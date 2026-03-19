DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
Mar 19

Excellent summary Michael. The assessment by the IC was that there was no imminent threat. Policy makers were then supposed to have a rational discussion, but that’s impossible when all rational heads have been replaced by YES men. Trump chose to value an Israeli narrative over his own countrymen. Seems like a violation of the War Powers Act, but are there any teeth in the system? This likely goes down in history as an error without personal consequences to those involved in the decision making. Sad state that the country has devolved into.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 19

There is no wonderment. Tulsi is a Putin asset.

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