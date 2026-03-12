DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
Mar 12

There should be no stone left unturned. Bill Barr has a lot of explaining to do. If and when the bottom of this is reached and dots are connected, the world is going to be better off.

Reply
Share
1 reply
joAn's avatar
joAn
Mar 12

Thanks for covering this unfolding story. I listened to the whole speech by Whitehouse. Another spoke that reinforces what others, including Ron Wyden focusing on Epstein's massive financial misdealings are patching together. It's so complicated, but the millions of released files are revealing a much deeper, darker story than most of us ever thought. You're so right, it will take time for all to congeal into a solid Case.

And yet, just today, reported by Zev Shelev, substacker (investigative journalist and former CBS Producer) that "personal accountant Richard Kahn sat for a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee today and confirmed the names of the five clients who paid money directly to Jeffrey Epstein: Les Wexner, Glenn Dubin, Steven Sinofsky, the Rothschilds, and Leon Black. Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam told reporters Kahn confirmed the Epstein estate reached a settlement with a person who accused President Trump, and also revealed a non-American head of state had financial transactions with Epstein." The video he shares in the podcast from today was actually jaw-dropping that while claiming 'know knowledge', Kahn spoke out with more information than I'm used to hearing. More of those testimonials (depositions?) before the House Oversight Committee will be happening at least over the coming weeks and more files keep dropping.

There are a number of 'citizen journalists" that are doing amazing work of going through the files, organizing and collaborating and are passionate about the supporting the victims. I've been following Ellie Leonard ('panicked writer' on substack), a professional transcriptionist who's been masterful in reading thousands of pages organizing the files, volunteers she's mentored, and joined by Kait Justice, both on Substack. Their 'receipts' of the files have been stunning... and show a very dark 40 year period of pretty criminal looking activity that needs to be formally investigated.

Thanks again, Michael! Sometimes just seeing how 'we the regular people' collectively pooling our shared insights can start to influence deeper views, getting to Truth. (You really do have a great name there!)

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture