Donald Trump’s Day 31 social media outburst that reluctant allies “get your own oil” was not just an angry sound bite. It may have been the clearest signal yet that the White House is beginning to think about the Strait of Hormuz not as a condition that must be solved before the war can end, but as a burden it may be willing to dump on others. Trump lashed out at countries including Britain and France for not helping the U.S. and Israel more directly, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the same theme by saying other countries need to “step up” on Hormuz. Reuters also reported, citing the Wall Street Journal, that Trump has told aides he is willing to end the war without first reopening the strait.

Here’s the social media post in full:

Apart from a display of Trumpian petulance, this is potentially a significant shift in war aims. For weeks, the assumption has been that any acceptable end state would have to include restored commercial passage through one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. But Trump’s language, combined with the report that he may be prepared to end the war anyway, suggests a different possibility: that he may be looking for a way to declare victory on narrower terms, leave the unfinished Hormuz problem to allies or later diplomacy, and move on before the military and economic costs rise further. That does not mean he has made that decision. It does mean the idea has moved much closer to the surface.

Trump’s broader messaging over the last twenty-four hours reinforces that reading. On Monday, Reuters reported that the White House said Trump was interested in having Arab states help pay for the war. The same reporting also described Trump threatening to destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure if a deal is not reached “shortly” and if Hormuz is not reopened. Taken together, those messages point to a president thinking transactionally: spread the costs, shrink the American burden, and preserve the option of ending the war on his own timetable.

Trump’s Hormuz signal and the coalition problem

The immediate significance of the “get your own oil” line is that it lays bare the coalition problem that has shadowed this war from the start. The United States and Israel launched it. Many allies have supported politically or logistically around the edges. But when it comes to sharing the risks of a widening regional war, especially one that could require a costly and prolonged operation to restore free shipping through Hormuz, the appetite has been thin. Reuters reported that France refused Israel use of its airspace to transfer U.S. weapons for the war, and other reporting shows broader European resistance to being drawn in more deeply.

That matters because reopening Hormuz is not a symbolic errand. It could be one of the hardest remaining military and political tasks on the board. If Washington is already signaling that the countries most dependent on Gulf oil should shoulder more of that burden themselves, it suggests the administration may be reclassifying Hormuz from a central U.S. objective to an allied problem and a postwar problem. Trump’s language was crude, but the underlying message was strategic: America may no longer be willing to own the entire endgame.

There is also a domestic logic behind this. The war has now produced the kind of energy shock that no White House can ignore for long. Reuters reported that Brent is heading for its biggest monthly gain on record, up about 58% in March, while average U.S. gasoline prices have climbed above $4 a gallon. If Trump sees Hormuz reopening as militarily difficult, diplomatically lonely, and politically expensive, it is not hard to see why he might be tempted to redefine success before that mission is complete.

The military campaign still shows no sign of slowing

If the White House may be edging toward a narrower definition of victory, Israel is not signaling any comparable urgency to taper the military campaign. Reuters reported Tuesday that Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said Israel is prepared to keep striking Iran for “weeks to come,” while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the war is beyond the halfway point. That is an important reminder that the diplomatic and military tracks are not converging yet. They are running in parallel.

Al Jazeera’s Day 31 roundup described overnight U.S.-Israeli strikes in and around Tehran, including attacks on power infrastructure, as well as strikes in Karaj, Shiraz, Qom, Abadan, and Tabriz. It also reported that a blackout in the Tehran region was later said to have been restored. That Middle East-based roundup is useful partly because it captures how the war is being experienced in the region itself: as an ongoing pounding of urban and industrial infrastructure, not as a conflict clearly nearing diplomatic resolution.

Reuters’ broader live updates on Tuesday also placed the war in its wider regional frame, with the U.N. Security Council meeting on Lebanon as the spillover continues and Hegseth calling the next few days “decisive.” The choice of word matters. Administrations tend to call moments “decisive” when they believe military pressure and diplomatic maneuvering are both reaching a point of possible inflection. But decisive does not mean concluding. It can just as easily mean the last stage before another escalation.

