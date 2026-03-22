DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Michael Sellers
Mar 22

Oops. I inadvertently left the "comments by paid subscribers only" button on. I have to click that off and change to "everyone can comment" each time I post and this time I didn't. But I've fixed it no the website so if you click on this link it will take you to where anyone can comment. My apologies. I'm always in a rush. Sigh. Here's the link where everyone can comment. Happy Sunday everyone.

https://michaeldsellers.substack.com/p/day-22-day-22-iran-says-hormuz-is

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Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
Mar 22

It’s obvious that Iran has put much more thought into this war than its perpetrators, Donnie Boy and his pal, Bibi.

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