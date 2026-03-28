DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
3d

Please, please, please continue with the daily updates. Your analysis is the only place I know that reports on the day-to-day news.

The Gulf States will come to realize that trump and his crew do not care about their opinions for the region. They might listen, a little bit, if the Gulf States stop handing over golden airplanes or other shiny objects. OR if they cut off money to kushner.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
3d

Imagine that. The Gulf States who we’re doing the dirty work for don’t want a simple cease fire. I hope someday we learn what they have on Trump to lead him around like they do.

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