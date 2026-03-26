For the past week, Iran has been signaling that the Strait of Hormuz is not under a simple total blockade. At first, those signals were broad enough to shape perception but too vague to amount to a working system. What changed on Day 25 is that Tehran’s position began to take on a more operational form. Iranian officials and aligned media are no longer just repeating that friendly ships can pass. They are sketching out the beginnings of a managed regime: toll-based passage for “non-hostile” shipping, restriction for enemy-linked shipping, and coordination with Iranian authorities as the mechanism. Iran formally told the U.N. Security Council and the International Maritime Organization that non-hostile vessels may transit if they coordinate with Iranian authorities and avoid supporting hostile acts against Iran. That moves the policy a step beyond rhetoric. It begins to look less like a threat and more like an attempt to administer access.

That shift matters even more because it is happening as the broader military pressure continues to build. AP reported that thousands more U.S. troops were nearing the region even as Tehran tightened its grip on Hormuz, reinforcing the sense that the strait is no longer just an economic subplot. It is becoming one of the central theaters in which this war’s coercive logic is being worked out.

The first signs of implementation

There are now at least modest signs that some countries may be willing to test this arrangement. The strongest public indication came from Malaysia. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday that Iranian authorities are allowing Malaysian vessels through the strait and that efforts are also underway to free detained Malaysian tankers and crew. That is the clearest sign yet that Iran’s offer of differentiated passage is no longer purely theoretical. Some governments appear to be exploring whether it can be used in practice.

That fits with what had already begun to appear in shipping data earlier in the week, when a small number of India-bound LPG tankers made it through while most other vessels remained stuck. The best reading is not that Hormuz is reopening. It is that Iran may be succeeding, at the margins, in creating a selective-access system that at least some non-Western actors are prepared to probe. This helps Iran diplomatically while still allowing it to inflict economic disruption on the United States and its partners. A total indiscriminate closure would maximize backlash and likely prove difficult to sustain. A managed system lets Tehran pressure enemies, reassure friendlier states just enough to keep them engaged, and tell the world that it still has the capacity to regulate one of the most important chokepoints in global commerce.

Tehran is trying to formalize the system

According to Fars, Iran’s semi-official news agency.officials in Tehran have drafted legislation to create a toll system under which ships would pay for secure passage through the strait. Just as important, Fars reportedly described the purpose as “officializ[ing] Iranian supervision” over Hormuz. The draft is said not to be complete yet, but lawmakers aim to finish it next week and move it toward parliament. If that reporting is right, Tehran is no longer just improvising under wartime conditions. It is exploring how to give selective access an actual legal-administrative structure.

That does not mean the plan is stable or broadly acceptable. The same CNBC report quotes Karen Young of Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy arguing that Gulf states are unlikely to tolerate side bargains with Iran over transit in the long run. That skepticism is important. But it does not cancel out the main point. Iran appears to be trying to move from disruption to administration - from making threats about Hormuz to building a system, however contested, through which pressure can be selectively applied and selectively relaxed.

Israel struck the man overseeing the Hormuz strategy

This is also why the killing of Alireza Tangsiri belongs near the center of the story, not at the margins. The Trump administration confirmed the death of Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC navy, in an Israeli airstrike. Al Jazeera noted that Israel explicitly tied the strike to his role in blocking the Strait of Hormuz. And just a day earlier, Mehr had quoted Tangsiri declaring that all maritime traffic through the strait required coordination with Iranian naval authorities. In other words, Israel did not just kill another senior commander. It hit the official most visibly associated with turning Hormuz into an enforced Iranian pressure system.

That makes the strike strategically revealing. If Tehran’s emerging theory of the war is to compensate for military asymmetry by weaponizing commerce, access, and maritime supervision, then Tangsiri was one of the key operators of that strategy. His death shows that Israel understands Hormuz is not a side issue. It is one of Iran’s main remaining instruments of leverage. At the same time, the fact that the managed-passage policy and tolling talk are continuing after his death suggests this was not merely his personal improvisation. It may already be hardening into state policy.

