DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
5d

The United States that I live in today, is not the beacon of freedom that existed, flawed as it was, prior to 2016, it is a despotic,intolerant, bigoted, quasi theocracy

NATO as constituted is not the NATO pre Trump. He has effectively abandoned it, and why the EU and UK hang on to the myth is beyond me. The U.S. under Trump is in reality an asset of Putin and Orban, therefore NATO as previously constituted no longer exists, and the EU and UK had best come to grips with the new reality and moveon without Trump.

In that regard, the EU and UK should broker their own deal with Iran, to permit the passage of ships with their registry to pass the SOH.

The only way to save America from Trump and MAGA, is to isolate and ruin it. The Superpower of America is consumption ,public and private, that consumption is powered by debt (public and private, from government securities to credit cards)

If the world pulls in its belt, stop selling to the United States, within three months, six tops, Trump will have lost his power, . The United States runs on imported products and resources.

This means that the United States, including myself, are going to have to get used to wearing hair shirts

But no pain no gain

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
5d

I think the best thing at the present moment would be for the US to pull out unilaterally. So that the Gulf countries can negotiate with Iran. If Iran cannot trust the United States—and they can't — then things can move ahead only if the US leaves the room and stays out.

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