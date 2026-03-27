DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Danielle Clark De Bisschop's avatar
Danielle Clark De Bisschop
4d

With reason Europe put this into the agreement. The US cannot be trusted in anything under Trump

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Olivier Chave's avatar
Olivier Chave
4d

Reading you is therapeutic too. So, warm thank you! (As a retired diplomat, I share your perspective, dearly appreciate your professionalism… and your great heart!)

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