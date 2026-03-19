The most important moment in Wednesday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing was not something Tulsi Gabbard said. It was something she refused to say.

Asked directly whether it was the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community that Iran posed an “imminent nuclear threat” to the United States, the director of national intelligence would not answer yes-even though, as a Trump loyalty question, the answer was begging to be yes, since “imminent threat” is a necessary predicate for the President to go to war without congressional approval. To give a full throated backing to the President, she needed to say yes. She did not say yes. She also did not say no. Instead, she tried to move the judgment out of intelligence and into presidential discretion, saying that “the only person who can determine what is and is not an imminent threat is the President.”

Interesting. Of course it’s a bit craven, but what is “imminent” anyway?

Of course, let’s not forget, the Iranian nuclear program was “obliterated” last June. So to go from “obliterated” to “imminent threat” in 9 months takes some explaining.

But anyway — I digress.

Gabbard’s answer matters, of course, because it cuts straight to the central issue in this war. Or at least the central issue relating to the rationale for this war. The administration did not sell the bombing campaign as a vague act of strategic preference. It sold it as a response to an imminent threat. That word did the work. “Imminent” is the difference between a discretionary war and an emergency measure. It is the word that turns a choice into a necessity.

And on Wednesday, in public, Trump’s top intelligence official would not say the intelligence community actually made that assessment.

That is why Jon Ossoff’s exchange with Gabbard was so damaging. He did not let her hide behind procedural fog. He reminded her that she was at the worldwide threats hearing precisely to present the intelligence community’s assessment of threats, and he pointed out that her own opening statement said exactly that. When she insisted it was not the intelligence community’s responsibility to determine what is and is not an imminent threat, Ossoff answered with the obvious: “No, it is precisely your responsibility to determine what constitutes a threat to the United States.” Then he said what everyone watching could already see: she was evading the question because a candid answer would contradict the White House.

That is the real story of the hearing. Not merely that Democrats were angry. Not merely that there was a theatrical exchange. The real story is that the administration’s public legal-political justification and its intelligence presentation are no longer lining up cleanly in public view.

In fact, the contradiction was sharper than that.

Gabbard was perfectly willing to affirm two other points. She said it was the intelligence community’s assessment that Iran’s nuclear enrichment program had been “obliterated” by last summer’s strikes. She also said it was the intelligence community’s assessment that there had been no effort since then to rebuild that enrichment capability. But when Ossoff asked the obvious follow-up — if that was the assessment, then was it also the assessment that Iran nevertheless posed an imminent nuclear threat — Gabbard refused to answer.

That sequence matters because it strips away one common defense of the administration: that the truth is all hidden inside classified material the public cannot see. Wednesday’s hearing did not look like an official prevented from speaking. It looked like an official willing to make the statements that helped the White House and unwilling to make the one statement that would have tested the White House’s core rationale.

The context makes it worse.

This hearing came one day after Joe Kent, who headed the National Counterterrorism Center under Gabbard, resigned over the war. In his resignation message, Kent said Iran posed “no imminent threat” to the United States. Reuters reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe publicly disagreed, saying Iran had posed an immediate threat at that time. The administration also moved quickly to show that Trump still had “full confidence” in Gabbard.

So now the public can see the shape of the split.

One senior intelligence official resigns and says there was no imminent threat. The CIA director says there was an immediate threat. The DNI, placed under oath in a public hearing, refuses to say the intelligence community assessed an imminent threat and instead argues that deciding imminence belongs to the president. That is not clarity. That is a warning flare.

The hearing exposed something broader too. This administration keeps trying to collapse the line between intelligence and policy. Intelligence is supposed to tell the president what is true, what is likely, what is uncertain, and what the risks are. Policy is where the president decides what to do about that information. Once officials begin acting as though the president’s decision itself determines the meaning of the intelligence, the process turns upside down. At that point intelligence is no longer informing policy. It is being bent around policy after the fact.

That inversion matters far beyond semantics. Reuters reported that Trump had been warned in advance that striking Iran could trigger retaliation against Gulf allies and that Tehran would likely seek to close the Strait of Hormuz. AP reported that senators pressed Gabbard on whether Trump had been warned about those consequences, and that she repeatedly declined to discuss what she had told him. So the hearing did not just raise the question of whether the threat was imminent. It revived the question of whether Trump ignored intelligence about what this war would trigger once it began.

That is why this hearing should not be dismissed as just another Washington skirmish.

It was a public glimpse of a government struggling to keep its story straight. The White House says the war was necessary to stop an imminent nuclear threat. Gabbard says Iran’s enrichment program was obliterated and not rebuilt, but will not say the intelligence community assessed an imminent threat. Senators ask whether intelligence is being presented objectively and independently of politics. She cannot answer in a way that resolves the contradiction.

At some point, refusal becomes its own answer.

If the intelligence community had clearly and confidently assessed that Iran posed an imminent nuclear threat to the United States, Wednesday was the moment to say so. Tulsi Gabbard did not.

MS COMMENT: What is especially distressing, from the perspective of someone who spent years inside the intelligence profession, is watching that core ethic erode in plain sight. Intelligence work was never supposed to be about bending facts to fit policy or politics. Its discipline, at least as it was taught and felt by many of us who did it, was the disciplined pursuit of truth: finding out what is real, what is happening, what the evidence actually shows, and delivering that as honestly as possible. Policy makers could then decide what to do with it. But the job of intelligence was to stay anchored to reality. To see that sense of mission weakened—to watch intelligence treated as something to be shaped, sold, or subordinated to political need—is not just troubling. It is a profound corruption of one of the few principles that made the work worth doing. Oh well. I’ll sign off with that— and with another thank you to our hearty band of paid subscribers. You guys are wonderful. Thank you.

Source list

https://www.axios.com/2026/03/18/trump-gabbard-iran-nuclear-threat

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-senators-grill-trump-intelligence-team-weeks-into-iran-war-2026-03-18/

https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-has-full-confidence-gabbard-leavitt-says-2026-03-18/

https://apnews.com/article/fbi-iran-war-congress-gabbard-kash-patel-54efeb2ec50a7d31421dc1c36ea4ab5b

https://apnews.com/article/5d8c700f4460f9c202ef1a003cea4ba1

https://www.ossoff.senate.gov/press-releases/sen-ossoff-presses-director-of-national-intelligence-on-imminent-threat-posed-by-iran-fulton-county-raid/