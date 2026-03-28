Prior to the outbreak of the war, if most Gulf leaders were asked what they wanted from the ongoing U.S.-Iran confrontation, the answer would likely have been some version of managed rivalry plus de-escalation. They did not want a regional war, and they especially did not want to become its front line. That had been the broad pattern since the 2023 Saudi-Iran rapprochement, and even well into the later Iran-Israel crises Gulf states were still trying to avoid being dragged directly in.

What makes Day 28 interesting is the evidence that at least some of that posture is changing. Reuters reported on March 27 that Gulf officials have been telling Washington in private that a ceasefire alone would not be enough. Their demand, according to four Gulf sources, is that any settlement must permanently curb Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, lock in enforceable restraints on proxy warfare and attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, and ensure the Strait of Hormuz is never again used as a weapon.

Ebtessam Al‑Kerbi, president of the Emirates Policy Centre:

The real challenge is not persuading Iran to stop the war, but ensuring the ​Gulf is not left exposed to the same dynamics that made it possible in the first place,

The UAE ambassador to Washington, Yousef al-Otaba, echoed these sentiments writing on social media that “a simple ceasefire isn’t enough” and called for “a conclusive outcome” addressing Iran’s nuclear capabilities, missiles, drones, proxies, and blockades of international sea lanes. Reuters further quoted

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said Iran’s attacks had “profound geopolitical repercussions,” and cited Saudi analyst Abdulaziz Sager saying the Gulf message to Washington was now explicit: any agreement with Iran must directly guarantee Gulf security.

That complicates Trump’s endgame. Trump wants to avoid a “forever war” and went into Iran thinking it would be easy to do so. He has pushed aides to stress a four-to-six-week timeline, while simultaneously searching for an off-ramp through a 15-point proposal relayed via Pakistan. But increasingly it seems Gulf allies may resent a hasty U.S. exit if it leaves them with a wounded but still dangerous Iran.

It’s important to understand that this does not mean these Gulf states wanted the war in the first place. This is more an adaptation to the than original enthusiasm. The harder-line Gulf states are reacting to repeated Iranian strikes during the war, to shipping coercion in Hormuz, and to the conclusion that the old status quo no longer looks tolerable. In Reuters’ formulation, the question confronting Gulf policymakers is no longer simply how the war ends, but what kind of regional order follows it.

This evolving stance is not yet a uniform Gulf position. Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait are reported to be pushing behind closed doors for a swift end to the war because they fear reprisals and economic fallout. By contrast, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain appear to be prepared to absorb further escalation rather than accept a postwar Iran still able to use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage or blackmail. That split matters. It means “the Gulf” is not hawkish as a bloc, but parts of it are clearly moving toward a harder war-termination standard than “stop the shooting.”

It seems unlikely that Trump forsaw this — and it produces an awkward moment fo rhim. Domestically, the pressure is moving the other way. Reuters reported that the Dow fell 1.7% on Friday and officially entered correction territory, now down 10% from its February 10 record high, with the selloff driven by fears that the Iran war could cripple the global economy. Meanwhile Brent has risen more than 50% since the war began and analysts now expect oil to remain elevated across multiple scenarios, with prices rising far higher if Kharg Island is struck.

So Day 28 may not have been a battlefield turning point. It may have been something subtler and, in its own way, more revealing: a political turning point in which some of the regional states that most feared this war are beginning to say they “finish the job” before exiting. Trump appears to want an off-ramp. Parts of the Gulf are starting to signal that an off-ramp which simply restores the old arrangement is no longer enough.

Meanwhile, other Day 28 developments

Diplomacy Continues Through Third Parties: Diplomacy still exists, but it remains thin and indirect. Reuters reported that Pakistan will host talks with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt starting Sunday as it tries to create a neutral venue for de-escalation, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistan’s prime minister that trust is necessary for talks to move forward. That suggests diplomatic traffic is increasing, but not that a real settlement is close.

Regional Widening Becoming a Reality: The war is also showing new signs of regional widening. Reuters reported on Saturday that Yemen’s Houthis launched their first strike on Israel since the war began, opening a fresh front with obvious implications for Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab shipping as well as for the broader perception that the conflict is becoming harder to contain rather than easier to wind down.

US Continues to Stonewall the Girls’ School Attack Investigation: A final unresolved issue from the early days of the war continues to hang over the conflict. Reuters reported on March 27 that U.N. rights chief Volker Türk urged Washington to conclude its investigation into the deadly strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Iran, where more than 175 children and teachers were reported killed. Reuters had previously reported that U.S. military investigators believed it was likely U.S. forces were responsible, though the probe had not been completed.

MS Note: The daily updates are evolving a little bit and I’ll explain why. As the war drags on, many outlets that were doing daily updates have quietly stopped. That’s normal and it makes sense. To use a medical analogy, a war like this begins as an “episode” but evolves into something more like a “condition.” When it becomes a condition it becomes harder to perceive day to day changes and “just live with it” becomes a typical way of dealing with it. I think it’s important to keep the daily updates going, just to bear witness an maintain a record. But I don’t want to force a narrative where one may not exist. So for the last two days I’ve chosen one significant story to highlith, then a sort of “meanwhile, in other developments” section. I hope this continues to provide useful insight as we enter the second month of the war.

SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/gulf-states-tell-us-ending-war-is-not-enough-irans-capabilities-must-be-degraded-2026-03-27/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2026/03/26/iran-gulf-us-peace-deal-trump/

https://apnews.com/article/1a32141f5ca2104af78625b3aa277421

https://apnews.com/article/2ebb9e98647b14715946975ab5b95d9c

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iranian-strikes-pose-existential-threat-gulf-states-tell-un-2026-03-25/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/one-month-into-iran-war-only-hard-choices-trump-2026-03-28/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/qatar-is-not-directly-mediating-between-us-iran-ministry-spokesperson-says-2026-03-24/