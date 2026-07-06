DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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rgl63's avatar
rgl63
4h

Messy for sure, but at least now we can laugh in MAGA's face:

Folarin Balogun's right to play for the United States stems from birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He was accidentally born in New York to Nigerian parents who were temporarily visiting the U.S. and prevented from boarding a return flight to London due to her pregnancy.

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Bill Smith's avatar
Bill Smith
4h

Hard to know who to hate more here: FIFA makes the NCAA look honorable and Trump finds yet another way to embarrass us all. A pox on both their houses.

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