Donald Trump spent Day 16 trying to spread the burden of this war. He publicly pressed other countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that states dependent on Gulf energy should help carry the military load—seemingly oblivious to the “Pottery Barn Rule” — you break it, you own it. The generally tepid response was revealing. Japan said it is not planning an escort mission. Greece ruled out participation in military operations there. Spain ruled it out more bluntly. Denmark shifted the question to the EU level. Brussels itself asked, in effect, for more details before signing onto anything. What Trump appeared to want was an instant coalition. What he got instead was hesitation, delay, legal caution, and in some cases a flat no.

That matters not just because of shipping. It matters because it says something about ownership of the war and US “Leadership” which now has to be put in quotes — it’s fallen that far. Trump wants other countries to help solve the consequences of US military action in the Gulf, but many of those same countries do not appear eager to become co-authors or enablers of the underlying military action itself. Even the more sympathetic European discussion has centered less on joining Trump’s military line than on hedging it — bolstering an existing EU naval mission, exploring a diplomatic “Black Sea model,” or asking for a clearer explanation of the endgame before moving any further.

The Ground Story for Day 16

Inside Iran, the basic pattern still has not broken. The state is under enormous strain, but it is still functioning. Local and regional reporting continues to show a country absorbing bombardment rather than collapsing under it. In Tehran, people were back out in the city even as many were clearing debris from damaged homes and trying to piece daily life together under wartime conditions. The picture is not one of normality in any ordinary sense. It is one of adaptation under fire: people moving, cleaning up, improvising, enduring, while the coercive machinery of the state remains in place.

That is the key correction to a great deal of early fantasy talk. The hardliners are still in control. The internal security organs are still active. The regime is still arresting people it accuses of helping Israel, passing information, stirring unrest, or undermining wartime order. Reuters reported that Iran has arrested hundreds of alleged informants, with cases spread across multiple provinces and many tied to claims that people were relaying the locations of military and security sites. That is not the behavior of a system that has lost its grip. It is the behavior of a system that remains frightened, violent, and operational.

There are signs of stress, yes. Opposition-linked and other reporting describes a security structure that looks increasingly tense and overextended: Basij and IRGC checkpoints multiplying in urban areas, aggressive phone and vehicle searches, and even attacks on some of those checkpoints themselves. Reuters reported that Israel has begun targeting certain checkpoint positions using tip-offs from informants on the ground, while Iran International and other regional outlets describe neighborhood-level enforcement nodes coming under direct pressure in Tehran. Those details matter because they suggest a regime being forced to work harder, and more coercively, simply to maintain ordinary control. But they still do not add up to state collapse. If anything, they sharpen the real picture: Iran is under pressure, but pressure is not the same thing as disintegration.

Outside Iran ….

And outside Iran, the war continued to widen faster than it moved toward any clean political result.

The most important regional development on Day 16 was the continued extension of the war into commercial and civilian infrastructure around the Gulf. A drone strike disrupted Dubai International Airport. Another strike set fires near Fujairah, a critical energy hub just outside the Strait. Reuters reported that ADNOC oil loading at Fujairah remained halted after the attack, a reminder that this is no longer just a story about hypothetical maritime risk. It is now a story about actual damage to the wider logistics and energy architecture that surrounds the waterway.

This is what the “ground truth” increasingly looks like in regional terms. The war is no longer confined to the exchange of blows between Israel, the United States, and Iran. It is spilling into airports, ports, shipping lanes, oil-loading facilities, and service infrastructure. The map of commerce and the map of conflict are converging. That is strategically important because it means the costs are becoming harder to localize and easier to internationalize, even while the military campaign still has not produced the political break inside Iran that many of its advocates implied would come.

Israel signals “We’re not close to done”

Meanwhile Israel signaled that it is nowhere near done. Reuters reported that Israeli officials say they have plans for at least three more weeks of war and still have thousands of targets in Iran, with new ones being identified daily. That is a statement of operational depth, but it is not a statement of strategic success. It means the war can keep going. It does not mean it is getting closer to a satisfactory end state.

In fact, the opposite may be closer to the truth. Day 16 suggested that this war is becoming easier to widen than to win.

Trump’s Hormuz appeal accidentally highlighted that reality. If the campaign were clearly nearing a decisive conclusion, there would be less need to scramble for outside help in managing its consequences. But the consequences are now impossible to ignore. The Strait remains choked. Oil flows remain disrupted. Gulf infrastructure is taking hits. Regional airports and ports are vulnerable. Europe is cautious. Asian allies are reluctant. And inside Iran, the regime is battered but still standing.

Bottom line on Day 16

Trump asked the world to help clean up the Hormuz mess. The world’s answer, so far, is that it wants to know what exactly it is being asked to join. On the ground, the war keeps spreading through the region’s commercial arteries while the Iranian system, for all the damage done to it, continues to function. The deeper danger now is not that the war will suddenly produce the dramatic internal collapse its promoters once hinted at. The deeper danger is that it will continue grinding outward — into trade, energy, transport, and allied politics — without delivering that collapse at all.

My grumbling yesterday about how numbing it is to immerse in this war every day resulted in a modest flurry of new subscriptions, and I thank you for that while feeling a little guilty. I wish I could just put the subscription question on autopilot and let it take care of itself, but somehow the substack model requires (and rewards) the “paid pitch” — in whatever form works best. One thing I’ll mention, when I started here I set an initial goal of 1,000 paid subscribers in two years. We’re at 817 paid after 18 months so we are somewhat on track, and for that I am very, very grateful. More is better, but we are making progress together and I thank you for that. Happy Monday.

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