DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
Mar 6

Thank you for taking all the extra time to share this explanation and emphasis of the missing notes, why they are so crucial, etc. Your descriptive detail are so helpful, adding a unique layer to others who've been doing longer term Epstein coverage.

It seems there are a lot of really good 'citizen journalists' with long careers in intelligent, law, financial, transcription and more... probably together so much stronger than tnis DOJ! Soon, I hope, the shared diverse research backgrounds will allow fuller, deeper, multi-dimensional and interconnected transparency if this extraordinary world criminal network. Egads!! It's disgusting. And, getting to the Truth of this 40 some year con actually is inspiring! Thanks for your part in this!!

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
Mar 6

Michael, you're on a tear tonight.

Thank you again for all the analysis and commentary.

Tomorrow is another day in bizzaro world.

Good night.

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