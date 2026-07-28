Over the past several days, an argument has begun circulating among Democratic activists and political commentators. By making South Carolina the first contest in the 2028 presidential primary calendar, the Democratic National Committee hasn’t simply rearranged the order of the early states. According to critics, it may have quietly changed who can realistically win the nomination by stacking the deck in favor of establishment candidates, and making it more difficult if not impossible for an insurgent/progressive candidate to win the nomination.

Axios reported this week that many progressives are “fuming” over the new calendar, arguing that it could disadvantage more liberal candidates. A Washington Post opinion piece went even further, suggesting that the biggest beneficiary of the change may be the party establishment itself. The implication is clear: by putting South Carolina first, Democrats may have made it considerably harder for another Bernie Sanders—or perhaps an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—to build the kind of insurgent campaign that Sanders nearly rode to the nomination in 2020.

That caught my attention, but not because I immediately accepted it. It caught my attention because it brought back vivid memories of the 2020 Democratic primary.

For three weeks, Joe Biden’s campaign appeared to be collapsing. He stumbled badly in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Bernie Sanders looked like the candidate with the momentum, the energy and, perhaps, the inside track to the nomination. Then came South Carolina, and almost overnight the entire race changed.

Was that simply one remarkable political comeback? Or has the Democratic Party now institutionalized the very sequence that brought Biden back from the political dead?

I honestly wasn’t sure. So I decided to take a deeper look.

The Proposed Sequence

Here is what is proposed. It’s not final yet — so it could change, but this seems to be where it will likely land. A final vote is coming in August.

The Official Explanation

The Democratic Party’s own explanation for changing the calendar is basically the following:

For decades, Iowa and New Hampshire enjoyed extraordinary influence over the nomination process despite being overwhelmingly white states that bore only a passing resemblance to the coalition Democrats need to win national elections. By the time Black voters had a meaningful opportunity to weigh in, the media narrative had often been written, weaker candidates had dropped out, and donors had already begun consolidating behind whoever emerged from those first contests with momentum.

Party leaders argued that made little sense. Black voters have been the Democratic Party’s most loyal constituency for generations. Latino voters have become increasingly central to Democratic victories as well. If the purpose of a primary is to help choose the strongest Democratic nominee, shouldn’t those voters have a meaningful voice at the beginning rather than somewhere in the middle?

That’s the thinking behind the new schedule. South Carolina would vote first, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia before Super Tuesday. On its face, that’s a serious and defensible argument. Whether or not one agrees with the solution, the problem it seeks to address is real.

But reforms often have unintended consequences. The fact that a change is motivated by one objective doesn’t mean it won’t produce others.

Why Progressives Are Concerned

As I dug into the criticism, I realized that the progressive argument isn’t really about South Carolina itself.

It’s about who gets to render the first verdict on the candidates.

South Carolina’s Democratic primary electorate has historically been dominated by older Black voters. Many are deeply rooted in churches, civic organizations and long-established Democratic political networks. Just as importantly, they have often approached presidential politics with a strong emphasis on pragmatism and electability. That doesn’t make them “conservative” in any broad ideological sense. But it does make them more “establishment” than not. On many policy questions they are firmly on the progressive side of the spectrum. But they have frequently been more pragmatic in deciding who they believe can actually win the White House.

That’s an important distinction because it helps explain what happened in 2020.

Bernie Sanders built an extraordinary movement, particularly among younger voters and the party’s activist wing. Biden, by contrast, had spent decades cultivating relationships with Black Democrats, particularly older Black leaders and voters who knew him from the Obama years. When the race finally reached South Carolina, those different coalitions collided—and Biden won decisively.

Progressives worry that by moving South Carolina to the front of the calendar, Democrats have effectively made that coalition the first gatekeeper of every future nomination contest.

That’s not an irrational concern. It’s grounded in recent political history.

What Actually Gives South Carolina Its Power?

The power being given to South Carolina is that it gets to shape the first story of the campaign.

That’s what happened in 2020. The “old” schedule gave life to Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, and put pressure on Biden’s campaign to survive several brusing primaries before it got to South Carolina. Biden’s victory in South Carolinadidn’t suddenly make him the delegate leader by an insurmountable margin. What it did was restore confidence. Donors returned. Party leaders rallied behind him. Candidates competing for the same voters dropped out and endorsed him. The media narrative shifted from “Biden is finished” to “Biden is back,” and Democratic voters responded accordingly.

