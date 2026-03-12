DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Tex237's avatar
Tex237
Mar 12

So glad they blocked him. It’s absurd that houses of worship, who often function as community centers, should need armed guards. Our local Mosque had a man who was caught opening the gas line going into the building, in order to set it afire and blow up the building. According to law enforcement, he almost succeeded. There was a series of bombings of Christian churches across the South. Yet the FBI and ATF have been gutted and sent off to chase undocumented immigrants in the streets. Let’s see if Trump acknowledges this near catastrophe.

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Ed Colman's avatar
Ed Colman
Mar 12

I live in Venice, California. I go to a small independent shul, a storefront really. We now keep the door locked during g services and hire armedprivate security for holidays. He sits on the sidewalk outside.

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