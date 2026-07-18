DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

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Linda's avatar
Linda
8m

Hope and... watch for preparations for a Reichstag fire moment in order to prevent its actualization. Because a corrupt administration cannot permit itself to be voted out of office.

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1 reply by Michael Sellers
William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
10m

Consider Trumps thursday evening speech, consider what we already know about new laws, the RNC plans to send in trained poll watchers to select districts, consider that the voting machines, Dominion and ESS, are owned by Trump activists, consider the hundreds of millions the oligarchs are dumping into the system, then ask what effect does the electorate really have.

As Stalin said, It is not the vote that counts, but who counts the votes.

Be ready for a street fight, if the Republicans lose they will fall out in the streets, if democracy loses, we had best be ready to fight, and fight dirty.

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