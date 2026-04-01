Donald Trump is plainly trying to get out in front of tonight’s address with a story he would much rather be telling: Iran wants a ceasefire, the finish line is visible, and the United States may be able to declare success and head for the exits in two to three weeks. But the actual picture on March 31 into April 1 looked much messier than that. Tehran did not publicly validate Trump’s claim that its president had asked for a ceasefire. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi instead told Al Jazeera there are no direct negotiations, that Iran has “no faith” talks with Washington will produce results, and that “the trust level is at zero.” Reuters, AP, Al Jazeera, and Iranian reporting all point to the same basic conclusion: there may be messages moving through intermediaries, but Tehran is not publicly embracing Trump’s narrative of imminent de-escalation.

Meanwhile, the war grinds on . . .

What makes this worth focusing on is that the war on the ground also did not look like a conflict pausing for diplomacy. AP reported that Iran hit an oil tanker off Qatar’s coast on Wednesday, while Jordan said it intercepted one ballistic missile and two drones in the previous 24 hours, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted two drones, Bahrain issued alerts for incoming missiles, and Kuwait reported a drone strike on a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport. At the same time, airstrikes continued in Tehran, including one that appeared to hit the former U.S. Embassy compound, now controlled by the IRGC, and another Israeli strike on what Israel described as a fentanyl-related production site. Reuters separately reported that Israel’s military said it is prepared to keep operating in Iran for “weeks to come.”

Trump is trying to contain political and economic fallout while searching for an off-ramp

That is the central tension in the update. Trump is talking like a man trying to calm markets, reassure a nervous domestic audience, and preserve room to claim victory no matter what the actual end game circumstances are. The military facts still look like an active war being fought across several theaters at once: Tehran, Gulf shipping lanes, Gulf infrastructure, Israeli air-defense alerts, and the wider maritime contest around Hormuz. Trump on Tuesday said the United States could end its military campaign within two to three weeks and that Iran did not even need to make a deal for the U.S. to leave, as long as Iran had been pushed into what he called “the stone ages” militarily. That is not diplomacy in the ordinary sense. It is coercive off-ramping: an attempt to leave on one’s own terms while still talking as if total victory is around the corner.

US Diplomacy — a “trustworthy channel?”

Tehran’s public line remains notably different. AP reported that Araghchi acknowledged direct messages from Steve Witkoff but insisted there were no direct negotiations and warned against any U.S. ground offensive. Al Jazeera’s summary of his interview was even blunter: Iran does not believe Washington is being honest, and it is not treating current U.S. diplomacy as a trustworthy channel. Tehran Times, reflecting the regime-adjacent line, described the U.S. diplomatic push as a “deception plan” and separately highlighted Iranian criticism of trying to decide the conflict by tweets rather than battlefield realities. Whatever private signaling may be taking place, Iran’s public messaging is not that of a side ratifying Trump’s ceasefire story.

There is also a domestic political and economic layer to all this, and Trump’s messaging makes more sense when viewed through that lens. He is under growing pressure because oil prices have surged, feeding through into gasoline and broader consumer costs. Oil fell sharply and stock markets rallied after Trump suggested the war could end in two to three weeks, with traders effectively choosing to believe the White House’s optimism even without a deal in hand. That basically means that Trump said what the market wanted to hear, and the market heard what it wanted to hear.

Meanwhile in Europe . . .

Europe’s posture matters here too, because it underscores how politically isolated Washington still is. Reuters reported Rubio saying the U.S. can see the “finish line,” but the broader European story has been about managing the fallout from, n. ot supporting it Le Monde reported Macron saying France had not been consulted on the launch of the war and was not taking part in it. The Guardian and Financial Times reporting around the past several days has pointed in the same direction: Europe is preoccupied with maritime security, economic exposure, and limiting association with a war it did not choose. That makes it all but impossible for Trump to present anything in the nature of a neat coalition-backed endgame.

Gulf States want a decisive ending…..

The Gulf picture is more complicated. AP reported that Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in particular, are privately urging Trump not to end the war prematurely and to press on until Iran is more decisively weakened. Oman and Qatar appear more inclined toward diplomacy. That matters because it suggests Trump is being pulled in opposite directions at once: domestic opinion and the global economy favor a visible off-ramp, while at least some regional partners fear that a rushed ceasefire would leave Iran’s missile, proxy, and Hormuz leverage insufficiently broken.

Bottom line for Day 32

So the most accurate way to frame Day 32 is this: Trump is relentlessly posturing, trying to manufacture the atmosphere of an approaching settlement before his address tonight, but neither Tehran’s public posture nor the operational tempo of the war actually confirms that settlement is close. The military picture on March 31 was still one of continuing strikes, continuing retaliation, and continuing pressure on shipping and energy infrastructure. The diplomatic picture was not “Iran asks for ceasefire.” It was messages through intermediaries, mutual distrust, and public narratives that still diverge sharply. The growing economic pressure makes clear why Trump is suddenly so eager to sound like the man who knows how this ends. Whether such an ending would be part of a coherent peace or a simple US declaration of victory and walkaway remains to be seen.

Thank you for your support for Deeper Look. As April arrives, we are now entering our second year and it has been a great comfort to me to have such a thoughtful group of fellow travelers take the journey with me. Thank you all!

SOURCES

https://apnews.com/article/19cf516c2d2c614eb182dbad7a6592ef

https://apnews.com/article/89f690b952fe28d3140c537b70fa5051

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/rubio-says-us-can-see-finish-line-iran-war-2026-04-01/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-prepared-keep-striking-iran-weeks-come-military-spokesperson-says-2026-03-31/

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/4/1/iran-live-trump-says-no-deal-needed-to-end-war-isfahan-steel-plants-hit

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/1/war-on-iran-three-key-takeaways-from-araghchis-interview-with-al-jazeera