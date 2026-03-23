DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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S Malone's avatar
S Malone
8d

Great column as usual; trying to round up enough cash to join the 'Paid' crowd. As an old retired Soldier, here's part of the problem. We should have never sent Jared Kushner to negotiate anything with anyone in the Middle East. After all, do we honestly think the theocracy that is Iran will negotiate with a Jewish person; it's just not happening. This reminds me back in the 90's when the very well educated April Glaspie was the Ambassador to Iraq. That was probably one of the most inappropriate appointments of all time. Does anyone believe that Saddam Hussein and his Deputy Prime Minister, Tariq Aziz, would actually listen to a female? Ms. Glaspie was an intellectual titan but you have to look at the optics and the culture. Additionally, the multiple different transcripts of her meeting with Hussein basically sent the message, "go ahead and invade Kuwait." The US Ambassador to Iraq at that time should have been a 6'4" Texan who would have told Hussein, "Man to man Saddam, you go into Kuwait and we are going to kick your ass up and down the street!" Considering that we had tacitly backed Hussein when he was killing Iranians by the trainload (80-88), he would know we weren't kidding. The same goes right now with Iran. Sending a Jewish person to be part of the negotiating team is a total insult. Leave young Mr. Kushner in Israel as a liaison and get some real hardcore negotiators in there who speak the language. You can be tough without being insulting and that's the way to go.

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Craig Sharon's avatar
Craig Sharon
8d

Trump is lying. No doubt. He always lies, and in this case, it serves his immediate purpose, which is all he ever considers.

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