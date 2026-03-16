DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Peter Maguire's avatar
Peter Maguire
Mar 16

Bibi and Trump are now the Thelma and Louise of international politics. If Trump is not careful, he will not find himself ridiculed like his favorite straw men “Sleepy Joe” and “Barack Hussein Obama.” Instead, he will be studied carefully by future historians. Perhaps Bibi and Trump will be the next Gaius Terentius Varro and Lucius Aemilius Paullus, the reckless and overconfident Roman commanders whose much larger and better equipped army was routed by Hannibal in the Battle of Cannae (216 BC).

More than anything else, Trump, Hegseth, Rubio, Vance, and Leavitt remind me of the biker gang in A Bronx Tale who invade and try to destroy mob boss Sonny LoSpecchio’s (Chazz Palminteri) club, Chez Bippy. After they ignored his order to leave, Sonny walks to the door, locks it and announces, “Now youse can’t leave.” Seconds later, Jimmy “Whispers,” Danny “K.O.,” Bobby “Bars,” Eddie “Mush,” Jo Jo “The Whale,” and Frankie “Coffeecake” storm into the bar with bats and .38 Specials. The mobsters beat and pistol whip the bikers into submission, then go outside and destroy their motorcycles. I hope that I am wrong, but I have a very bad feeling about this war. Ignorance and arrogance are a toxic mix.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
Mar 16Edited

Dear Michael: your coverage continues to be excellent, but please assign agency to Iran the way you assign it to the United States and Israel. Iran (or its agents) are the ones attacking the Gulf states. Please give them full credit!

"And outside Iran, the war continued to widen faster than it moved toward any clean political result. The most important regional development on Day 16 was the continued extension of the war into commercial and civilian infrastructure around the Gulf. A drone strike disrupted Dubai International Airport."

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