DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Lynne Avery's avatar
Lynne Avery
4d

Thank you for your incredible, detailed reporting. I understand the sense of fatigue, not only with the ongoing illegal war but even more so with the endless attacks on our own country by the unimaginably corrupt Trump administration. Over the past month I've found myself actively avoiding reporting, not because I've ceased to care but because my mental health is suffering.

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Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
4d

While I cannot believe the girls school was anything but a targeting error caused by either unverified AI, outdated intelligence, or at worst, reckless disregard, the honorable thing to do is to accept responsibility and offer reparations to the aggrieved families.

Your estimate of Iran's remaining missile inventory that may remain after the enormous number of air strikes is disturbing. Before we deploy ground troops it would be even more important to get a read on how many FPV drones Iran has. They are the future of ground combat as anyone who has been following the war in Ukraine on YouTube can attest. If Iran has millions of FPV drones and trained pilots I fear any conventional assault will be annihilated.

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