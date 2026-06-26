DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Deron's avatar
Deron
2h

It amazes me that the part that complains about "election interference" literally wants the Postal Service to interfere with the election process.

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
1h

Q. What was musk and the doge bros doing in the opening days of this administration?

A. Harvesting data.

Manipulation of the ballots are only one of the nefarious plans. I don't have an imagination robust enough to imagine what else the trump Mafia has planned.

Every last word Michael said is the truth.

FIGHT LIKE HELL

P.S. every day I'm grateful I live in Oregon. Voting by mail since 1987.

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