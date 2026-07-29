Anthony Fauci spent years doing exactly the opposite of what he did today.

He appeared before Congress repeatedly. He gave thousands of interviews. He defended his decisions in books, speeches, documentaries, and public appearances. Whether you agreed with him or not, no one could accuse him of avoiding questions.

So today’s Senate hearing was striking, to say the least.

Before substantive questioning even began, Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in his opening statement. Here is what he said:



Given Senator Paul’s obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me, the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, ‘behind bars.’

Then he continued:

Although it pains me to do so, because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government, and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions.

For many Fauci supporters—including me—that was a genuinely unsettling moment.

I have generally believed Fauci acted in good faith during one of the most difficult public health crises in modern history. Seeing him invoke the Fifth naturally raises a question:

What is really going on here?

The answer, as is often the case, is more complicated than either side would like. It’s worth taking a deeper look to fully understand what’s going on.

What We Can Infer From Invoking the Fifth

Our legal system specifically recognizes that even innocent people may have legitimate reasons to refuse questioning when criminal prosecution is a realistic possibility. Criminal defense lawyers routinely advise clients to remain silent, not because they are guilty, but because answering questions under oath can create legal exposure around those statements in ways that have nothing to do with the underlying facts.

So no, invoking the fifth doesn’t mean a crime happened.

But it isn’t meaningless, either.

For someone with Fauci’s public profile, invoking the Fifth carries an enormous political cost. He knew millions of Americans would see it as an admission that he had something to hide. He accepted that cost anyway.

That tells us one important thing.

His lawyers apparently believe the legal risk of answering questions has become greater than the public relations damage of refusing to answer them.

That tells us something.

The obvious next question is why.

What the Dispute Is Really About

Despite years of political rhetoric, the central issue concerns sworn testimony Fauci gave Congress in 2021 about NIH funding for coronavirus research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through a grant to EcoHealth Alliance. The research involved what scientists generally call “gain-of-function” experiments—work that genetically modifies a virus to give it new or enhanced biological characteristics, such as allowing it to infect cells or replicate more efficiently. Fauci was asked whether Wuhan research fit that description, and his answers are at the heart of the current dispute.

During one exchange with Senator Paul, Fauci made a categorical statement:

“The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

That single sentence has become the foundation of everything that followed.

Paul argues it was false.

Fauci insists it was true.

The remarkable thing is that both sides are relying on different definitions of the same phrase.

The “Gain-of-Function” Problem

Outside government, the phrase “gain of function” has a fairly ordinary scientific meaning.

If researchers genetically modify a virus in a way that gives it some enhanced characteristic—perhaps allowing it to infect cells more efficiently or replicate more successfully—many scientists would describe that as gain-of-function research.

By that broader scientific understanding, NIH-funded work associated with Wuhan did include experiments that enhanced certain characteristics of bat coronaviruses.

But the federal government also used a much narrower regulatory standard.

Only certain experiments involving what are known as “enhanced potential pandemic pathogens” fell into the special category of regulated gain-of-function research requiring additional review.

Fauci’s position has consistently been that the EcoHealth grant did not meet that narrower federal definition.

Legally and bureaucratically, that is a real distinction.

The problem is that Fauci did not explain that distinction when he testified.

Instead, he simply declared that NIH had never funded gain-of-function research at Wuhan.

Most Americans hearing that sentence would naturally understand it in the broader scientific sense, not as a specialized regulatory term of art.

That is why the controversy has never gone away.



MS Comment: I’ll just step in and add one other point. If you’re like me, your first reaction is probably: “Why on earth are scientists trying to make viruses more dangerous? Who does that possibly benefit?” I asked exactly that question. The answer is that the purpose is not to create more lethal viruses for their own sake. The idea is to understand how viruses naturally become more dangerous so scientists can get ahead of them. Viruses mutate constantly in the wild. Researchers want to know which mutations might allow a bat virus to infect humans, spread more easily, or evade existing vaccines. Rather than waiting for nature to produce those mutations, some scientists recreate likely evolutionary changes in the laboratory so they can study them. The hope is that this knowledge will help identify emerging threats earlier, develop vaccines and treatments before a pandemic occurs, and better understand how viruses evolve. The risk is ….well, that’s obvious.

