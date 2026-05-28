DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
6h

Duh indeed!

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Nibbles McDaniel's avatar
Nibbles McDaniel
5h

The underlying issues are 1) Trump himself is ignorant despite "knowing more than the General", indeed, saying that as he did is the epitome of ignorance; 2) as a fool, he appoints performative tongue-bathers to positions of authority; and 3) the Pentagon (and government) is quickly learning that the most reliable path to job security is by public / decisive performative gestures over reasoned, strategic actions.

We're f*cked until this cancer is excised.

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