So in 2020, Biden had to survive three disappointing contests before reaching the electorate most inclined to support him. Under the proposed 2028 schedule, a Biden-like candidate begins with that electorate instead.

That’s a meaningful structural advantage, even if it isn’t measured in delegates.

Does That Mean the Deck Is Stacked?

Here’s where I think some of the criticism goes too far.

South Carolina may vote first, but it doesn’t vote alone. Nevada follows almost immediately, bringing a heavily Latino and union-oriented electorate that Bernie Sanders carried convincingly in 2020. Michigan arrives before Super Tuesday and is large enough, diverse enough and politically important enough to reshape the race if a candidate breaks through there. Virginia adds yet another distinct coalition of Democratic voters.

In other words, South Carolina going first does create an advantage for an establishment winner, but not an inevitability.

I also don’t think it’s quite right to say the calendar favors centrists as such. It favors candidates who have built trust with one of the Democratic Party’s most important constituencies. The assumption is that trust belongs to establishment candidates—but there is time for a progressive candidate with a smart, well-managed ground game to build trust with the right message and the right people delivering it. Remember how candidates used to be in New Hampshire again and again for 18 months prior to the primary there — now that will be happening in South Carolina. A candidate who invests the time to build genuine relationships there, rather than assuming ideological alignment would be enough, could still win.

My Take

After looking through the arguments on both sides, I think the critics have identified something real, but perhaps not exactly what they think.

The Democratic Party has not obviously rigged its nomination process against progressives. The case for giving Black voters a larger voice at the beginning of the process is entirely legitimate and, in many respects, overdue.

At the same time, political institutions inevitably shape political outcomes. By placing South Carolina first, Democrats have ensured that the first major test of presidential viability will come from an electorate that has historically rewarded candidates perceived as experienced, broadly acceptable and electable. That doesn’t guarantee another Joe Biden. It does mean that the next Bernie Sanders—or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or anyone else hoping to build an insurgent movement—will almost certainly have to follow a different path than Sanders did.

Instead of using Iowa or New Hampshire to build momentum before reaching South Carolina, they’ll have to prove themselves in South Carolina before that momentum can ever begin.

Can they do it? I dont’ think it’s impossible. They will have two years to build their organization there; do their outreach; promote their message. But ti’s clearly a challenging task and one that would have been much easier for them under the old system, frontloaded with Iowa and New Hampshire. So this isn’t perfect. But would it be better to return to the white-dominated Iowa/New Hampsire alignment? That’s not a good option either.

Anyway — it’s a significant change.

It doens’t favor progressives.

But I don’t think it shuts them out — but it will make them have to work harder, work smarter, and a devote more resources. Does that qualify as “stacking the deck?” I would say no. More like a “home field advantage” that progressives will have to overcome, same as the visiting team in the NFC or AFC championship game.

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Sources

Primary Sources

DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee (official calendar proposal)

https://democrats.org/dnc-rules-and-bylaws-committee-proposes-early-states-for-2028-democratic-presidential-nominating-calendar/

2024 Democratic delegate allocations (The Green Papers)

https://www.thegreenpapers.com/P24/D-PU.phtml

2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary Results (Wikipedia summary with official election links)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_South_Carolina_Democratic_presidential_primary

2020 Democratic Presidential Primaries (overall results)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Democratic_Party_presidential_primaries

Reporting on the New Calendar

Associated Press

https://apnews.com/article/b3d153a33e39bd9e5ebcce3c58e9e84c

Reuters

https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/democrats-pick-south-carolina-open-2028-nomination-race-elevating-black-voters-2026-07-24/

Axios (progressive criticism)

https://www.axios.com/2026/07/26/south-carolina-progressives-primary-2028

Axios (calendar announcement)

https://www.axios.com/2026/07/24/democrats-2028-first-primary-south-carolina-nevada

Washington Post (news)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/07/24/democrats-pick-south-carolina-first-state-2028-presidential-primary/

Washington Post (opinion)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2026/07/28/dnc-proposes-2028-primary-schedule-that-could-hurt-socialists/

The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/24/democrats-south-carolina-2028-presidential-primaries

New York Magazine / Intelligencer

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/south-carolina-will-go-first-in-2028-democratic-primaries.html

Background Sources

Monmouth University Poll (South Carolina 2020 electability polling)

https://www.monmouth.edu/polling-institute/documents/monmouthpoll_sc_022720.pdf/

Washington Post 2020 South Carolina Exit Polls

https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/exit-polls-2020-south-carolina-primary/