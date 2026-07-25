DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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HKJANE's avatar
HKJANE
10h

Sellers made the right editorial call here: don’t analyze it, just let it sit on the page. Compiled like this, without the room’s laughter as a buffer, the “comedy routine” reads like something else entirely — a list of scores being settled, dressed up in a tuxedo.

Look at the shape of it. The women get called “nasty” or “sick” or told to smile. The journalists get told they’re stupid, or thanked sarcastically for the four stories a day that are apparently both true and evidence of persecution. Political opponents get IQ insults strung together like a highlight reel: “low-IQ,” “dumbest man on television,” “watermelon head.” A dead soldier’s sacrifice gets a bourbon joke. RFK Jr. gets a roadkill bit that’s somehow the most normal thing on the list. And by the end, a candidate who was never charged with a hate crime gets compared, unprompted, to a cartoon mascot, apparently just because his name was easy to slur.

None of this needs interpretation. That’s the point Sellers is making by simply transcribing it. A comedy routine picks a target and finds the joke. This wasn’t that. This was a grievance list read aloud with a laugh track expected. The “jokes” aren’t jokes in the structural sense — there’s no misdirection, no absurdist logic, no actual comic mechanism. It’s just insult, delivered flat, with “am I right?” energy substituted for a punchline.

The tell is in what gets a real laugh line and what doesn’t. The Obama bit lands because it has an actual story in it — surprise, humility, a twist. Everything aimed at a living political rival or a woman in journalism is just the insult, unadorned, waiting for the room to do the work a joke is supposed to do itself.

Sellers didn’t need to write a single paragraph of commentary. He just needed to remove the laughter and let you read it the way it actually sounds.

I’m a fan.

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TCinLA's avatar
TCinLA
10h

I wish someone had punched him in that blubber he calls a face. I didn't watch (I never watch him - I can't stand the embarrassment of having to be a member of the same species), and I only got through five of the "Jokes" before I was thinking a Louisville Slugger would be more appropriate than a fist. Fuck that fatassed traitor - I want to see him hanged, drawn and quartered.

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