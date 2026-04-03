DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
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So Mike, is the Geneva Convention now just window dressing? Would appear so. Looks like we now follow the Russian playbook which further erodes the old idea that we were somehow different, we were the good guys.

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joAn
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As long as Trump continues to listen to Netanyahu as his chief advisor, with Putin cheering on with high oil prices, this dilemma will rattle around Trump's mentally feeble brain and explode in alternating social media, mic, tirades, continuing Trump's best game: international and domestic chaos. It's his hallmark, "brand" from early childhood.

What is clear, if We Americans don't get our Congressmen and women doing their jobs legislatively, our objecting to these insanely treasury and military breaking actions will continue until we have sunk everything of the past 250 years. Please do whatever you can... write, call, stay personally resilient... hug your loved ones!

Thanks, Michael for your work. Much appreciated!

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