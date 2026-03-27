The most revealing development in the Iran war on Day 27 came from Geneva, where U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk publicly pressed Washington to finish its investigation and publish the results of the strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, Iran — the girls’ school hit on the first day of the war. Tehran says the attack killed more than 175 children and teachers. Multiple media investigations have reported for weeks that U.S. military investigators already believed it was likely U.S. forces were responsible. Yet as of March 27, the investigation still had not been publicly completed.

At this point, the issue is no longer just the strike. It is the delay and what appears to be a blatant attempt to evade accountability.

There was never much reason to believe this would require weeks of genuine factual uncertainty. As early as March 5 Reuters and others reported that U.S. investigators believed it was likely an American strike. Evidence is overwhelming that this is the case.

Reuters then reported on March 11 that outdated targeting data may have played a role, and on March 12 published a detailed investigation showing the school had a years-long online presence, was visible in archived websites and local listings, and displayed indicators in satellite imagery consistent with a school, including playground markings and bright murals visible from above. Reuters also found that the school and adjacent buildings were the only sites struck within 5 kilometers in the relevant window, strongly suggesting the location was specifically targeted, not merely hit as collateral damage in a broad-area barrage.

That is why the “still investigating” posture now rings hollow.

When an incident is unclear, time can be a sign of seriousness. But when multiple rounds of reporting have already established the likely perpetrator, the likely munition, and a plausible explanation for how the error occurred, prolonged official ambiguity starts to look less like diligence than like institutional self-protection. That is an inference, not a direct quote from any source. But it is the most reasonable reading of the public record now before us. The U.N. first called on the responsible forces to carry out a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation on March 3. More than three weeks later, Volker Türk had to come back and urge the U.S. to conclude the probe and release the results.

And the U.N. language has not been vague. Türk said in his initial February 28 statement that civilians always pay the price in war. On March 3, his office called the school strike “absolutely horrific” and said the burden was on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it. On March 27, he explicitly said the United States should finish the job as soon as possible and publish the findings. In other words, the U.N. is not asking Washington to open a question. It is asking Washington to stop sitting on one.

The underlying facts are devastating enough on their own. The Shajareh Tayyebeh School was part of a broader school network affiliated with the IRGC, and that its address was listed as adjacent to or behind an IRGC site. That may help explain why it ended up on a target map. But it does not excuse the strike. In fact, it sharpens the question. If a location has obvious civilian indicators and has functioned openly as a school for years, then the targeting process either failed badly or tolerated a level of risk that should never have been acceptable. Reuters also reported that experts who reviewed imagery believed at least one of the munitions involved was an American Tomahawk cruise missile.

That matters because it cuts against any suggestion that this was an untraceable fog-of-war mystery.

The school was not hidden. The strike pattern does not look random. The suspected munition is not obscure. Investigators reportedly formed an early view that U.S. forces were likely responsible. And still the public has no final accounting.

Meanwhile, the political handling of the episode has been telling. At the March 27 Human Rights Council session, both the U.S. and Israel were absent, their seats empty after both had disengaged from the body. Iran used the hearing to demand accountability. Pakistan and China spoke with outrage. Britain said it was appalled, though it also pointed to Iran’s own human rights record. Brazil warned against “selective outrage.” That last point is fair enough as far as it goes. But “selective outrage” is not a defense for failing to explain the killing of schoolchildren. It is a reminder that this war is producing overlapping crimes and evasions at once.

(MS Comment: This is a coverup, plain and simple. The sad part is the degree to which this has dipped below the surface, with media moving on to other stories. This needs to have a spotlight on it until the US owns up to what happened or officially denies it, in which indepdent investigators will have their turn at it. This is possibly the single ugliest aspect of the US behavior in this war — not the bombing itself, which in all probability was just a tragic mistke. But the evasion of responsibility is disgustingm but not surprising.)

Meanwhile . . .

The war itself did not pause while this moral and political failure dragged on. President Trump announced a 10-day pause on attacks against Iran’s energy plants, extending the deadline to April 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and claimed talks were “going very well.” Iranian officials continued to reject the U.S. proposal as one-sided and unfair, while leaving the door to indirect diplomacy open. That means what exists right now is not a breakthrough but a thin diplomatic channel running alongside continued escalation.

On the military side, Reuters reported that U.S. intelligence can confirm with certainty only about one-third of Iran’s missile arsenal has been destroyed. Another third may be damaged or buried, but officials do not know for sure. That directly undercuts triumphalist claims that Iran is essentially out of missiles. The same Reuters report said Iran retains meaningful drone capability as well.

At sea, the UAE appears to be willing to join a multinational maritime force to help reopen the strait, while France has been discussing a possible post-war mission with roughly 35 countries. The fact that these conversations are still about a prospective mission, rather than an already assembled coalition, tells its own story: America’s allies remain worried enough to plan, but not unified enough to act decisively yet.

Economically, markets are signaling anxiety without confidence in a real off-ramp. Reuters reported that oil was still set for its first weekly decline since the war began, but prices remained sharply elevated overall, with Brent and WTI both far above prewar levels. The same Reuters report noted that roughly 11 million barrels per day remain removed from global supply and that the International Energy Agency has warned of disruption on a scale worse than the 1970s oil shocks. In other words, traders may believe the next ten days could avert one specific escalation, but they do not believe the wider crisis has been solved.

So Day 27 has a clear center of gravity.

Yes, there are talks-by-intermediary. Yes, there is force positioning. Yes, there are oil shocks, missile counts, and Hormuz coalitions under discussion.

But the most morally clarifying fact in the news today is simpler than all that: the United States still has not publicly closed out the investigation into the killing of more than 175 children and teachers at a girls’ school it likely struck on the first day of the war. The U.N. had to remind Washington, in public, that there must be justice for “the terrible harm done.”

Yesterday I talked about feeling numb as the war grinds on; on the “normalization” of the war. I’ll be honest — this is apparent when you see the engagement level dropping with these daily updates. I can’t blame anyone. It’s human nature. It’s also visible in the slowdown in “paid” subscriptions. This is not a complaint. Maybe its a plea, not a desperate one, just respectful. If you can swing $60 once a year or $6 once a month, just know that in doing that you’re helping keep the flow of informationg going without paywalls. And if you can’t, no worries, just remember engagement helps too. On we go and thank you!

Source list

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/un-rights-chief-urges-us-conclude-probe-into-deadly-iran-school-strike-2026-03-27/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-investigation-points-likely-us-responsibility-iran-school-strike-sources-say-2026-03-06/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-may-have-struck-iranian-girls-school-after-using-outdated-targeting-data-2026-03-11/

https://www.reuters.com/investigations/bombed-iranian-girls-school-had-vivid-website-yearslong-online-presence-2026-03-12/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/un-urges-investigation-into-horrific-attack-iran-school-2026-03-03/

https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2026/02/turk-deplores-strikes-against-iran-and-retaliation

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-says-he-will-pause-attacks-irans-energy-plants-talks-going-very-well-2026-03-26/

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/trump-pauses-attacks-irans-energy-plants-says-talks-are-going-well-2026-03-26/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-can-only-confirm-about-third-irans-missile-arsenal-destroyed-sources-say-2026-03-27/