Why the Statement Has Become So Problematic

Subsequent investigations established several important facts.

NIH money did flow through EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Researchers there conducted experiments involving genetically modified bat coronaviruses.

At least one experiment produced viruses that behaved more aggressively than expected in laboratory mice.

EcoHealth failed to report certain results to NIH in a timely manner, and federal investigators later concluded that NIH’s oversight of the grant was inadequate.

None of that proves NIH funded research that created SARS-CoV-2.

There is still no public evidence establishing that.

But it does make Fauci’s sweeping 2021 statement much harder to defend in ordinary language than it appeared at the time.

His statement may well be technically defensible, assuming “gain of function” is defined under the government’s narrow regulatory framework.

It was considerably less accurate under the broader scientific understanding that most people—including, I suspect, Senator Paul—were using.

Why Invoke the Fifth Now?

This, I suspect, is where today’s hearing becomes understandable.

Fauci has now testified repeatedly over several years.

He has written emails.

He has kept diaries.

Thousands of pages of records have been released.

Congressional investigators have spent years comparing every public statement with every private communication.

Whether or not Fauci committed any crime, his attorneys now face a daunting problem.

Every new answer can be compared against everything he has ever said before. And a hostile Senate Committee Chairman — Rand Paul — seems to be poised and ready to use those discrepancies to achieve a criminal referral.

That is precisely the kind of situation in which defense lawyers often recommend saying nothing at all.

But then lawyer’s recommendations always tend to be conservative in such a situation. What about the principal, when he or she is a public figure who relies on public trust? They have to then weigh the conservative legal advice, versus their reliance on public trust, and decide whether it’s worth fracturing that trust to “play it safe” legally — or whether, conversely, it’s better to continue the fight, defend and explain, and let the chips land where they will.

Fauci chose to accept the lawyer’s advice.

The Bottom Line

After looking carefully at the record, I have a better understanding of why Fauci decided to invoke the fifth. But tstill can’t quite figure out why he decided that was the best course — when explaining the nuanced distinctions between “gain of function” as a general concept and “gain of function” as a term of art in federal grant lingo could lead to an apparent contradition. The answer, given the tenor of Fauci’s opening statement, would appear to be that there is zero trust on Fauci’s side that Rand Paul is operating in good faith, and so they decided it’s not worth the risk.

That may be.

But it’s also now true that with Fauci invoking the Fifth, this controversy has clearly entered a different phase where brushing it aside as partisan BS is no longer an option. It’s now a real controversy that Fauci and his defenders can no longer just brush aside. There is indeed some “there” there. That’s the real takeaway from today’s events.

A man who spent years confidently defending every aspect of his record has now decided that saying nothing is safer than answering one more question under oath.

That, all by itself, tells us this controversy has entered a very different phase.

Update on our quest to reach 1000 paid. Yesterday I figured out how to run a half-price sale on subscriptions and we got a nice bump — we went from 970 to 982. Thank you! That was great. I’m going to keep the sale going and hope that there are some more takers. Getting over 1000 paid subscribers puts us in the “big boy” bestseller category of more than 1000 paid subscriptions. (We’re currently in the “junior” bestseller category that covers from 100-999.). This isn’t just for bragging rights — it affects the algorithm. So I’m going to keep this going for a few days. So now the proposition is this: If you can swing $30 once a year, or $3 once a month, now’s the time to join the paid group. You’ll be helping Deeper Look get to the next level and you’ll be part of an intrepid band of fact enthusiasts. Thanks!



CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL 50% OFF PAID SUBSCRIPTION SALE

And here’s some proof that we had a good day yesterday, thanks to our new subscribers!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL 50% OFF PAID SUBSCRIPTION SALE