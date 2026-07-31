DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret's avatar
Margaret
8h

Michael, I paid $60 sometime ago, and it's been 100% worthwhile to read your daily newsletters. Congratulations on reaching the magic 1,000 subscribers! Even with my several subscriptions to reliable high quality mainstream news sources, I find your "Deeper Look" insights to be incredibly invaluable. Thank you for the excellent insights into the mostly political goings-on. I'm a big fan of yours! -Margaret A O'Brien

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Sellers
Eileen's avatar
Eileen
7h

Congratulations!

I'll pre-order your book once available 🙂

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture