DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Bernasconi's avatar
Al Bernasconi
14h

He has a preemptive pardon from President Biden. If he says anything that contradicts what he’s said before he loses the pardon protection. That’s why he’s pleading the 5th. Plus Rand Paul has had a personal problem with Dr.Fauci for years. He’s making this testimony personal and wants to see Fauci in jail. Rand Paul is an incompetent petty person.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Sellers and others
Leigh Cagan's avatar
Leigh Cagan
14h

A comment for all on Sellers' closing note: his Substack is one of a small number from analysts I have chosen to support with a paid subscription--this because his commentary is always thoughtful and timely. Indeed, I have more than once seen nuanced points called out by Sellers getting picked up days later by some of the larger news and commentary portals I follow. His is one of the few publications I almost always read daily, invariably with the result of learning something or seeing some angle I otherwise would have missed. This content is well worth a couple of bucks a week, so if you are able and getting real value from his writing, as I have, please become a paid subscriber.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Michael Sellers and others
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture