Postmaster General David Steiner is sworn in for congressional testimony.

For a moment, it sounded almost too blunt to be real.

At a Senate hearing this week, Sen. Gary Peters asked Postmaster General David Steiner a simple question: if a state refused to provide the federal government with its absentee-ballot voter list, would the Postal Service still deliver the ballots?

Steiner’s answer was not complicated.

“Under our proposed regulation, no.”

That is the whole story in one sentence.

The Trump administration’s plan was not merely to “track” election mail. It was not merely to improve ballot delivery. It was not merely to modernize postal procedures for the 2026 midterms.

It was to turn the United States Postal Service into a federal gatekeeper for mail voting.

Under the proposed USPS rule, states using mail ballots in federal elections would have to submit voter names, addresses, and unique ballot-envelope barcodes to a new federal Postal Service ballot-mail portal. The Postal Service would then check outgoing ballot mail against that information before accepting it. If the state had not provided the required list, or if the mailing did not match the federal process, those ballots could be rejected before they ever entered the mailstream.

That is what made Steiner’s testimony so revealing. It stripped away the euphemisms. The administration was not simply asking states to cooperate. It was saying: hand over the lists, use our system, or your voters may not receive their ballots.

Then, on Thursday, a federal judge in Boston said no.

The Ruling Was Bigger Than A Temporary Pause

Judge Indira Talwani’s ruling is easy to understate if you describe it only as a court “blocking” part of Trump’s executive order.

That is true as far as it goes. But it misses the force of what the court actually did.

The ruling did not merely slow down implementation. It did not merely ask the administration to rewrite a regulation. It did not merely express concern about timing, confusion, or possible disenfranchisement.

It rejected the premise.

The premise was that the President of the United States could use federal agencies to build a shadow election system — a federal voter list, a federal mail-ballot enrollment process, and a federal enforcement mechanism — and then force states to run their elections through it.

Judge Talwani held that the Constitution does not give the President that power.

That is the central point.

Elections are administered by the states, subject to laws passed by Congress. Congress can regulate the time, place, and manner of congressional elections. Congress can pass voting-rights laws. Congress can create federal standards where the Constitution gives it authority to do so.

But the President cannot simply declare, by executive order, that the federal government will decide which voters are eligible to receive mail ballots and which states may use the Postal Service to send them.

That is not election integrity.

That is presidential control of election machinery.

The “Confirmed Citizen List” Was The First Alarm Bell

One of the most dangerous parts of Trump’s executive order was the creation of federal “Confirmed Citizen Lists.”

Under the order, federal agencies were supposed to assemble state-by-state lists of people the federal government deemed to be citizens, over 18, and residents of the relevant state. The idea was to pull from federal databases — immigration records, Social Security data, and other federal sources — and then transmit those lists to states.

On paper, that sounds administrative.

In practice, it is a disaster waiting to happen.

Federal databases are not state voter rolls. They are incomplete. They do not reliably capture name changes, address changes, naturalized citizens, married names, clerical variations, or all the ordinary messiness of real human life. Anyone who has ever dealt with a government database knows this. Anyone who has ever had a name misspelled on a federal form knows this. Anyone who has ever moved, changed names, renewed immigration paperwork, or tried to fix an error in a government system knows this.

Now imagine that imperfect federal database becoming the basis for determining whether a voter receives a mail ballot.

That is why this was so dangerous.

The Trump order did not simply offer states assistance. It created the architecture for federal second-guessing of state voter eligibility decisions. And it did so in the context of an administration that has already made clear it wants to pressure, threaten, and investigate state and local election officials who do not comply with its preferred version of “election integrity.”

That is not an abstract concern. It is the mechanism.

Create the federal list. Tell states to use it. Then imply that officials who do not defer to it may be inviting federal scrutiny.

The judge saw that.

The USPS Plan Was The Enforcement Arm

The Postal Service rule was the practical muscle behind the executive order.

A federal voter list, by itself, is bad enough. But if a state can ignore it, the damage is limited. The real danger comes when the federal government connects that list to the machinery of ballot delivery.

That is what the USPS proposal attempted to do.

The proposed rule would require states and election officials to submit detailed mail-ballot information to a Postal Service portal. It would require unique barcodes on outbound and return ballot envelopes. It would require the Postal Service to verify outgoing ballot mail before accepting it. And it would effectively make the Postal Service a checkpoint between voters and their ballots.

That is a profound change in the role of the Post Office.

The Postal Service is supposed to deliver election mail. It is not supposed to decide whether a voter is properly enrolled in a federal ballot-mail system. It is not supposed to become a national election-administration agency. It is not supposed to be converted from carrier to gatekeeper.

