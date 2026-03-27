Watching America from abroad was the perspective I had on my own country for more or less three decades of adult life. Even now, back home, I still look for those outside vantage points — the moments when allies, rivals, or neutral observers say something revealing about what the United States has become.

Here is one.

This week, the European Parliament moved ahead with a trade deal with the United States — but only after adding safeguards that amount to a blunt statement of mistrust. Europe is still willing to do business with America. What it is no longer willing to do is assume that Donald Trump’s America will keep its word. Reuters and AP both report that lawmakers added multiple protections precisely because of concerns that Washington could violate the deal, reimpose pressure, or use economic coercion after the fact.

That is the real story here. Not tariffs in the abstract. Not the mechanics of parliamentary procedure. The story is that America’s longtime allies are now writing anti-Trump tripwires directly into trade arrangements.

In old Cold War language, Ronald Reagan liked to say, “Trust, but verify.” Europe’s message now is harsher: verify first, and trust only if the verification holds.

What Europe actually did

The safeguards are worth spelling out, because they show just how far American credibility has fallen.

First, Parliament added a sunrise-style condition: European tariff reductions are not simply handed over on faith, but are tied to actual U.S. compliance. So it’s a conditional tariff reductions depending on whether Washington honors its side of the bargain.

Second, lawmakers added a sunset clause. The concessions do not run forever. Under the current text, they expire on March 31, 2028, unless extended. That is Europe saying, in effect: we are not going to lock ourselves indefinitely into a deal negotiated under pressure.

Third, they added a suspension clause. AP reports that the agreement could be suspended if the United States undermines the objectives of the deal, discriminates against EU economic operators, threatens member states’ territorial integrity or foreign and defense policies, or engages in economic coercion. That is not normal trade boilerplate. That is a political warning label attached to the Trump presidency. And one which gives the Euros enormous latitude to declare the US to be not in compliance. This one has teeth.

Bernd Lange, the chair of Parliament’s trade committee, linked the new protections to the Greenland tensions — a reminder that Trump’s threats are not experienced abroad as colorful rhetoric, but as a real destabilizing factor in alliance management.

The debate said the quiet part out loud

The debate around the vote was revealing because European officials and lawmakers said, more or less openly, what this was about.

European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič welcomed the vote as a “crucial step” that would provide certainty for EU businesses. He said: “We need the EU-US deal in force on both sides — delivering real certainty for EU businesses and showing that genuine partnership gets results.” The phrase to notice there is “on both sides.” Even the reassurance now has a caveat built into it.

But the sharper comments came from lawmakers who made clear that they do not regard this as a normal or healthy agreement. Belgian socialist Kathleen Van Brempt said: “It does not bring stability. It does not protect us from tariffs, threats and coercion.” That is an extraordinary thing for an ally to say while advancing a deal with the United States.

Lange had perhaps the most memorable phrase. AP reports that he called the amendments “weatherproofing” the Turnberry deal. That is a polite European way of saying they are trying to Trump-proof it.

What this says about America now

It should come as no surprise that European leaderst have less trust for Trump now than US leaders had for Soviet leaders in the 1980’s. Trust but Verify was the phrase then. This is more like Verify First, then Trust. Maybe. A Little.

I realize it may be hard to really appreciate this iwthout knowing the way things used to be in deals like this. Since World War II, the United States enjoyed something more powerful than tariffs or military basing rights. It enjoyed a presumption of reliability. Allies might disagree with Washington, resent it, or maneuver around it, but they generally assumed that America was a serious state whose commitments meant something.

Trump has been burning through that inheritance.

The Europeans are not acting as though they are dealing with a hard bargainer who drove a tough deal. They are acting as though they are dealing with a country that might cheat, reverse itself, threaten them, or use unrelated coercion after the signatures are dry. That is why the deal now comes with tripwires, escape hatches, and expiry dates.

In that sense, this vote was about far more than trade. It was an admission, written into legislative text, that one of America’s central strategic assets — credibility — has been badly degraded.

Europe is not walking away from the United States. But it is no longer trusting the United States in the old way.

That is a big difference.

And seen from abroad, it is one of the clearest measures yet of what Trump has done to the country.

I know. This is not exactly a huge surprise. But I still think it’s important to bear witness to the erosion of trust, the gradual transformation of the US “brand” in a way that may be reversible — or may not be reversible. In the famous words of a certain President - “We’ll see what happens.” Oh well. I have to admit my nergy sometimes drops at the end of the day, writing about today’s example of America’s ‘hot mess’ status. But I can’t ignore it. Thank you for giving me someone to talk to about it! It’s therapeutic.

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SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/business/european-parliament-advances-us-trade-deal-with-added-safeguards-2026-03-26/

https://apnews.com/article/9becc5c1ad5f0a5e42e7cf17c659a3e1

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20260325IPR39108/eu-us-trade-deal-setting-conditions-for-lowering-tariffs-on-us-products