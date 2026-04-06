DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Eric Terzuolo's avatar
Eric Terzuolo
9h

On dangers of openly expressing deadlines for military operations, see my letter to the Washington Post by scrolling down in the following document: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2026/04/02/military-deployment-iran-jones-act/

We are witness policy malpractice on a colossal scale.

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RuthAnne Leibman's avatar
RuthAnne Leibman
7h

It seems useless to label Trump’s tantrums, as evidenced in his vulgar Easter tirade, as strategy much less policy. He appears to have no patience, or political capital, to be able to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to traffic the Iranians don’t select. It would be costly in blood and treasure to do so, and the midterms loom. His goal, stated this morning during the Easter egg hunt, was to either negotiate with the milder elements of the leftovers in Iranian politics/military/basij or to keep Iran from producing a nuclear device. Couldn’t determine which goal was priority. It’s all very unclear and our dear leader’s lack of clarity exacerbates the situation.

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