, that Iran had effectively agreed to American terms, and that the whole thing was moving quickly toward completion. In that phase, his message was not cautionary or conditional. It was the language of accomplished success. He was presenting the conflict as essentially settled and the remaining steps as administrative cleanup.

He sustained that line through the trading day. In the Reuters interview, he kept the same basic posture, saying the United States would go into Iran “at a nice leisurely pace” with Iran’s cooperation, retrieve the enriched uranium, and bring it back to the United States, while maintaining the naval blockade until the final agreement was complete. The clear effect of all this was to project that the crisis was being resolved on American terms and that the most dangerous scenarios were receding.

Only later, after the markets had already absorbed the bullish version of events, did the tone shift. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One after the close, Trump added the missing conditionality. He said the United States would “take” the nuclear material one way or another, and when asked what would happen if there were no agreement by Wednesday, he said maybe he would not extend the ceasefire and that bombing could resume. That was a very different message. It was no longer: the deal is basically done. It was: the deal is not done, the ceasefire may be temporary, and the war could restart within days.

So the sequencing matters. During market hours, Trump projected resolution. After market hours, he acknowledged contingency. That is not a minor tonal adjustment. It suggests that the day’s confidence story rested on claims that, by evening, he himself was already qualifying.

And now, as of Saturday morning . . .

By Saturday, Iran had reimposed strict military oversight over the strait. IRNA said Iranian military authorities declared that control of Hormuz had returned to its “previous state,” blaming repeated U.S. breaches and “piracy and maritime theft under the so-called blockade.” Reuters reported that mariners were warned the route was again closed, that at least two vessels reported coming under fire, and that even as some tankers had managed to transit, the broader picture had swung back toward uncertainty and coercive control.

At the same time, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said no date had been set for the next round of talks with the United States because the two sides had not yet agreed on a framework. That is not what a nearly finished deal sounds like. It sounds like a negotiation still stuck on first principles.

So within roughly a day, we went from Trump’s version — open strait, no sticking points, uranium coming out, deal moving quickly — to a much messier reality: Iran narrowing the meaning of “open,” rejecting the uranium claim outright, warning that Hormuz would not stay open under blockade conditions, restoring strict military control, and saying there is not even a date for the next round of talks.

The real picture

What this looks like, at least for now, is not a settled victory but an unstable bargaining phase in which Trump is trying to narrate success into existence before the underlying terms are actually nailed down.

That does not mean nothing has changed. Both sides are still signaling a desire for an off-ramp. Iran did briefly open Hormuz to commercial traffic during the ceasefire. Trump is plainly eager to present diplomacy, however improvised, as the next chapter. Regional mediators are still active. The market reaction also showed how badly the world wants to believe the danger is receding.

But the split between the two narratives is too large to ignore.

Trump is speaking in the language of completed success. Iran is speaking in the language of leverage still retained.

And when one side says the deal is basically done while the other says the key claims are false, the prudent conclusion is not that peace has arrived. It is that the struggle has moved into a new phase — one in which propaganda, coercion, and negotiation are all happening at the same time.

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SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-recover-uranium-iran-trump-tells-reuters-2026-04-17/

https://en.irna.ir/news/86130158/Ghalibaf-warns-Trump-s-lies-will-lead-him-nowhere

https://en.irna.ir/news/86130516/Iran-says-control-of-Strait-of-Hormuz-restored-under-strict-military

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/trump-says-he-has-good-news-iran-no-clarity-peace-deal-2026-04-18/