There are moments when the federal government produces language so unintentionally perfect that satire has no choice but to stand down and applaud. Tuesday brought one of those moments: the Justice Department filed a “Motion To Withdraw Motion To Voluntarily Dismiss Appeals.” That is not a parody from The Daily Show writers’ room. That is an actual filing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. In ordinary English, it appears to mean: the grown-ups briefly wandered toward retreat, somebody at the top saw the headlines, and suddenly everyone was ordered to moonwalk back into the fight. The whole thing has the unmistakable energy of a certain boss hearing pundits laughing at the retreat and barking, “Waitaminute — you did what?”

What Exactly Happened

The underlying cases involve four law firms — Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, WilmerHale, and Susman Godfrey — that challenged Trump executive orders targeting them. Four federal judges struck those orders down, and the government had appealed. Then, on Monday, DOJ abruptly moved to voluntarily dismiss those appeals, which strongly suggested the administration had decided these were losing cases not worth defending further. By Tuesday, that decision had itself been reversed. DOJ informed the D.C. Circuit that, actually, no, it would like to continue the appeals after all. Reuters reported the reversal came less than a day after the government had asked to walk away, with the department offering no public explanation for the sudden change of mind.

What the Motion Says

The new motion is short — 110 words, according to DOJ’s own certificate of compliance — and somehow still manages to sound like a bureaucratic panic attack in formal shoes. It says the government wants to withdraw its earlier dismissal motion; notes that all four plaintiff-appellees oppose the move; quotes them calling it an “unexplained about-face”; and then blandly insists that because the court had not yet granted the dismissal, it remains “the prerogative of Defendant-Appellants to pursue this appeal.” DOJ also says there is “no prejudice” to the firms if the court lets the government un-unfile the un-filing. It is hard to improve on that as comedy: yes, we changed our minds about changing our minds, but technically we still can.

What the Whole Thing Means

On one level, this is a small procedural skirmish. The opening brief in the consolidated appeal is due Friday, and the court will almost certainly deal with the issue quickly. But on another level, the episode says quite a lot. It reinforces the now-familiar impression that DOJ is not operating from a stable litigation strategy so much as from the atmospheric pressure inside Trump’s political weather system. The problem is not merely that the government reversed itself. Litigants do that. The problem is the speed, the lack of explanation, and the almost comically transparent appearance that what changed was not the law, not the facts, and not the merits — but the boss’s mood. That is why this silly little filing matters. It reads like a procedural footnote, but it lands like a confession.

Hi everyone. I know this is a fairly light end-of-day post. The reason is, today is the one year anniversary of when Abby and Arsha and I arrived in the US, so we had a little celebration. It’s been a strange year to be new immigrants in America, and I’m proud of them for how they’ve handled it. Anyway, that’s it for tonight. Thank you all for taking this bumpy journey with me. I’ll be back at it tomorrow morning. Signing off for now.

