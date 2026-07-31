CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 50% OFF

LOL I’m not used to doing a post like this but what the hell, right? First I want to thank everyone for the fantastic response to the “1000 Paid Subscriber 50%-Off Sale.” Two days ago we were at 970 paid subscribers and creeping forward at a rate of about 2-3 a day. But in two days we are now at…..wait for it …..here’s a screenshot from the backend, taken just now:

A huge thank you from the heart for that. I really am blown away by the response and thank you, seriously, from the heart. If I could buy all of you a Friday night happy hour drink I would. Thank you!

As a result of your support, we have this shiny new “big boy” badge:

And we have moved up from barely on the charts, to #27.

Again, here is the link for the last time:



CLICK HERE: LAST CHANCE TO SUBSCRIBE @ 50% OFF

Also, there more good news in the pipeline. I told you there’s an announcement coming about Year of the Spy — stand by for that but it’s a “for real” major publication thing. Also the folks who rep me on the book (William Morris Endeavor) are going to start helping me here too, not with the content, but with marketing Deeper Look.



That’s it.

Oh one last thing.

Zawadi the yogurt dog says thank you too!

Happy Friday!