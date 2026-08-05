DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Papasan's avatar
Papasan
4h

IN NOVEMBER VOTE LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT! BECAUSE IT DOES! TRUMP AND MAGA NAZIS ARE DESTROYING THIS COUNTRY TO ENRICH THEMSELVES AND THEIR CRONIES AND TAKING IT FROM THE WORKING RETIRED AND POOR! STRIPPING LAWFUL PROTECTIONS AND DOING AWAY WITH THE PROCEDURES TO REDRESS OUR VALID ISSUES! WHEN IT'S GONE IT'S GONE FOREVER!

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
2h

It is obvious to me, that the Democratic power players would rather lose an election, than have a progressive win.

Sayed won the primary, but I fear that the Democrats will let him lose the senate seat. I get Ha'aretz, and they covered the win of Jeremy Moss, a pro Israel Jew, 11th Michigan District. however he district, suburban Detroit, is heavily Jewish, per the Jerusalem Post https://www.jpost.com/us-elections/article-904616, and while Jeremy is pro Israel he is also pro LGBT

It appears that they are going to make this election about Pro Palesinian and Pro Israel, which is divisive identity politics.

Because I alive in America, and frankly the Palestine Israel problem is not my issue. I can' say the same for the Ukrainian Russian issue, because Russia is an issue, Bannon, Thiel, sacks, Trump want to carve the world up into Orwellian Spheres of influence, Trump has the Western Hemisphere, including Greenland, Russia has Eurasia, and Xi East Asia and the Pacific, with the Mid East and Africa under the suzeranity of Turkey and/or Saudi Arabia,with Israel a check on both.

BTW this fits in with Musk, Thiels, Sacks Bannons, and Trumps Shield of the America's aka the Technate of America https://digital.library.cornell.edu/catalog/ss:34227574

They also have plans to build Praxis Cities, especially in Greenland, because of it's weather and abundance of ice and cold water, to power and cool, their massive data center. https://www.praxisnation.com/

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