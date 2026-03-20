DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ricardo Castillo's avatar
Ricardo Castillo
Mar 20

The West Point Professor, Terrence Groggins, has been writing about the Gallopoli Campaign to compare an attempt at a military campaign to control the Persian Gulf. It seems Trump/Hegseth are unaware and willing to follow the same disastrous conclusion.

Reply
Share
Lynn Swisher's avatar
Lynn Swisher
Mar 20

You're a lifeline for understanding this madness. Thanks Michael.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael D. Sellers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture