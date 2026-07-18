For a moment today, I felt hopeful. When I felt it, I immediately thought — grab it, hold it, share it. Even if it turns out to be fleeting and ultimately meaningless, the mere occurrence of a moment of hope felt newsworthy.

Like many Americans, I have spent much of the past eighteen months moving between anger, disbelief and something approaching despair—watching norms collapse, institutions bend and conduct that once would have been disqualifying become routine. This is deeper, and more troubling than the “normal” annoyance I would feel at political policies I don’t agree with. It’s become deeply embedded and is part of the aura that I carry around with me like a shadow.

Then today I saw a poll showing Democrats with a relatively modest advantage on the generic congressional ballot. Ho hum That’s normal. But then it showed a larger advantage among voters who are highly motivated to participate. The numbers themselves showed a much sharper advantage among voters saying they are certain to vote in November.

But it was not really the polling margin that stayed with me.

It was the phrase highly motivated voters.

The Electorate We Think We Know

Elections are normally analyzed as contests within an electorate that is assumed to be largely knowable. Pollsters estimate who is likely to vote. Campaigns identify persuadable groups, model turnout and search for small shifts among people who have participated before. Political professionals speak confidently about the suburban electorate, the working-class electorate, the youth vote, the Black vote, the Latino vote and the Trump coalition, as though the boundaries of the coming contest have already been drawn.

And maybe that’s just fine in normal circumstances.

But perhaps that is the wrong way to think about this election.

Perhaps the mistake is to imagine that the coming midterms will be decided only within the electorate we already know.

Perhaps the electorate itself is still forming.

There is an enormous population of Americans who are eligible to vote but do not participate regularly, particularly in midterm elections. Some are alienated. Some are distracted by work, family and the demands of ordinary life. Some regard politics as tedious, corrupt or remote from anything that matters to them. Others assume that the country’s essential democratic machinery will continue operating whether they participate or not.

In ordinary times, that assumption may appear reasonable. The government changes hands. One party gains seats and another loses them. Policies move somewhat to the left or the right. Most people continue with their lives.

These are not ordinary times.

I have never personally felt a midterm election looming over the country as this one does. Perhaps someone swept up in the Tea Party movement in 2010 would recognize the sensation. But for many Americans today, November does not feel like a routine reset of Congress. Rather, it feels like the first available opportunity to impose a meaningful restraint on a government they believe is dismantling restraints faster than the system can defend them.

That does not mean everyone who feels this way is a Democrat. It does not mean they admire Democratic leaders, agree with the party’s entire program or feel any great loyalty to its institutions. Recent research suggests that a significant group of voters dislike both parties and remain politically disengaged even as they increasingly lean away from Trump and the Republicans. Another study of 2026 swing voters found that many are former Trump voters who are now uncertain, ideologically moderate and relatively unexcited about participating.

But disengagement is not the same as permanent indifference.

People who normally experience politics as distant or irrelevant may be beginning to understand that the present struggle is not merely about taxes, immigration, spending or which party controls Congress. It is about whether the restraints, expectations and democratic habits that have defined the American system for 250 years will continue to exist.

That realization has the potential to change who votes.

When Passivity Is Mistaken for Consent

MAGA has always exercised influence beyond its actual numbers because it is intensely motivated, highly organized and unrelentingly present. Its adherents attend rallies, flood social media, dominate local party organizations and build much of their identity around political allegiance. They are loud enough to seem ubiquitous and aggressive enough to make resistance appear weaker than it is.

The remainder of the country is harder to see. Not exactly Nixon’s “silent majority” — but something like that.

It includes millions of people who do not organize their lives around politics; who do not think about it on a daily or even weekly basis; who do not read the words of the pundits. They may not know the names of congressional committee chairs or follow every daily outrage. They may be ideologically inconsistent and imperfectly informed. Their opposition may be diffuse rather than organized.

Passivity, however, can be mistaken for consent—and it’s not necessarily that.

What happens when people who have assumed that American democracy is self-sustaining discover that maybe, just maybe — it is not? What happens when they understand that familiar rights and constitutional expectations are not permanent features of the landscape but human arrangements that survive only when enough citizens insist upon them?

The electorate can expand.

The Lesson of Hungary

Something like that appears to have happened this year in Hungary.

Viktor Orbán had governed for sixteen years and constructed a political system heavily tilted in his favor. His party dominated state institutions and benefited from an enormous pro-government media apparatus. Electoral rules had been reshaped, opposition forces fragmented and much of the machinery of public life brought under partisan influence.

Yet Orbán was defeated decisively in April. Turnout approached 80 percent, a modern Hungarian record, and Péter Magyar’s Tisza party won a landslide large enough to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

The lesson is not that overwhelming turnout makes cheating literally impossible. Orbán’s system did not depend primarily on stuffing ballot boxes. It depended upon controlling information, shaping institutions and tilting the field before the voting began.