There is an enormous difference between the Postal Service helping states deliver ballots reliably and the Postal Service refusing to accept ballots unless states comply with a federally designed election process.

The first is logistics.

The second is control.

The Saving Clause Did Not Save It

The administration, predictably, tried to soften all of this with legalistic language. The executive order said agencies should act only “to the extent feasible and consistent with applicable law.”

That kind of phrase appears in executive orders all the time. It is supposed to make the order sound careful, restrained, and law-abiding.

But it cannot turn an unlawful command into a lawful one.

If the President does not have the authority to create a federal voter list, he cannot acquire that authority by saying agencies should create it only if lawful. If USPS does not have authority to regulate who may receive mail ballots, the President cannot create that authority by instructing USPS to proceed only “consistent with law.”

That is the move Judge Talwani refused to accept.

The administration wanted the court to treat the saving clause as a kind of magic shield. The court instead looked at what the order actually required.

And what it required was federal intrusion into state election administration without congressional authorization.

This Is Why The SAVE Act Matters

This ruling also explains why Trump and his allies are pushing so hard on the SAVE Act.

The court’s message is straightforward: the President cannot do this alone. If the federal government is going to impose new nationwide rules on voter eligibility, voter registration, proof of citizenship, or mail-ballot administration, that authority has to come from Congress.

That is exactly why the legislative fight matters.

The SAVE Act has already passed the House. It has stalled in the Senate. Trump has been pressuring Republicans to move it. House hardliners have been threatening procedural chaos to force action. The fight over that bill is not separate from the USPS controversy. It is the same project moving on a different track.

The executive-order track says: do it through agencies.

The legislative track says: force Congress to give us the power.

Judge Talwani just dealt a serious blow to the first track. But the second track is still very much alive.

That is the political significance of this ruling. It does not end the fight. It clarifies the fight.

The Court Drew A Constitutional Line

The most important thing about this decision is not that it protects mail voting in the plaintiff states for the 2026 cycle, though it does.

The most important thing is that it draws a constitutional line around presidential power.

The President does not get to build a federal voter list by executive order.

The President does not get to use federal agencies to pressure states into adopting that list.

The President does not get to threaten local election officials with federal consequences for following state law.

And the President does not get to turn the Postal Service into a mail-ballot police force.

That last point is crucial.

Americans have lived through years of attacks on voting by mail. Trump has called mail voting corrupt, fraudulent, rigged, and worse. But this was not just another speech. It was not another Truth Social rant. It was an attempt to operationalize the attack.

The mechanism was boring by design: a Federal Register notice, a Postal Service portal, barcode standards, data submissions, “participation lists,” and agency procedures.

But the effect was not boring.

The effect would have been to make access to mail ballots depend on whether states submitted to a new federal system created by executive order.

That is why Steiner’s answer mattered so much.

“Under our proposed regulation, no.”

No list, no ballot delivery.

That was the threat.

And that is what the court has now blocked.

What Comes Next

The administration will almost certainly appeal. The USPS rulemaking process may continue in some form. The SAVE Act fight will continue in Congress. And the broader effort to federalize, centralize, and weaponize election administration will not disappear because one judge issued one ruling.

But this ruling matters.

It matters because it exposes what the administration was trying to do. It matters because it rejects the legal theory behind it. And it matters because it reminds us that democracy is not usually attacked in one dramatic stroke.

Sometimes it is attacked through paperwork.

Sometimes through “technical standards.”

Sometimes through a portal.

Sometimes through a barcode.

Sometimes through a quiet rule that says the Postal Service will no longer deliver ballots unless states give the federal government what it wants.

That is why this was never just about mail.

It was about whether the President can take control of the systems through which Americans vote.

On Thursday, a federal judge said he cannot.

MS Note: Now, of course, we wait to see what happens on appeal, and whether by the time it gets to the Supreme Court, the ruling today is still intact. I know. I get it. The Supreme Court may well undo what’s been done here. But we still need to bear witness when the judiciary, in clear and compelling language, draws a bright line of constitutionality. It means something. And so it goes.

Audio Listeners Can Stop Here

Sources

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/06/02/2026-10968/ballot-mail-for-federal-elections

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/mopazkoqjva/06252026mail.pdf

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-postal-service-defends-plan-require-states-disclose-mail-voting-lists-2026-06-24/

https://apnews.com/article/b28c3425c1dc968cd0f57c61fb7a684e

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/25/judge-blocks-trump-bid-restrict-mail-ballots

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/house-speaker-johnson-meet-trump-hopes-defusing-political-crisis-over-voter-id-2026-06-25/

https://www.axios.com/2026/06/25/mike-johnson-trump-save-america-act

https://roy.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-roys-save-america-act-passes-house-representatives