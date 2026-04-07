DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Jonathan D. Simon's avatar
Jonathan D. Simon
10h

What do I think? What's to think: he's out of his fucking mind.

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Kahn's avatar
Kahn
11h

I do love the transcript it reduces the urge to fill in the blanks. You can clearly see he is not speaking in complete sentences.

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