Diplomacy is real, but it is still indirect and fragile

The most important diplomatic lane still runs through Pakistan, and now increasingly through China as well. Reuters reported Tuesday that China and Pakistan jointly called for peace talks to begin “as soon as possible” and emphasized maritime safety and the protection of ships and crews stranded around Hormuz. That is notable because it places the strait squarely inside the diplomatic agenda, not as a side issue but as one of the central problems any ceasefire arrangement would have to address.

This follows Pakistan’s earlier effort to host Saudi, Turkish, and Egyptian foreign ministers in Islamabad to explore de-escalation and a possible negotiating framework. Reuters reported that Pakistan was discussing possible venues for direct talks and that the U.S. proposal relayed through intermediaries included demands touching not only Iran’s nuclear and missile programs but also control over Hormuz. In other words, the issue Trump now seems willing to downgrade has been central to the diplomacy all along.

But Iran is still publicly denying direct talks with Washington. Reuters and other reports have reflected the same basic point: messages are moving through intermediaries, but Tehran is not validating Trump’s public claims of active direct negotiations. That gap matters because it suggests the public narrative from Washington is still more optimistic than the diplomatic reality. There may be a channel. There is not yet convincing evidence of a landing zone.

The war is still spreading sideways across the region

Even if Washington is thinking about an off-ramp, the regional spillover continues to expand. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Hegseth described the coming days as decisive after an Iranian attack hit the tanker Al Salmi off Dubai. Associated Press likewise reported on Trump’s frustration with allies in the same context of escalating regional attacks, including missile or drone pressure on Gulf states and continuing strain on oil and gas flows.

That matters because Hormuz is no longer only a shipping problem. It is part of a broader campaign of pressure on Gulf energy infrastructure, commercial traffic, and regional confidence. Once the war enters that phase, reopening a lane on paper is not the same thing as restoring normality in practice. Even a partial diplomatic arrangement could leave insurers, shippers, and energy markets unconvinced. That is another reason Trump’s apparent willingness to separate “ending the war” from fully reopening Hormuz is so consequential: the world economy may not honor that distinction even if Washington does.

Inside Iran, the regime is tightening the screws

Another important Day 31 development is the intensifying internal crackdown inside Iran. Reuters reported Tuesday that Iran warned those accused of spying or aiding enemy governments could face the death penalty and asset seizures. The same report said Iranian media have reported more than 1,000 arrests in the past month. Reuters separately reported Monday on growing fears inside the regime of economic collapse and postwar unrest, with security forces widening repression and trying to suppress dissent before wartime hardship can turn into political instability.

This is not the behavior of a government that feels secure. It is the behavior of a government trying to fight an external war while preempting internal fracture. The more the regime broadens the definition of collaboration, the more it reveals concern that military pressure, blackouts, economic damage, and public fear could erode control at home. That does not necessarily mean collapse is imminent. It does mean the internal front is becoming more important to the regime’s calculations, and therefore to the diplomacy as well.

The larger Day 31 picture

So Day 31 may be remembered less for any single battlefield development than for a revealing shift in tone from Washington. Trump’s “get your own oil” remark was striking not because it was rude, but because it hinted at a narrower and more improvisational American endgame. If reopening Hormuz is no longer treated as essential before the war can end, then the administration may be inching toward a formula in which it claims strategic success, leaves a messy maritime problem unresolved, and dares others to deal with the consequences.

The difficulty is that the rest of the war has not yet adjusted to that idea. Israel says it is ready to keep striking for weeks. Iran is still refusing to validate Washington’s account of diplomacy. Pakistan and China are pushing talks, but from a starting point that still includes maritime security as a central issue. And the global economy is already behaving as if Hormuz remains too important to be wished away. That is the tension at the heart of Day 31: a White House that may be searching for an exit ramp, and a war that still looks structurally unwilling to provide one.

Well it’s the last day of March. If anyone out there has been contemplating upgrading to paid — now would be a great time to do so! Lots of bills coming due tomorrow! Just sayin’….LOL. But thank you, everyone, paid and free, for taking the journey and providing your thoughts and feedback. We’re in this together.

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