DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
11m

One of the few good things to come out of the Trump era is the rise of independent news and analysis from folks such as yourself. I hope that you will keep at it even when the present ship of fools has sailed away to Epstein island.

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CC Mathias's avatar
CC Mathias
3m

All of this is correct but what you left out was the market manipulation that tRump is engaged in. Who made money yesterday as a result.

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