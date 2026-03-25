DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danielle Clark De Bisschop's avatar
Danielle Clark De Bisschop
6d

Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz for non agressor vessels more than a week ago (India, China, Pakistan etc vessels are getting through). Seems like you are only getting partial news in the USA!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Sellers and others
Eileen's avatar
Eileen
6d

trump deal making only goes one-way. He gets everything, the other side gets nothing. It's his business history. That approach is neither deal making or negotiation; he only takes.

After almost 50 years, the US and the West still have not figured out how to culturally understand Iran. Now here we are, poised to launch a ground war, thinking Iran will get scared and back down.

Reply
Share
2 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture