The Justice Department has now released the three missing FBI interview summaries tied to the woman who told agents in 2019 that Donald Trump sexually abused her as a minor after Jeffrey Epstein introduced them. That matters. But it does not end the story. It sharpens it.

Because what happened here is not a clean act of transparency. It is reactive disclosure. The missing interviews were published only after outside reporting showed they were absent from the public Epstein database, and even now the file is still incomplete. NPR reports that 16 new pages covering the three additional interview summaries have now been added, along with a two-page intake form from the initial call to the FBI. But 37 pages remain missing, including interview notes, a law-enforcement report, and license records.

That is the key point. The administration’s line is that the records were “incorrectly coded as duplicative.” But what the public can now plainly see is a pattern: release a huge volume of material, insist the job is done, and then quietly add politically sensitive records only after reporters and lawmakers force the issue. NPR’s earlier reporting found 53 pages appeared to be missing from the public database; after Thursday’s release, that gap has narrowed, but it has not disappeared.

What was released

According to the newly published material, (which you can read in their entirety here) the Justice Department added three FBI interview summaries from 2019 involving the accuser, plus the initial two-page crisis intake form documenting a friend’s call to the FBI tip line. The newly released interview summaries run 10 pages, 4 pages, and 2 pages, respectively.

The new documents provide more detail than the earlier public file did. In one of the newly published summaries, the woman described Trump allegedly forcing her head “down to his penis,” said she bit him, and said he struck her and ordered that she be thrown out. In a later interview, when agents asked whether she felt comfortable detailing her contacts with Trump, she reportedly questioned the point of doing so given the likelihood that nothing could be done at that stage in her life.

Other takeaways from the documents:

The initial July 2019 intake did not come from the accuser herself, but from a friend who contacted the FBI tip line and relayed what the woman had said.

The interviews broaden the picture beyond the Trump allegation alone, describing a larger pattern of alleged abuse by Epstein, along with claims of coercion, drugs, and pressure to recruit other girls.

The woman also made broader claims about blackmail and intimidation, including allegations that Epstein and others used compromising material and that she and her mother were threatened over the years.

The release adds specificity to the allegations, but does nothing to let the public know what actions the FBI took; whether the agents viewed the claims as credible; whether they were able to corroborate any claims — basically there is nothing in the release that let’s us evaluate whether this is a potentially legitimate accusation or not.

So there’s no context — and that seems to be intentional.

What is still missing

This is where the story remains very much alive. Even after the new release, 37 key pages are still missing from the public database. NPR identifies those as including interview notes, a law-enforcement report, and license records. Those are not trivial omissions. They are exactly the kind of materials that help explain how agents handled a lead, what corroboration they sought, and how seriously they took it.

The Justice Department has repeatedly said that any withheld documents are privileged, duplicative, or tied to an ongoing federal investigation. But that explanation is no longer enough on its own, because the department has now already conceded that at least some of the missing material had been wrongly tagged as duplicates.

That changes the burden of proof. Once DOJ admits that supposedly duplicate files were in fact missing interview summaries, every remaining omission becomes harder to wave away as routine data hygiene.

The Deeper Story

The deeper story here is not just about one allegation. It is about the credibility of the entire Epstein-files rollout.

On January 30, DOJ declared that day’s giant release marked compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act and said the department had released more than 3 million responsive pages that day, bringing the total public production to nearly 3.5 million pages. In the same letter, DOJ acknowledged that more than 6 million pages had initially been identified as potentially responsive, and explained that only documents bearing an “EFTA” Bates designation count as responsive under the Act.

That backdrop matters because it shows how sweeping the department’s claims were. This was presented as the end of a comprehensive review process. But the later discovery of missing Trump-related interview summaries — and DOJ’s subsequent publication of them — makes that confidence look badly overstated.

Politically, the damage is already spreading beyond the underlying allegation. Reuters reported that lawmakers were reviewing whether DOJ had improperly withheld materials, and the handling of the file release has become a broader oversight problem for Bondi and Blanche.

The real takeaway

The missing interviews are out. The missing file is not.

That is the cleanest and fairest way to understand where things stand tonight. The new release is real. It adds substance. It also confirms that outside pressure was necessary to get these records published at all. And it leaves unanswered the most important institutional question: what else in this supposedly completed public archive is still absent, mis-tagged, or waiting to be “found” only after someone proves it is missing?

This is no longer just a story about ugly allegations buried in a giant document dump. It is a story about a Justice Department that declared victory too early, disclosed too little, and is now being dragged — piece by piece — into a more honest accounting.

And with that, another long day ends. Thank you for taking the journey with me. These are strange times and independent media are playing an important role in holding power accountable. Your paid subscriptions really do fuel the work by making it possible to spend the time it takes to do this in a serious, research based, fact base way. So thanks. And if you haven’t joined the paid team, now would be a good time for it. Thank you all, and goodnight.



SOURCES

https://www.nhpr.org/2026-03-05/justice-department-publishes-some-missing-epstein-files-related-to-trump

https://www.apnews.com/article/epstein-files-missing-release-doj-trump-f9cb1358a649c61f4bb7793bf358393b

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democrat-accuses-justice-department-withholding-documents-trump-epstein-2026-02-25/

https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1426091/dl

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/27774249-new-epstein-files-related-to-trump/

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/27774249/new-epstein-files-related-to-trump.pdf

And the file you uploaded here:

sandbox:/mnt/data/new-epstein-files-related-to-trump.pdf