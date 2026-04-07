Every once in awhile there is a Presidential moment so powrful that it deserves to be presented without commentary, as a public service. Trump’s answer to the last question of the press conference today was such a moment. To get the full flavor — just watch the video below. And for thouse faint-hearted types, the transcript follows the video.

0:00

Mr. President, on NATO, you voiced your displeasure uh with NATO in the past. Is there a danger to the US not being the de facto of the leader of the alliance and then other powers within the alliance then getting the decision making when it comes to wars and nuclear weapons?

0:15

15 seconds

No, it’s not a danger. NATO’s look, we went to NATO. I didn’t ask very strongly. I just said, “Hey, if you want to help, great. No, no, no. We will not

0:24

24 seconds

help.” I said, “That’s all right. You don’t want to help?” Because I’ve always said NATO’s a paper tiger. See, NATO is a paper tiger. Putin’s not afraid of

0:33

33 seconds

NATO. Put Putin’s afraid of us. Very afraid of us. And he’s explained it to me a lot of times. I got to know him very well. I know him very well. Uh NATO

0:43

43 seconds

is a paper tiger. NATO is us. And when we needed them, and we didn’t need them, by the way. We didn’t need them,

0:50

50 seconds

obviously, because they haven’t helped at all. Just the opposite. They’ve actually gone out of their way not to help. They didn’t even want to give us landing strips.

0:59

59 seconds

Think of it. And it’s not just NATO. You know who else didn’t help us? South Korea didn’t help us. You know who else didn’t help us? Australia didn’t help us. You know who else didn’t help us?

1:10

1 minute, 10 seconds

Japan.

1:11

1 minute, 11 seconds

We’ve got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea. We have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea

1:21

1 minute, 21 seconds

to protect us from Kim Jong-un, who I get along with very well, as you know.

1:26

1 minute, 26 seconds

Do you notice he said very nice things about me? He used to call uh Joe Biden a mentally person. Okay, so don’t

1:33

1 minute, 33 seconds

tell me about your stuff. Joe Biden, he said he’s a mentally person. He was so nasty to Joe Biden. It was

1:40

1 minute, 40 seconds

terrible. But to me, he likes Trump. And do you notice how nice things are with North Korea? It’s very nice. But we have

1:47

1 minute, 47 seconds

45,000 people, soldiers in harm’s way in right next to Kim Jong-un with a lot of nuclear weapons. 45 which should have never happened. If a certain president,

1:59

1 minute, 59 seconds

I’m not going to mention this president because I happen to like him, believe it or not. But if a certain president did his job, Kim Jong-un would not have

2:06

2 minutes, 6 seconds

nuclear weapons right now. But they were all afraid to do their job properly. But just to conclude and just to finish,

2:14

2 minutes, 14 seconds

Japan didn’t help us. Australia didn’t help us. South Korea didn’t help us. And then you get to NATO. NATO didn’t help us. There were some countries that did.

2:23

2 minutes, 23 seconds

Now, countries that have been good. Now,

2:25

2 minutes, 25 seconds

you could also say they’re got to be a little bit more involved because they’re in the territory. But Saudi Arabia has been excellent. Qatar has been excellent. UAE has been excellent.

2:35

2 minutes, 35 seconds

Bahrain, Kuwait. I mean, Kuwait did shoot down three of our planes. The only planes really that we lost with friendly

2:43

2 minutes, 43 seconds

fire. They call it I call it unfriendly fire. They unfortunately didn’t know how to use our our great patriots.

2:52

2 minutes, 52 seconds

The pilot said, “What kind of a missiles coming at us? Patriot.” Boom. They got out because they know a patriot never misses. So they had beautiful Patriots.

3:02

3 minutes, 2 seconds

There were planes heading in their direction. Unfortunately, they decided to shoot those planes. They were our

3:08

3 minutes, 8 seconds

planes. So, uh, no NATO is a paper tiger. Now, he’s coming to see me on Wednesday, as you know. He’s a wonderful

3:16

3 minutes, 16 seconds

guy. Secretary General is great. And Mark Rutah, he’s a great person. But

3:24

3 minutes, 24 seconds

he’s got and you know, it all began with, if you want to know the truth,

3:27

3 minutes, 27 seconds

Greenland. We want Greenland. They don’t want to give it to us. And I said, bye-bye. Okay. Thank you very much, everybody.

Thank you, Mr. President

End of Transcript

***

And so it goes, on Monday, April 6, 2026.

MS NOTE: I know this one is a little light on substantive analysis, That’s why I called it Exhibit A. It’s not analysis. It’s just evidence. I felt the evidence was stronger if presented unvarnished, without commentary. What do you think?