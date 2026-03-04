DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Susan Bigley's avatar
Susan Bigley
Mar 4

I sent this to Michael, but y'all might enjoy, too

https://substack.com/@ojaiohana/note/p-189778096?r=3z6t4f

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joAn's avatar
joAn
Mar 4

Well said, Michael. Thanks for the late Tuesday night "giggle, gulp, oh well, got it".... and fun reader community comments.

What's most praiseworthy is your beautiful note at the end about a truly inspiring American story. Congratulations! Oh my, what a ride!! You've been a bright light in this whip-lash roller coaster year. Thank you and your family for our Community safekeeping!!

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