DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
7h

Ken Martin is in trouble, the DNC is in debt while the RNC has a multi million dollar surplus.

The DNC has waged war against progressives, engage in oppo research to defame and scandalize progressive candidates, then beg for money from its progressive base, And their only sales pitch, breaks down to, "we aren't the Republicans"., and that is why the Republican party has the country by he throat and balls.

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Connie Stewart's avatar
Connie Stewart
2h

Why should South Carolina go first when, come November, it will vote Republican—and decisively. If the Dems want a better barometer than Iowa or New Hampshire and still want to empower black voters, why not Georgia? They’ve actually won Georgia.

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