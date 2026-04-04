DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
2dEdited

From Frank Bruni's “For the Love of Sentences".

"In The Economist, a recent article mulled a mathematical oddity: “Although president Donald Trump says he has ‘destroyed 100 percent of Iran’s military capability,’ the 0 percent that remains is playing havoc with the global economy.”

... AND shooting down American warplanes.

Thoughts about the preference for loyalty over competence,

https://dbarkhuff.substack.com/p/on-weakness

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
2d

I continue to hope for the service members safe return. If he had been captured Iran would be crowing about it.

In the meantime there are already many prisoners of this war. Trump and his stooges captured by their ignorance and arrogance, the Republicans in Congress captured by their cowardice, the media captured by its greed, MAGA captured by its blind devotion to a con man, and the American consumer and the rest of the world captured by rising costs due to a needless war with no strategy and no obvious endgame.

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