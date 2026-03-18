DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Kathleen Weber
Mar 18Edited

Actually, Joe Kent was not a respected figure in counterterrorism. He's more like the standard MAGA lunatic. If you want a detailed report on him, read this:

https://luciantruscott.substack.com/p/dogpaddling-through-tonights-load

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Kathleen Weber
Mar 18Edited

I punched him in the head; I decapitated him! And then the dirty cheater punched me in the gut.

Who saw that coming?

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