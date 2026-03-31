DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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joAn's avatar
joAn
6d

What a fine mess we're in. Russia won big without firing a shot. China gained big without firing a shot. Iran won the economic war that truly now is a forever changed geopolitical landscape. All our allies are alienated from the US. The Middle East is on pins and needles with Iran seemingly in charge. Trump likely admires Iran more than he could have previously imagined because of the new leadership strength and moxie. Netanyahu gets to continue trying to extinguish civilizations on at least 2 more fronts with American support, now that he 'finished off' Gaza. I'm missing more, I'm sure since Feb 28th...

Guess it does make sense that Trump wants to disappear himself through a Taco stand. We the People are stuck with ALL the costs (economic, political, cultural, militarily, social, etc) for the rest of my life, likely my kids and grandkids. Day 31. Last day of March... is it going out like a (slaughtered) lamb? Hard to keep my usual optimism with the vacationing congress' non-sanctioned war's scoreboard. Next up... April Fool's Day!! geesh.

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Virginia Cutler's avatar
Virginia Cutler
6d

Trump’s erratic unpredictable behavior and decisions- has blocked more than oil. It has blocked confidence in the stability and durability of any policy, institution, or strategy of the government of the United States of America.

Trump has accomplished Putin’s fever dream of weakening the West.

There will be no return to pre-Trump levels of confidence until Trump and his enablers are long gone from power and public influence.

The downward spiral is accelerating.

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