Trump and his Counterterrorism Chief, Joe Kent, who resigned yesterday in protest of the Iran War.

By Day 18, the shape of this war is no longer hard to see. It did not break Iran quickly. It did not stay neatly confined to Iran. It did not produce the clean strategic picture Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu hoped for and kept implying was just around the corner. Instead, it has kept widening outward: into Gulf security, into shipping, into energy infrastructure, into allied politics, and into Washington’s own internal fractures.

That is the real meaning of the day. The military story and the political story are now converging. Israel continues to kill high-ranking Iranian figures. Iran continues to retaliate across a broader regional map. And Trump is now publicly sounding surprised by consequences that were not only foreseeable, but forecast to him in advance.

Three more high-level killings, but no collapse

One of the clearest Day 18 developments was confirmation of the deaths of Ali Larijani and two other senior Iranian figures.

Larijani’s death, previously reported amid conflicting claims, is now confirmed by Iran, alongside the deaths of Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani and intelligence minister Esmail Khatib. That is a serious development in Israel’s decapitation campaign against the Iranian state. These are not symbolic targets. They were important figures in the regime’s political-security apparatus at a moment when that apparatus has already been under extraordinary strain.

But the key point remains the same as it has been for days: attrition at the top is not the same thing as regime collapse.

Iran is wounded. It is losing senior people. Its command structure has clearly been penetrated. But it is still functioning as a wartime state and there is no sign yet that the decapitations are producing collapse. It is still retaliating. It is still imposing costs. It is still able to threaten regional energy infrastructure, Gulf states, and the shipping lanes that run through Hormuz. Day 18 did not show a regime on the verge of disappearance. It showed a regime that is bleeding and still fighting fiercely.

That matters because much of the early sales pitch for this war depended on the fantasy that the right sequence of devastating blows would cause the Iranian system to crack open politically before the wider regional consequences fully materialized. By now that theory looks badly discredited.

Joe Kent resigns, and the internal cracks widen

The most revealing Washington development of the day was the resignation of Joe Kent.

Kent was not some outside critic, reluctant bureaucrat, or anti-war Democrat. He was Trump’s director of the National Counterterrorism Center, a MAGA-aligned national security figure who had been placed inside the administration’s own security architecture. According to reporting, Kent resigned because he concluded Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the United States and because he opposed the administration’s course in the war. Trump responded dismissively, calling it “a good thing” and portraying Kent as weak.

That exchange is important for two reasons.

First, it undercuts the idea that skepticism about this war exists only outside Trump-world. It does not. A visible fracture has now opened inside the administration’s own national security camp.

Second, Kent’s departure lands directly on top of the larger question that has been building for days: what Trump was told before this war widened, and what he chose not to absorb. If a senior counterterrorism official is leaving over the basic logic of the war, that is not just personnel drama. It is evidence of a deeper strategic dispute over whether the administration was ever honestly reckoning with the likely consequences of what it started.

Trump acts surprised by what Iran had already telegraphed

The most politically damaging comments of the day may have been Trump’s own.

Reuters reported that Trump said “nobody expected” Iran to hit regional targets in response. But that statement is remarkable precisely because Iran had, in effect, telegraphed that kind of response all along. More importantly, Reuters also reported that Trump had been warned through intelligence reporting that Iranian retaliation against Gulf allies was likely and that disruption around Hormuz was very much on the table.

That is the heart of the Day 18 story.

This is a case in which the president appears to have been warned about a plausible and obvious escalation path, then publicly spoke as though that escalation path was some shocking development nobody could have seen coming.

Khamenei and the Iranian system had already made clear that if they could not halt the U.S.-Israeli campaign directly, they would widen the costs horizontally: into the Gulf, into shipping, into oil, into allied security, into the regional operating environment. That was never a subtle possibility. It was the most predictable response available to a state under direct attack but still capable of retaliation.

So when Trump now sounds surprised, the problem is not merely rhetorical. The problem is that he is sounding surprised by the very form of retaliation that intelligence reportedly warned him to expect.

The war’s center of gravity keeps moving outward

That widening pattern was visible all over Day 18.

Reuters reported Iranian evacuation warnings tied to energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. Australia said an Iranian projectile landed near Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE, causing minor damage but no casualties among Australian personnel. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, moved to convene Arab and Islamic ministers to discuss the regional crisis. These are not side developments. They show how far the war has already spilled beyond the original battlefield frame.

That is what strategic expansion looks like in practice. Even when the most dramatic headlines remain focused on strikes inside Iran or missile launches toward Israel, the practical consequences of the war are now distributed across the Gulf security architecture as a whole. Regional governments are not simply observing events. They are being forced to manage them.

This is also why the Strait of Hormuz remains such a central measure of the war’s meaning. It is not just a shipping story. It is the most vivid point at which military escalation, alliance politics, and global economic vulnerability all intersect.

Hormuz is not sealed shut, but the damage is real

The energy picture on Day 18 was more complex than total-shutdown language would suggest, but it remained deeply destabilizing.

Reuters reported that Gulf producers are trying to bypass Hormuz through overland export routes, especially pipelines in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Reuters also reported that Iraq resumed some Kirkuk crude exports through Turkey after a Baghdad-KRG deal. That means the region is not completely immobilized. But it also means the system has moved into rerouting, workaround, and emergency-adjustment mode.

That distinction matters. The war does not need to hermetically seal Hormuz to create a severe economic and political problem. It only needs to make normal transit unsafe, insurance unstable, and market calculations uncertain. Partial strangulation is still potentially devastating to the global economy.

And that, again, was not some exotic unforeseeable consequence. It was one of the most obvious risks attached to this war from the beginning.

The Bushehr strike shows how close this is getting to catastrophe

One of the day’s most dangerous developments was the reported strike, apparently by the US or Israel, near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Iran told the IAEA there was no damage or injuries, while Rosatom said the projectile landed near the operating unit area. Russia condemned the strike and warned about radiological risk. Even without immediate physical damage, the significance is obvious: this war has now moved close enough to an operating nuclear facility that outside actors are openly warning about catastrophic consequences.

That is another marker of a war outrunning control. Once the battlespace expands to the edge of facilities like Bushehr, the margin for error becomes intolerably small.

Congress is stirring, but the bigger indictment is already visible

There was also movement on the oversight front.

Reuters reported that senators grilled top Trump intelligence officials, including Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe, about the war, its legal and factual basis, and its consequences. That matters, especially as more questions accumulate about what the intelligence community warned beforehand and how those warnings were handled.

Still, the deeper indictment is already visible even before Congress decides whether it will seriously pursue it.

The meaning of Day 18

By Day 18, the administration’s own story has started collapsing under the weight of events. Iran did not quickly implode. The conflict did spread regionally. Hormuz did become a central crisis point. Allies did not rush to line up behind a U.S.-led stabilization mission. And now even a senior Trump counterterrorism official has resigned rather than stay aligned with the effort.

The basic pattern of the war is now much clearer than the administration wants to admit.

Israel is still landing devastating blows against Iran’s leadership structure. But those blows have not produced collapse. Instead, they have produced a longer and wider war, one in which Iran remains capable of regional retaliation and one in which Washington increasingly looks like it either ignored its own warnings or never developed a serious plan for what retaliation would look like.

This was not merely another day of strikes and counterstrikes. It was another day in which the Iranian regime, under pressure, did not collapse. What did collapse was the original political promise of the war. The war was sold as a demonstration of strength. It is increasingly revealing itself as a demonstration of strategic illiteracy: decapitation without closure, escalation without coalition, and public surprise at consequences that were plainly foreseeable.

By now, the issue is not whether the war has widened.

The issue is how many more times the administration will pretend it never saw that coming.

If you noticed a slightly sharper tone in this update, you’re not imagining things. The utter failure of Trump and his team to foresee and plan for foreseeable outcomes is becoming the dominant theme of the war — that, coupled with blatant unwillingness to take ownership of that fact. The chaos at the top is not surprising, but it sure is frustrating to see American leadership floundering in ways that are difficult to accept. So it goes. Thanks for supporting Deeper Look with paid subscriptions. They help a lot.

SOURCES

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