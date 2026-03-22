Day 22 did not produce a clean turning point. It produced something more ambiguous and in some ways more dangerous: a war that is still expanding, but now with a more explicit Iranian attempt to regulate escalation rather than simply maximize it.

The clearest sign was Tehran’s new public position on the Strait of Hormuz. Ali Mousavi, Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organization, announced the strait was open to maritime traffic except vessels linked to countries Iran considers enemies. He said even non-enemy ships would need to coordinate with Tehran for safe passage. The statement shows Iran is no longer speaking in the blunt language of outright closure. It is now saying the strait is open to ordinary maritime traffic, but not to vessels linked to enemy states, and that even permitted shipping must coordinate with Tehran for safe passage. That is not normal navigation. It is selective access under coercive terms.

That matters because it clarifies something that had been muddy in the reporting and muddy in the politics. Iran is trying to avoid the legal and diplomatic consequences of announcing a total shutdown of Hormuz while still preserving the strategic benefits of a chokepoint crisis. In other words, Tehran is trying to say: we have not closed the strait to the world, only to our enemies and to shipping that refuses to deal with us on our terms.

That is a more sophisticated posture than simple blockade rhetoric. It preserves deniability, keeps some room for selected commercial traffic, and still leaves the global energy market in a state of fear and disorder.

Hormuz statement: another signal of a regime that is functioning

It also signals something important about how Iran sees the war right now.

Yesterday’s picture was of a regime still functioning inward through arrests, surveillance, and fear, even while under heavy bombardment. Day 22 adds a matching external picture: Iran is signaling that it still believes it can administer pain selectively and politically, not just militarily. The message is not surrender, nor is it desperation. The message is control, and resilience. Tehran is claiming the right to decide who may pass, who may trade, and what degree of economic stability the outside world is allowed to have while the war continues.

That is a state still trying to shape events, not merely absorb them. It fits with what readers saw yesterday: a battered regime, but not a broken one; a state under intense pressure, but still capable of acting strategically where regime survival is concerned.

Washington’s answer points toward infrastructure war

That new Iranian statement also sharpens the larger meaning of Day 22.

Yesterday, the most important theme was that the war’s military footprint was growing faster than its diplomatic legitimacy. That still looks true.

Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the strait was not fully reopened. Iran’s answer came through military channels: Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that strikes on Iran’s energy sector would trigger attacks on U.S. energy and IT infrastructure in the Gulf, while the IRGC separately threatened full closure of Hormuz and retaliation against energy infrastructure in states hosting U.S. forces.

That is a serious mutation in the character of the conflict. The original public logic of the war centered heavily on missile sites, command nodes, nuclear facilities, and military leadership. Those targets have not disappeared. But the rhetoric and signaling now increasingly revolve around infrastructures that keep whole societies functioning: electricity, ports, desalination, communications, shipping, and export routes.

A shift of that nature alters the political meaning of this or any war. It becomes much harder to present as a narrowly tailored campaign of precision and much easier to understand as reciprocal punishment. Reciprocal punishment is usually a sign not of strategic control but of strategic frustration. This is no exception.

Iran is still proving it can impose pain

The military picture supports that darker reading. Iran again showed that even under intense pressure it retains the capacity to impose shock and pain. Missile strikes in southern Israel hit Arad and Dimona, injuring scores of civilians and landing near one of Israel’s most sensitive strategic zones.

Israeli reporting indicated the issue may have involved air defense failure rather than some radically new Iranian system. In a way, that makes the point more starkly. Iran does not need miraculous battlefield dominance to remain dangerous. It only needs enough launch capacity, enough survivability, and enough persistence to keep finding weak points in a defense architecture that is under strain.

Recent reporting has raised questions about strain on Israel’s interceptor stocks, though Israeli officials have denied any shortage. That may be one possible factor, but the evidence available so far does not let us say depletion caused the Arad/Dimona failure. What is clear is that Israel’s air defenses are under sustained pressure, and that the missile mix Iran is using has made interception more demanding.

The point is not that Iran is winning. It is not. The point is that it remains operationally relevant, capable of shaping tempo and psychology even after sustained punishment.

Inside Iran, the regime is tightening information control while projecting defiance

Inside Iran, Day 22 did bring some fresh signs of how the regime is trying to manage the home front. The state is not just arresting people. It is now warning the population much more explicitly about what can and cannot be seen, shared, or even followed.

