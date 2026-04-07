DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Bill Smith's avatar
Bill Smith
1h

The civilization most at risk from this idiot is ours, not Iran's. This has to stop, and now.

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Chris Fagg's avatar
Chris Fagg
1h

The US civilsation is dying on its feet after a mere 250 years, and is now a gangster state.

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