The rescue of the missing U.S. airman was the biggest single headline, but here is what else came into focus around it. Day 35 looked like a war splintering into multiple overlapping problems: a selective but still highly disruptive Hormuz regime, new Iranian messaging aimed at turning the air battle into proof of resilience, continued Israeli expansion of the target set inside Iran and Lebanon, and ineffective diplomatic motion that still does not amount to real convergence.

Hormuz is still the center of gravity

The most important development beyond the rescue story may be that Hormuz has settled into a “new reality” — not closed, but barely open. Iranian news agency Fars, reflecting the Iranian line, said average daily ship traffic through the strait had fallen from roughly 129 vessels before the war to about six per day, and only with Iran’s special permission. The Financial Times separately reported that Iran is now allowing Iraqi ships through, potentially restoring some Iraqi exports without giving up Tehran’s broader coercive leverage over the waterway. That combination suggests Iran is trying to show control, ration access, and ease pressure in chosen directions without surrendering the strategic choke point itself.

That makes Trump’s new ultimatum look less like a diplomatic breakthrough than an admission that the original pressure campaign has not solved the core economic problem. Trump threatened new strikes on Iranian infrastructure on Tuesday if the strait is not reopened by his deadline. But if Iran can selectively permit some traffic while keeping overall flows severely reduced, then Tehran is still shaping the economic battlefield rather than merely enduring it.

Iran’s internal message: we are still standing, and still in control

Inside Iran, the information environment appears to have hardened further. State-aligned and nationalist outlets are presenting the US air losses and rescue operation not as isolated episodes but as proof that Trump’s claims of easy dominance were false. Fars explicitly framed the U.S. shootdown as the moment Trump’s boasts about victory and the destruction of Iran’s military capabilities “collapsed.” Another Fars piece treated Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum as psychological warfare rather than a credible path to settlement. None of that tells us what ordinary Iranians actually believe, but it does tell us what message the regime and aligned media are trying to drive home: Iran still controls key terrain, still controls access to Hormuz, and has punctured the myth of uncontested American air supremacy.

That messaging line also fits what Reuters and AP have been reporting more broadly: Tehran is trying to turn battlefield survival into political leverage. The rescue itself deprives Iran of a potential prisoner propaganda coup, but the fact that the shootdown happened at all still serves the Iranian narrative that the U.S. and Israel have not broken the country’s capacity to fight back.

Diplomacy is moving, but not narrowing

There was diplomatic movement on Day 35, but it still looked more like parallel signaling than genuine negotiation. Reuters, AP, and the Guardian all describe Trump doubling down on his 48-hour demand tied to Hormuz, while Iran’s central military command rejected the threat as “helpless.” At the same time, Al Jazeera reported that former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif floated a peace roadmap involving limits on Iran’s nuclear program under international monitoring and a reopening of Hormuz in exchange for sanctions relief. That is not a settlement, and Zarif is not the final decision-maker, but it is significant as a sign that Iranian elite messaging is no longer purely military; there is also an effort to put an outline of a political end-state into circulation.

The gap, though, remains very large. Trump is still speaking in the language of ultimatum and infrastructure punishment. The Iranian side is still speaking in the language of sovereignty, sanctions relief, and conditional reopening rather than capitulation. So yes, there is more diplomatic chatter. But it still looks like diplomacy orbiting the war rather than diplomacy restraining it.

The Israeli front is still widening the war

On the Israeli side, the war kept broadening rather than stabilizing. Netanyahu confirmed that Israel struck the Mahshahr petrochemical zone in Iran, where Iranian media said at least five people were killed. Meanwhile U.S. and Israeli strikes also hit multiple sites in Tehran, including Shahid Beheshti University. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera highlighted the continuing Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon, including the collapse of a building near Tyre. The pattern is the important part here: Israel is not acting as though the war is entering a quieter diplomatic phase. It is still widening the set of economically and politically resonant targets inside Iran while continuing to intensify the Lebanon front.

That has two consequences. First, it makes it harder for Washington to portray the conflict as a narrow, controlled coercive operation. Second, it reinforces the sense that even if one U.S.-Iran sub-crisis is temporarily managed, the wider regional war keeps generating new ones.

The humanitarian and economic spillover is worsening

One other development that should not get buried: AP reported that the war is now severely disrupting global aid logistics, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively shuttered for normal humanitarian supply chains, delays spreading through hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, and the U.N. calling this the worst such supply-chain disruption since COVID. That means the war is no longer just an energy-market story. It is also becoming a food, medicine, and relief-access story reaching far beyond Iran itself. Euronews also reported Zelensky warning that the Iran war could drain Patriot supplies from Ukraine while high oil prices help Russia. In other words, the spillover is now strategic in multiple directions at once.

The shape of Day 35

So the real shape of Day 35 was not just “the rescued airman.” It was a war that continues to multiply its points of pressure. Hormuz is still being rationed, not normalized. Iran’s internal narrative is hardening around survival and control. Israeli operations are still widening the conflict’s physical and symbolic target set. Diplomacy exists, but mostly as conflicting messages rather than narrowing terms. And the humanitarian and economic fallout is spreading outward fast.

That does not look like a war approaching resolution. It looks like a war becoming more distributed, more difficult to contain, and harder for every side to describe honestly.

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SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-us-will-target-irans-infrastructure-tuesday-2026-04-05/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/04/05/trump-iran-strait-hormuz-easter-threat/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/apr/05/middle-east-crisis-live-iran-israel-us-war-trump-strait-hormuz-missing-pilot-downed

https://www.axios.com/2026/04/05/trump-iran-strait-hormuz-bombing-threat

https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2026/04/trump-says-us-will-target-irans-infrastructure-tuesday

https://people.com/trump-writes-praise-be-to-allah-shares-profanity-laced-easter-post-threatening-iran-11943053