Al Jazeera reported from Tehran that Iranian intelligence authorities warned that merely belonging to foreign-based news and war-footage channels on Telegram or other banned social platforms could violate national security laws. The judiciary went further, saying that sending videos of impact sites or armed checkpoints to such outlets could bring the harshest penalties, including confiscation of assets and even execution. That is the language of a state trying to seal the information space completely while the war continues.

The ground picture also remains one of strain rather than collapse. Reporting from Tehran described overnight strikes in multiple parts of the capital, continuing attacks in Isfahan, and an internet blackout that has now stretched into a 23rd day. One Tehran resident, reacting to new threats against power plants, warned that such strikes would not produce a brief inconvenience but could interrupt everything from electricity to water and gas. That is a useful corrective to abstract war language: ordinary life inside Iran is narrowing into blackout conditions, fear, and survival calculations.

At the same time, the public face of the regime remains openly defiant. Iranian officials and commanders spent the day projecting a message that victory is near, that Israel’s “skies are defenceless,” and that attacks would continue until the enemy halts and surrenders. The mix is revealing: tighter censorship at home, harsher legal warnings, blackout conditions, and triumphant rhetoric from above. Day 22’s internal picture is not one of political unraveling. It is one of a regime trying to lock down information, choreograph morale, and keep fear from turning into disorder.

Trump is now saying out loud that the allies are “cowards” and not really with him

One of the clearest signs that the coalition problem has not improved was Trump’s own public rant about it. In a Truth Social post and subsequent public comments, he lashed out at allies for refusing to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calling them “cowards” and complaining that countries benefiting from restored energy flows were hanging back while the United States did the dangerous work. The outburst mattered not just because it was characteristically inflammatory, but because it gave away something real: Trump is angry because the coalition he wants still does not exist.

That is the important point. If Washington had assembled a serious, willing group of partners ready to join an expanded maritime and infrastructure campaign, there would be no reason for this kind of public venting. Trump’s rhetoric itself is evidence of the shortfall. The countries most affected by Hormuz disruption remain deeply worried about shipping, fuel prices, and escalation, but that has not translated into meaningful enthusiasm for becoming co-belligerents in a widening war.

The result is a revealing gap between military escalation and political backing. The United States can threaten Iran’s power infrastructure. Israel can continue striking. But Trump’s own complaints show that allied governments are still hedging, delaying, or refusing to sign onto the larger logic of the war. That leaves Washington and Israel with growing military exposure but a thinner political base than their rhetoric suggests.

The real Day 22 takeaway

So the most important conclusion on Day 22 is that Iran has tried to convert Hormuz from a simple closure crisis into a managed leverage system. That is a sign of calculation, not moderation. Tehran is trying to weaponize conditional access while avoiding the clean political liability of a universally declared blockade. And Trump’s answer, so far, has been to threaten a leap into infrastructure war.

Trump’s allies problem continues: the war is still expanding faster than its diplomatic legitimacy. Iran is still functioning as a coercive state under fire. And now Tehran has shown that its preferred way of using Hormuz may be neither full closure nor full openness, but a selective, politicized, fear-inducing middle ground designed to keep the world off balance w

hile the war grinds on. And so it goes.

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SOURCES

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-says-hormuz-open-all-enemy-linked-ships-amid-us-threat-2026-03-22/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-threatens-iran-with-power-plant-strikes-over-hormuz-blockade-2026-03-22/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-completely-close-hormuz-if-trump-executes-threats-iranian-energy-2026-03-22/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-iran-trade-threats-over-energy-targets-war-escalates-2026-03-22/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/scores-hurt-after-iranian-missiles-hit-israeli-desert-towns-2026-03-22/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uk-minister-says-trump-speaks-himself-his-deadline-iran-2026-03-22/

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/g7-ready-act-protect-global-energy-supplies-backs-hormuz-strait-security-2026-03-21/

https://apnews.com/article/0cc114201ad8f86518607a52322ef1af

https://apnews.com/article/16cc60862529b873666ce4c1f6529d78

https://apnews.com/article/899cffa851d2c87f1feefd561ee9bde3

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/22/iran-donald-trump-48-hours-open-hormuz-strait

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/mar/22/middle-east-crisis-live-iran-war-trump-ultimatum-major-attack-strait-of-hormuz-open-israel-hit-tehran-retaliation

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/21/wounded-iranian-missile-strikes-southern-israel

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/iran-us-israel-war-updates-2026/card/iran-says-strait-of-hormuz-is-open-to-all-except-its-enemies-R44ixu3RD7Qfwl1EAQl0