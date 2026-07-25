Donald Trump described his speech as a comedy routine. Rather than analyze it, I thought it would be useful to simply present the jokes he told about other people, in the order he delivered them.

And oh, if you’ve got an hour and four minutes, here is the full video. If you’re in a hurry — the jokes follow the video.



Nicki Minaj

“After hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, ‘Get down! Get down!’ Which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking. Do you believe it? Get down, get down. She’s the only one who really understood what that meant.”

Jackie

“Let me also thank the incoming president, Jackie. She can be nasty. She looks so beautiful, but she can be so nasty. How can that happen?

But she just got married to a very successful congressman, a very good congressman. I’d like to have a couple more votes from him, but that’s okay. On occasion he shows a little bit of independence. We don’t like that.

But no, he’s a very professional guy and he loves our country.”

Karoline Leavitt

“Congratulations are also in order for our favorite White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who just had her second child. She’s great. She’s done a fantastic job. We all love her.

She’s another one. She can be nasty. Sometimes she has no choice.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I hope everyone finally got to enjoy their very delicious beef tenderloin. It was very special beef, and I want you all to know that Bobby Kennedy is right here. He personally ran over the cow in his car.

And he cut it up and brought it here for you to eat tonight, so it’s very fresh.

Bobby also suggested an appetizer featuring his favorite cut of male raccoon roadkill, but we drew the line at that.

We said, ‘No, we’re not going to do that.’

We love Bobby, I tell you. He’s a piece of work. He’s fun, but he’s a very different kind of person.”

Joe Biden

“Before I came along, if you wanted to see someone lose consciousness on the South Lawn of the White House, all you had to do was ask Joe Biden a question. Remember that?

Oh, you think I’m kidding.”

Chris Christie

“For the heavyweight division we’ll have Sloppy Chris Christie, one of the sloppiest human beings you’ll ever meet…

Bruce Springsteen tells everyone how he hates Chris Christie. Now Chris Christie is there again, high-fiving Bruce Springsteen, and Bruce Springsteen saw him and didn’t lift his hand up.

Chris, somebody doesn’t like you. Write them off. There are billions of people. The guy’s a jerk.”

AOC

“Then you have the congresswoman, AOC plus three friends.

I watched her give that answer when she was over in Munich. It was not a good answer.

If I had given that answer I would have been out of politics. You cannot have an eighteen-second wait time to answer a question. It was a quite simple question.”

Anderson Cooper and Lawrence O’Donnell

“Anderson Cooper is going to fight O’Donnell.

I’m not a fan of his. For years he loved me. I did so many interviews with him and he was great, but he’s got a little different persuasion than me now.

And Lawrence O’Donnell—never liked him. Never thought much of him.

We had a contest for who had the lowest ratings and the lowest IQ on television.

I said he was the dumbest man on television.

When you say some things, you never make a comeback.”

Bette Midler and Jane Fonda

“Bette Midler and Jane Fonda held a concert to protest the first fight. They did not want to see the fight.

They held an event. Three people showed up.

And given the choice between seeing some of the really beat-up faces of the UFC, almost everyone chose the people in the UFC.”

Bruce Springsteen

“And what about Bruce Springsteen?

What the hell happened to that guy? He looks like hell.

I’m not supposed to say. I’m sure he doesn’t like the way I look, but I know.

At a recent concert Bruce, all he did was talk politics. He ought to run for office.

He made four political speeches during his three-hour show.

The tour has been renamed ‘Bored in the U.S.A.’”

Barack Obama

“There was one time in particular when Barack Hussein Obama hosted it.

He hit me hard, but he hit me with respect.

I have watched that clip thousands of times because people think that was the evening I decided to run for president.

In fact, I loved the evening.

I looked at my wife and said, ‘Can you believe it? All these people are doing is talking about me.’

He actually showed a picture of the White House with a big TRUMP on top.

You know, I’m sort of doing that when you think about it.”

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert

“They considered using Jimmy Kimmel. Jimmy Fallon. Stephen Colbert.

These guys are terrible.

They’re people without talent.

You know who has talent? Their agents, getting them the money they get.

They’re not comedians.

They’re angry. They’re sick people.”

Adam Schiff

“They thought about going with a professional clown for entertainment.

But Adam Shifty Schiff was not available.

He’s a terrible person. He’s a liar.

I call him Watermelon Head because he has the smallest head with the smallest neck.

How does that big fat ugly head stand on a little pencil neck?”

Rosie O’Donnell

“Then I’m told even Rosie O’Donnell reached out.

She really wanted to be here in order to honor me.

She loves me very much.

She was desperate to come back to the United States and pay her respects to Donald J. Trump.

But that didn’t work out because nobody wanted her to come back.

She’s one of the greatest sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

She is a sick older woman.”

Caitlin Collins

“I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Caitlin Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me.

She should not get an award—it was fake—but I didn’t mind. I said, congratulations.

But it was fake, no question about it.

She is a young, attractive woman. She never smiles.

Do you ever smile?

Smile. You have a nice position. You’re at CNN Fake News. You should be a happy person.

So smile, Caitlin. Just smile.

I thought Caitlin had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her it was not her on the Bud Light can.

It was Dylan Mulvaney.

Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap. It was the worst commercial ever made.”

Josh Dawsey

“Then you have writer Josh Dawsey.

He has been killing me for years.

Now here tonight he shakes my hand, he hugs me, everything’s nice.

He kills me.

Josh is amazing. He writes more stories than any human being.

There is nobody that writes more than Josh.

He’ll write four stories about me a day, all on different subjects.

I had the other day three stories and one on page seven, all written by Josh.

But he’s hit the big time, and he’s a workhorse.

The Wall Street Journal is lucky to have him.”

Jake Tapper

“Some people say Jake Tapper is a great investigative reporter in Washington.

And that is why, after moderating our debate, it only took him one year to break the story that Joe Biden might possibly have suffered from cognitive decline.

Took him one year.

He wrote a book about how great Biden was mentally.

Not too good.”

Joe Biden (again)

“Biden was very unfair to a lot of people.

Joe Biden would’ve beaten me in 2024 even though he was way behind in the polls because he was seriously ahead on deceased voters.

He was leading in the deceased crowd.

And there were a lot of them.”

Gavin Newsom

“I was disappointed that Gavin Newsom didn’t show up.

He should be here.

But I heard that he recently said that we will lose our country if we don’t fight fire with fire.

To be fair, there is only one thing we know about Gavin, and that is that Gavin does not want to fight fire with water.

What a disaster.

That should have never happened.

Gavin ‘Newscom’ did one of the worst interviews I’ve ever seen.

He can’t read a speech. He’s a low-IQ person.

I said, this is the worst interview I’ve ever seen given by a professional politician.

I put out a statement that Gavin Newsom had come out and said he would not be running for president because nobody could say what he said about himself and survive.

Newsom was in big trouble when he openly admitted that Kamala was smarter than him.

He said Kamala is smarter.

If Kamala is smarter than somebody, you do not want that person to be President of the United States.”

Ilhan Omar

“It is becoming such a horrible and dangerous location that Ilhan Omar and her brother are thinking about moving. They are very much in love.

The video surfaced recently of Ilhan giving a speech referring to World War II as World War 11.

They asked her about that.

She thought she got it right.

I’m not surprised.

She is a low-IQ person.

She is also very dishonest.

She needs to get the hell out of our country.

She should not be in our country.

She calls her brother husband number one.

Omar is being investigated for fraud.

I was shocked to see she was worth much more than $30 million.

Then when the press got on her she revised it to less than $18,000.

She went from more than $30 million to $18,000.”

J.B. Pritzker

“You cannot have somebody like J.B. Pritzker.

Some people say never use the fat word.

And I don’t.

I do not call anybody fat.

I have my own problems.

Sir, in the back, don’t call him a fat pig, okay?

I’m sticking up for him.

You cannot do that.

You cannot call J.B. Pritzker a fat pig.

Thank you very much.

I appreciate it.

Who was that?

Does he exist?

When you do that the press can’t get you because I’m defending a man who obviously has a problem.

He has lost a lot of weight.

I saw him recently.

He lost quite a bit of weight.

I don’t know what the hell happened.

He has no chance.”

Elizabeth Warren

“Another potential contender sadly refused to show up tonight.

We invited Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren.

People wanted me to apologize for calling her Pocahontas.

I ended up apologizing to the real Pocahontas.

Elizabeth Warren was supposedly of Indian heritage.

Then she took the test.

She only had one one-thousand-and-twenty-fourth Native American ancestry.

I said, you know what?

I think I’m more of an Indian than she is.

Senator Warren did not accept our invitation to debate.

I decided to bury the hatchet.

I won’t say this next one.

You want to hear this one?

She wasn’t very high up on her totem pole.

Who the hell wrote that?”

Jack Smith

“Jack Smith went after me for about two years.

How did you do?

Not too good.

I’m in the White House.

He’s in a different kind of house.

He is a deranged human being.

He’s a bad prosecutor.”

Chuck Schumer

“Chuck Schumer turned Palestinian.

This was a man who was one hundred percent for Israel.

Now he’s pro-Palestinian.

I’ll send him a beautiful Palestinian outfit tomorrow so he can greet Bibi Netanyahu when he comes to town next week.

Chuck wanted to join us tonight, but he didn’t want to violate Palestinian rules and regulations—or Sharia law, his new religion.”

The Maine Democratic Nominee

“In Maine they nominated a guy with a Nazi tattoo.

But don’t worry, Democrats.

Word is his replacement throws bottles at women.

This guy is another lunatic, by the way.

I think he would’ve done surprisingly well.

Because we’re in the age of Trump.”

James Talarico

“In Texas the Democrats are running a candidate named James Tele-freako.

Who hates guns.

Hates oil.

Hates sex.

Hates women.

And says he’s a Christian who hates Christianity.

Other than that, I think his platform is quite good.

You know what he looks like to me?

Remember Alfred E. Neuman from Mad Magazine?

That guy is Alfred E. Neuman.”

MS Note: There you have it. All the jokes. Or should I say “jokes.” I should confess that at the beginning, my idea was to provide commentary on his presentation, but after reflecting on it I thought nothing I could say would communicate what needs to be communicated half as well as Trump’s actual words. So there you go — you have them. Happy Frida.