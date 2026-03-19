DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Mar 19

Not just global energy, but into the world food supply, there will be starvation and death come winter if not before.

80% of the worlds nitrogen fertilizer comes from Oman.

Maize or corn as we call it, needs the fertilizer to grow ears, without it all you get is silage.

Fertilizer goes in the ground as the same time as seeds. Does anyone remember the story of how the Puritans were taught by the Indians to plant a fish with the seed?

Corn is the main staple of the world, especially in Africa and Central and South America.

In Norte America we get cornmeal, tacos, corn tortillas,ethanol, corn syrup, it is used in bread, cosmetics, baking, and more. There are ancillary markets and products that depend on corn, salsa comes to mind and that is easy

Without corn there is no tortilla chips, without chips no salsa for dip, and so it goes. Not only hunger but economic disruption and loss of jobs.

Agribusiness, which is the business that dominates the corn and wheat industry, will use their clout to get subsidy from congress and raise the national debt, while the economy is in free fall.

Farmers will have a choice of planting silage or soy. Trump screwed the soy bean farmers, with his tariffs and the buyers, like China, shifted to Brazil. So the farmers are S.O.L.

This will adversely affect pension funds, investment funds of all types, the stock market, and the bond market.

Buckle up.

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The Torn Hat's avatar
The Torn Hat
Mar 19

Impeach Trump.

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