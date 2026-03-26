DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
5d

It's not numbness that's overpowering me. It's a sense of dread for what US ground forces are going to encounter from Iranian FPV drones if Trump and Hegseth persist with their ill-conceived invasion plans. Don't they watch YouTube and see what the Ukrainians have done to conventional Russian soldiers using FPV drones? It appears the US has not entered the 21st century and thinks 20th century armament and tactics will work in the new age of drone warfare.

Reply
Share
William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
5d

The killing of one commander, only means that another will step up, sooner or later they will keep the promotions classified

Bear in mind that they have been preparing for this for 37 years, asymmetrical warfare.

The feigned retreat is a tactic used by the Scythians, Sarmatians and William at Hastings.

Expend a lot of ammo at outset, taper down until the enemy thinks you are, (works in combat as well, let them think you are out of ammo)

Iran is a mountainous country, and they have been digging tunnels and caves, this is known, as the Air Force drops a 5,000 lb bomb, and another comes along and drops one on top of that and another comes along drops one on top of that..

Most certainly they have missiles, drones, and equipment stored away. They aren't stupid. Never underestimate your enemy.

I would be thrilled to see a regime change, from an oppressive Islamic theocracy to a free and open Democracy, but not at the expense of thousands of American dead, $10 a gal gasoline, worldwide starvation.

Reply
Share
12 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture