Early this morning, in a piece in The Athletic, I learned that FIFA had found a way to lift the automatic one-game ban on US star Folarin Balogun that would have kept him out of tomorrow’s quarterfinal with Belgium.My immediate reaction: Good! It was a ticky tacky red card if there ever was one. Balogun did nothing that came close to deserving a red card — at least so it seemed to me when it happened. The call had looked harsh in real time and did not look much better on replay. It was the kind of red card that makes sense only if you strip the play of context, freeze the worst-looking frame, and treat every unfortunate collision as if it were an act of malice.

Here’s a replay. Judge for yourself.

So when the news first broke, my reaction was not outrage.

It was relief. It felt legit.

The initial reports on the reversal said that FIFA had a mechanism available under Article 27 of its disciplinary code to suspend enforcement of a sanction under probation. So this was not a mechanism invented out of thin air for the United States. FIFA used the same basic device last year in Cristiano Ronaldo’s case, suspending part of his ban under a one-year probationary period.

So far so good.

I was happy.

Until . . . .

Enter the Ugly American . . . .

Then came the Trump part.

Turns out, this was not just FIFA quietly taking another look and deciding that the punishment did not fit the offense. Nooooooo…..It seems the FIFA reversal came about after President Trump got involved. Multiple credible outlets are now reporting that Trump personally contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino before the ban was suspended. The Guardian reported that Trump lobbied FIFA with multiple calls. Axios reported that a Trump administration official asked FIFA to review the red card, while also citing reporting that Trump himself called Infantino and pressured him. (After all, when the FIFA Peace Prize winner calls you and you’re the FIFA President, what can you do?)

Now, suddenly the story is something much stranger than a soccer disciplinary ruling. It is a perfect little Trump-era parable.

The Stench Won’t Go Away

I really wanted Balogun to play. I wanted the US to be able to play at full strength. It would be one thing if Balogun missed because of an injury, or even if he missed because of a legit red card. But this was truly a quesitonable red card.

But … I didn’t want to get him in the game this way.

Balogun should be playing. But the president of the United States should not be the appeals process. That’s just fifty shades of ugly.

That is the line this story forces us to look at. And it is a line Trump has spent his entire public life erasing.

In Trump’s World . . .

In Trump’s world, there are no neutral institutions. There are only people who can be pressured, flattered, leaned on, threatened, rewarded, or brought into the circle. Courts. Inspectors general. Universities. Media companies. Prosecutors. Agencies. Foreign governments. Private businesses. International organizations. Everything is personal. Everything is transactional. Everything can be worked.

And now, apparently, FIFA.

The United States had a legitimate complaint. Okay. I get that. That matters. Balogun’s red card was, at minimum, debatable. Many U.S. fans thought it was ridiculous. And FIFA’s eventual solution was not to erase all consequences. It suspended the enforcement of the ban for a one-year probationary period, meaning the suspension can return if Balogun commits a similar offense.

But process matters most when the outcome is one you like.

That is the part we are always tempted to skip.

If FIFA had kept Balogun out, American fans would have howled. If Belgium had benefited from the same kind of ruling after a call like this, Americans would have called it corruption. If some foreign head of state had personally called Infantino to get a star player cleared before facing the United States, we would not be sitting around admiring the flexibility of Article 27.

We would know exactly what it looked like.

Belgium Is Rightly Indignant

Is Belgium upset about this?

1. The Belgian FA is formally objecting on integrity/fair-play grounds.

The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was “astonished” by FIFA’s decision to make Balogun eligible and said it is “investigating all potential options.” Its argument is that FIFA’s ruling undermines not only Belgium’s immediate competitive interest but also the broader “fundamental principles of fair play” in the tournament. The Belgian statement points to the normal automatic-suspension rule for a red card and says FIFA’s Article 27 workaround is a problem for the rights of all teams, not just Belgium.

2. Belgium’s coach, Rudi Garcia, went much further in tone.

At the pregame press conference in Seattle, Garcia basically called the ruling an April Fools’ joke: “I didn’t know that 5 July was equal to 1 April at FIFA.” More importantly, he framed Belgium’s objection as institutional, not merely tactical: “The federation does not defend itself, it does not defend the national team — it defends football in general. It defends its integrity. It defends its ethics.”

3. Thibaut Courtois kept it measured, but he made the practical fairness point.

Courtois said the timing matters. If FIFA had made the decision immediately after the Bosnia game, Belgium could have adjusted. But learning this the day before the match created a preparation problem. He still avoided making it an excuse, saying Belgium has to beat “the whole of America,” not just Balogun. ESPN quotes him saying they would have been more mentally prepared if the decision had come earlier, but that Belgium still has to be ready on the field.

