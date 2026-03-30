DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
1d

Trump' operating pattern has been locked in for many years. Bluster, then lie, then threaten, then fail, and lastly do something to save face. It used to only destroy his businesses. Now, it destroys lives and the economy. We are transitioning from the failure phase into the face saving phase and its going to get worse as he scrambles to salvage a "victory".

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Mike kestell's avatar
Mike kestell
1d

Targeting civilian infrastructure is a war crime according to the Geneva Convention. While the USA is not a member of the international criminal court, we are signatories of the Geneva Convention. This SHOULD put military commanders in a precarious ethical situation. Whether it will or not remains to be seen.

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