Tehran’s larger message

That Hormuz policy fits a broader Iranian effort to shape the meaning of the war. Trump continues to talk as though the conflict is basically a matter of overwhelming force: Iran has been battered, Iran has no good options, Iran should now accept America’s terms or be hit harder. Tehran is trying to project a very different image. It is presenting itself not as a helpless victim awaiting terms, but as a sophisticated and still dangerous strategic adversary - one that may be weaker in the air, but still possesses multiple ways to impose costs through maritime control, energy disruption, regional partners, and patience. Reuters and AP reporting both support that basic contrast between Washington’s victory narrative and Tehran’s endurance narrative.

In that sense, Iran’s message is not just that it can survive. It is that it can still play move-for-move politics in a war where the military balance is asymmetric. Hormuz is the best available stage for that argument because it allows Tehran to demonstrate that even under heavy bombardment it still sits astride a vital artery of world commerce and can manipulate access to it in calibrated ways. That is a much stronger posture, politically, than simply claiming victimhood.

Has Tehran softened on the U.S. proposal?

Yesterday’s core point still holds: Tehran rejected Trump’s 15-point plan. That has not changed. What does seem to have changed slightly is the way Iranian officials are describing the diplomatic horizon after that rejection. Reuters reported Thursday that a senior Iranian official called the U.S. proposal “one-sided and unfair” but also said diplomacy continues and that a path forward may still exist if Washington adopts a more realistic approach. Signaling even that small degree of openness can reasonably be read as Iran moving from immediate complete rejection to a more controlled position: the current terms are unacceptable, but Tehran does not want to appear as the side permanently slamming every diplomatic door. That is a modest tonal shift, not a substantive breakthrough.

Why this may make the war more durable

That combination - selective maritime administration plus carefully limited diplomatic openness - is politically useful to Tehran. It lets Iranian leaders argue that they are neither surrendering nor behaving recklessly. They can tell domestic and regional audiences that they are resisting, inflicting pain, and retaining agency. They can tell countries like Malaysia, India, China, or others that access is possible if they avoid joining the anti-Iran campaign. And they can tell the broader world that diplomacy remains conceivable, but only on terms that acknowledge Iran as a serious regional power rather than a defeated state awaiting orders.

That is the key feature of Day 25. The biggest change was not a dramatic battlefield turn or a diplomatic breakthrough. It was the further emergence of an Iranian theory of the war: survive militarily, weaponize commercial geography, keep selected channels open, and project enough discipline that some outside actors decide it is safer to deal with Iran’s system than to wait for Washington’s victory narrative to become reality.

The bottom line

Yesterday, the story was that Trump’s proposal had failed. Today, the story is that Tehran is trying to build an answer that is more than just rejection. It is trying to turn Hormuz into a governed pressure system - one harsh enough to hurt, selective enough to use, and politically sophisticated enough to support Iran’s broader claim that it remains a major strategic actor even in an asymmetric war. Israel’s killing of the naval commander most closely associated with that policy only underlines how central the strait has become.

That does not mean the strategy will work. But it is more coherent than simple obstruction, and more durable than pure defiance.

And so it goes.

The numbness is back. Can you feel it? As the war grinds on, it is becoming normalized in our collective consciousness. I can feel it in my own reactions and see it in the war coverage and commentary. We need to guard against letting that happen. Letting this become normalized is dangerous. Readers and writers alike need to fight off the numbness. I’ll keep doing my part and I appreciate the engagement of our community in comments, likes, restacks and so on. We need to continue bearing witness to this.

Source list

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-says-hormuz-open-all-enemy-linked-ships-amid-us-threat-2026-03-22/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-says-non-hostile-ships-can-transit-strait-hormuz-ft-reports-2026-03-24/

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/iran-allowing-malaysian-vessels-pass-strait-pm-says-after-talks-with-regional-2026-03-26/

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/iran-says-it-is-reviewing-us-ceasefire-plan-no-talks-trump-says-tehran-leaders-2026-03-26/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-proposal-end-war-is-one-sided-door-diplomacy-still-open-iranian-official-says-2026-03-26/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-urges-iran-make-a-deal-or-us-will-keep-blowing-them-away-2026-03-26/

https://apnews.com/article/08584480cef5cc50e525bf21602104fc

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/242898/Iranian-Malaysian-FMs-discuss-ties-latest-war-developments