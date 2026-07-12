One of the happiest social-media stories of this World Cup has been watching foreign visitors arrive in the United States and discover—sometimes to their own surprise—that they love it here.

They love the friendliness, the spectacle, the food, the tailgates, the enormous portions and the inexhaustible supply of ice. Video after video has captured visitors falling for America in real time.

But there was a flip side to the story.

America found one visitor to fall for, too.

His name was Erling Haaland.

And now, very sadly, he is going home.

The Viking Who Conquered America

Norway’s wonderful World Cup run ended Saturday night in Miami, with England winning 2–1 in extra time and advancing to the semifinals. Jude Bellingham scored both English goals. Haaland, largely starved of opportunities, was eventually substituted and watched the final minutes from the bench. (⁠AP News)

It was a subdued ending to one of the most joyous individual performances of the tournament.

Haaland arrived in America already famous. Anyone who closely follows international soccer knew exactly who he was: the 6-foot-5 Manchester City scoring machine, one of the most physically overwhelming and brutally efficient strikers in the world.

But many Americans did not really know him.

They do now.

He scored seven goals in Norway’s first four matches. He scored both goals in the stunning 2–1 victory over Brazil that carried Norway into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. He seemed at times to be personally dragging an entire country through the tournament by force.

But the goals alone were not what made him special.

Plenty of great players scored goals during this World Cup. Plenty of famous players arrived with enormous reputations.

Haaland brought something else.

He brought joy.

He was immense, blond, slightly strange-looking and almost mythological—a Viking warrior engineered in a laboratory for the sole purpose of terrifying central defenders.

And then the match would end, and the terrifying Viking would turn into an enormous, delighted child.

He wore cowboy hats. He embraced Texas. After Norway’s victory in Dallas, he appeared in full Western mode and greeted America with a cheerful “Howdy!”

He put on Viking horns. He led Norway’s extraordinary postgame “Viking Row,” sitting at the front of his teammates, beating a drum while the entire squad rocked backward and forward as though rowing a longship across the Atlantic.

The celebration became so famous that England supporters were singing about stopping it before Saturday’s match.

Everywhere Haaland went, something seemed to happen.

A photograph became a meme. A facial expression became a reaction image. A cowboy outfit became an event. A brief comment beneath someone else’s social-media post generated millions of reactions.

America was no longer merely watching him play.

America was following the adventures of Erling Haaland.

A Superstar Who Was Willing to Be Ridiculous

There is often something remote about the greatest athletes.

They understand that every gesture will be recorded and analyzed. They carefully protect the image. They offer polished answers. They inhabit an atmosphere of seriousness surrounding their own importance.

Haaland seemed gloriously uninterested in any of that.

He posted bizarre filtered selfies. He compared himself to Shrek. When a South Carolina social-media influencer went viral because viewers thought she looked like him, Haaland appeared in her comments with the wonderfully understated greeting:

“Hi 👍🏻”

The internet responded as if a head of state had announced a peace treaty.

He was mocked for his hair, his size, his facial expressions and the vaguely supernatural quality of his appearance. Instead of becoming defensive, he joined in. The joke was never merely on Haaland because Haaland always appeared to understand the joke.

That made the affection possible.

The Associated Press described the online fascination with the contradiction at the center of Haaland’s appeal: a physically overpowering athlete who had simultaneously become the internet’s “babygirl”—an object not simply of admiration, but of strangely protective, almost maternal affection.

It sounds ridiculous.

It was ridiculous.

That was the point.

Haaland looked like a man who should be storming the gates of a medieval city. Instead, he was posting goofy photographs, wearing cowboy clothes and happily leading his teammates in imaginary longboat exercises.

He was frightening and sweet. Dominant and self-deprecating. One of the most dangerous players in the world and, somehow, also the tournament’s lovable oddball.

America did not merely admire him.

America adopted him.

He Seemed to Love Us Back

The relationship worked because the affection appeared to flow in both directions.

Haaland did not move through the United States like a weary European celebrity tolerating a provincial audience. He seemed genuinely fascinated by the country and amused by its people.

“I like the Americans,” he said during the tournament. “I think they are kind of hilarious as well. They are funny. I like the way they are.”

That may be the most American-friendly endorsement imaginable.

He did not say we were sophisticated.

He did not say we had finally learned to appreciate proper football.

He said we were hilarious.

Fair enough.

He seemed to understand something about America that many visitors eventually discover: the place works best when you surrender to it a little. Put on the hat. Eat the oversized meal. Talk to the stranger. Join the celebration. Stop worrying about whether everything is tasteful.

Haaland surrendered completely.

And perhaps that was why he stood out so sharply from all the other stars and all the other national teams.

There were more polished players. More elegant players. Players representing more celebrated soccer nations.

But nobody seemed to be enjoying America—or being enjoyed by America—quite like Erling Haaland.

He became part of the atmosphere of the tournament itself.

“We Are Never Going Home”

At one point, after another Norwegian victory, Haaland was filmed moving through the team bus singing along with the words:

“We are never going home.”

It was one of those moments that captured the entire run: the joy, the disbelief and the feeling that perhaps Norway and its giant Viking could simply keep traveling across America forever.

But World Cups do not work that way.

England finally found a way to contain him. Norway’s adventure ended. Haaland sat on the bench as the final minutes disappeared and the English players celebrated.

The Viking Row was over.

The drum went silent.

And Haaland, despite his promise, was going home.

There was something genuinely sad about it—not merely because a wonderful underdog had been eliminated, but because one of the central characters in America’s World Cup was leaving the stage.

For several weeks, Haaland had been everywhere.

Scoring goals. Wearing hats. Beating Brazil. Beating drums. Posting nonsense. Grinning at Americans and letting Americans grin back at him.

He played the tournament with ferocity, but experienced it with wonder.

That may have been the source of his enormous appeal. At a time when every major sporting event is smothered in branding, calculation and self-importance, Haaland appeared to be having uncomplicated fun.

He was one of the best players in the world.

But he did not act as though the World Cup existed to celebrate him.

He acted as though he could not believe how lucky he was to be part of it.

“Nothing lasts forever,” he said during the tournament. “We have to just enjoy while we’re here.”

He was right.

Norway is going home.

But what an extraordinary visit it was.

Goodbye, Erling Haaland.

America loved having you.