But the opposition produced a victory too large for those accumulated advantages to contain.

The result was not merely a narrow victory achieved within the expected political population. A previously constrained and demoralized society turned out in numbers that overwhelmed the assumptions on which the regime’s continued power had rested.

Hungary is not the United States, and historical comparisons should never be pushed too far. Our institutions, electoral system and political culture are different. Nor should anyone assume that an American election will produce the same result merely because the analogy is emotionally satisfying.

But Hungary offers a reminder that democratic decline does not necessarily continue in a straight line until it becomes irreversible. Political systems that appear entrenched can discover that they have mistaken public exhaustion for public surrender.

Could something similar be taking shape here?

I do not know.

It may be wishful thinking. My own frustration may be causing me to grasp at straws and detect a national awakening that does not exist. Polling leads can vanish. Enthusiasm can fade. Structural disadvantages remain real. A modest national generic-ballot advantage does not automatically translate into control of the House, and the Senate presents its own formidable obstacles. The latest polling averages show a favorable environment for Democrats, but nothing remotely large enough to justify complacency.

The Deeper Constituency of the American Idea

There is also a danger in invoking some supposedly permanent American character that will inevitably rise to save the Republic. Our history does not permit such innocence. Americans have tolerated slavery, segregation, political violence, internment, repression and repeated assaults on equal citizenship. The country has never possessed an automatic immunity to authoritarianism.

The American system will not save itself simply because it is American.

And yet I cannot dismiss the possibility that there is something deeper in the national culture than our present politics sometimes reveals.

Most Americans may not speak regularly about the American project, but its central aspirations have been embedded in us from childhood: that governments derive their legitimacy from the people; that no president is a king; that elections matter; that citizens may criticize their leaders without fear; that the law is supposed to apply to the powerful as well as the powerless; and that public office is not the personal possession of the person temporarily occupying it.

We have violated those principles repeatedly. But their power has often been demonstrated precisely through the struggles against those violations.

Abolitionists used the language of the Declaration of Independence against slavery. The civil-rights movement demanded that the country fulfill promises it had proclaimed but never honored. Women, workers, immigrants and excluded minorities generally appealed to the American ideal even as they exposed America’s failure to live by it.

The aspirations built into the system have sometimes proved stronger than the officials and institutions betraying them.

Perhaps those aspirations have a deeper constituency than daily polling can measure.

That constituency may include citizens who do not think of themselves as ideological liberals or committed Democrats. It may include people who distrust both parties, dislike political combat and would prefer never to think about Washington at all. But somewhere beneath their political detachment may remain an elemental understanding of what America is supposed to be.

And perhaps there comes a point when the distance between what the country is supposed to be and what it is becoming grows too great to ignore.

There Are No Guarantees

The hope I felt today was the possibility that we are underestimating how many Americans have begun to recognize the stakes.

The people who decide this election may not be limited to those who always decide elections. Millions who have rarely voted in midterms may conclude that this one is different. Citizens who have spent years treating politics as background noise may realize that the background has become the emergency.

If that happens, the traditional calculations may no longer hold.

The election would not simply redistribute the existing electorate between two parties. It would summon into being a larger electorate—one formed by people who had not previously believed their participation was necessary.

I may be dreaming.

But hope becomes dangerous only when it persuades us that action is unnecessary because the outcome is assured. The hope I am describing contains no such assurance. It asks more of us, not less.

It says that the ship will not right itself.

It says there may still be enough Americans willing to right it.

MS Note: It’s Saturday, a sunny day where I am. As I sit here I’m seeing bright blue sky around a backyard palm tree that, when I allow myself to notice it, gives me a vibe of “vacation” that is an illusion but a welcome one. This little bit of optimism washed over me the way that palm tree does — a fleeting sense of something, but this time I wanted to grab it and hold onto it, at least long enough to share it. Now I’d like to turn my attention to creative and family stuff. And spend time with my new best friend Zawadi, who turns 4 months old tomorrow. Happy Weekend!



Oh — maybe it’s time for a Zawadi report: He weighed 4 pounds when we got him two months ago; he now weighs 17 pounds. Also, he used to eat regular dogfood but got sick—not from the dogfood—and had to go to the vet. We were told to give him rice and chicken for awhile. Well, he is no longer intersted in regular dogfood. Rice and chicken, please, and don’t forget to add a little salt and butter to it, and warm it in the microwave. I periodically try to get him back to regular dogfood—no luck so far. Spoiled. And he still loves yogurt. Oh, he also likes salmon and shrimp. Anyway, the pic is us, right now this moment. See you guys later.