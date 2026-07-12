DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
1h

What a delight it has been to watch and experience Erling Haaland!

The word I like best to describe everything about him is “exuberant”!

“Exuberance is an abounding, ebullient, effervescent emotion. It is kinetic and unrestrained, joyful, irrepressible….exuberance leaps, bubbles, and overflows, propels its energy through troop and tribe. It spreads upward and outward, like pollen toted by dancing bees…”

I found this definition in an excerpt from a book written by Kay Redfield Jamieson; it’s worth checking out if you like her style and want to know about the exuberance of Theodore Roosevelt!

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/86626/exuberance-by-kay-redfield-jamison/9780375701481/excerpt

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Bradley K Monson's avatar
Bradley K Monson
2h

America really needed some Monty Python levity in Viking horns!

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