DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
19h

Good time for Trump to accept the Iranian proposal and phrase it as a complete and colossal victory, the like of which has never been seen in the history of mankind.

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
17h

As Ben Meiselas noted, that "rescue" operation involved a relatively large logistical penetration into Iranian territory, where the US Special Ops teams and assorted aircraft based themselves close to the southern city of Isfahan, previously "softened up" by joint USAF/IAF missile and aircraft sorties.

Granted, several aircraft involved in the pilot extraction were destroyed, but a message was surely sent here: limited and focused territorial incursions by the US can succeed under defined conditions, perhaps indicating assaults on one or more Strait of Hormuz islands are quite feasible, pushing the Iranian government to hasten to the negotiating table...who knows what the thinking is on either side at this moment?

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