What is the Third Party Reaction From Soccer Insiders?

Belgium is the party affected by the decision directly — but FIFA decisions and actions affect world soccer more broadly, so how is the global community reacting?

Well, no one is saying “well done, FIFA.” At least not that I can find. There seems to be a broad consensus that the red card probably should not have stood — but FIFA’s process looks terrible.

Gary Neville, watching from the ITV studio, landed on what may be the fairest formulation: he did not think Balogun’s challenge was a red card, and he believed there should be a process to overturn bad red cards — but the way this one happened “absolutely stinks.” Roy Keane reportedly called it a “pal’s act.” Ian Wright raised the question of integrity and transparency. Zlatan Ibrahimović turned it into a joke, smiling on the Fox panel that he had “made some calls.”

The joke works because everyone understands the implication. The soccer world is not really debating whether Balogun’s red card was harsh. Many people seem to agree that it was. The issue is whether FIFA corrected an error through a legitimate process, or whether the host country’s president used his personal relationship with Gianni Infantino to make a problem go away.

Why Isn’t Trump Bragging “I Fixed It?”

Trump is posting on social media about the result, but there is something missing from his post. And that omission is revealing. Here’s his post.

Since when has Trump ever failed to take credit for something he could take credit for? So where is the “I fixed it” part?

This is the man who takes credit for everything. He takes credit for markets going up, wars not happening, wars ending, crowds forming, television ratings, gas prices, trade deals, weather patterns, and sometimes things he had nothing to do with at all. Trump’s instinct is not modesty. His instinct is ownership. If something good happens within a hundred miles of him, he usually wants his name on it in gold letters.

So why not here?

Why not say: I called Infantino, I told him the red card was a disgrace, and now Balogun is playing because I got it done?

One possible answer is that even Trump understands this one is not quite clean.

Even Trump can smell the stench.

He knows that the president of the United States personally calling the president of FIFA (three times!) about a disciplinary ruling before a World Cup knockout match is not the same as cheering for the national team. He knows that “I pressured FIFA and they gave me what I wanted” is not exactly the public-facing version of the story FIFA would prefer. He knows that the best way to celebrate the outcome is to applaud FIFA for doing the right thing while leaving the mechanism slightly offstage.

In legal terms, you might call that consciousness of guilt.

In Trump terms, it is more like consciousness of optics.

He wants the win. He wants the credit-adjacent glow. He wants to bask in the idea that America was wronged and then vindicated. But he does not seem eager to stand in the middle of the field and say the quiet part out loud: yes, I worked the FIFA president and got the American player cleared.

Which brings us back to the headline.

Only Trump could fix it.

And that is the problem.

Because there is something seductive about this kind of power when it delivers the outcome you wanted all along. A bad call gets corrected. A player gets restored. Our national team gets its star striker back. The fans get to cheer. Complaining about it risks raising what will be perceived as a boring objection raised by people who do not understand the stakes.

But that is how institutional decay usually works. Not through outcomes everyone hates, but through outcomes many people are happy to excuse.

If the rule can be bent because Trump has Infantino’s number, then the rule was not really the rule. If FIFA can be moved by a powerful friend of the host country, then every future ruling comes with an asterisk. If the standard is not “what do the rules require?” but “who has the clout to get the decision reviewed?” then the whole system becomes less credible, even when it lands on a result that feels fair.

And that is why this is more than a sports story.

It is a story about the Trump method in miniature.

There was an institution. There was a rule. There was a decision. There was a personal relationship at the top. There was pressure. Then there was a reversal. Then there was public praise without full ownership of how the reversal came about.

That is the pattern.

So yes, Balogun deserves to play. And on one level I’m absolutely thrilled that he’ll be playing tomorrow night. The US needs him and he deserves to be there.

It’s just unfortunate that it came down the way it did.

Sigh.

MS Note: I’m curious to see if I get some pushback on this one. The fact that the red card was dubious and justice has ultimately been done may well result in some folks telling me to STFU, stop whining about Trump, and just be happy with the result. I wish I could just do that, but I can’t. This is a strange situation where it would have been unfair to keep Balogun out — but it’s also unfair to let him back in this particular way. Anyway, it’s done. US v. Belgium will have an asterisk if the US wins, but I’m still going to enjoy the game. The players didn’t make this mess. They deserve support and they’ve got mine.

I want the thank the small mini-run of new signups for paid subscriptions. There had been a bit of a dry spell — this wasn’t enough to reverse the trend, but it put a dent in it. Thank you all for your support. Onward.